Taking Time In Chambers: Document Production Lessons From Gatehouse Developments (Acquisition) Inc. v. 1104815 B.C. Ltd., 2026 BCSC 1634

A British Columbia Supreme Court decision highlights critical procedural lessons for document production disputes, examining how rushed chambers hearings and incomplete factual records led to an overly broad production order being overturned on appeal. The case clarifies the boundaries of disclosure obligations, the role of proportionality, and the limits of using collateral applications to expand relevance in civil litigation.

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A recent decision from the Supreme Court of British Columbia serves as a timely reminder of: (i) document production obligations under the Supreme Court Civil Rules (the “Rules”) and (ii) the procedural pitfalls of rushed chambers hearings.

In Gatehouse Developments (Acquisition) Inc. v. 1104815 B.C. Ltd., 2026 BCSC 1634 (“Gatehouse”), Justice Hamilton set aside a document production order of an Associate Judge, finding the order was “clearly wrong” on multiple grounds, including errors of law, misapprehension of fact, and procedural unfairness.

Background

The underlying claim concerns a disputed real estate transaction. The Plaintiff, Gatehouse Developments, a property developer, agreed to purchase land from the Defendant, 1104815 B.C. Ltd. The Plaintiff planned to build townhomes on the land and paid a deposit to the Defendant with the balance due on completion. The Plaintiff sought a return of the deposit, claiming the Defendant fundamentally breached the contract by failing to ensure the land was accessible by the completion date, thereby preventing the Plaintiff from obtaining financing. In response, the Defendant asserted that the Plaintiff was not ready, willing, and able to complete – a contractual breach that should entitle the Defendant to retain the deposit.

At the time of this hearing, the Defendant also had an outstanding application for the Plaintiff to post security for costs.

Document Production Dispute

The Defendant sent the Plaintiff a formal demand under Rules 7-1(10) and (11), seeking nine classes of documents allegedly relevant to whether the Plaintiff was ready, willing, and able to complete and the Defendant’s security for costs application.

Notably, the demand included documents allegedly in the possession and control of 22 other companies identified solely by virtue of containing the word “Gatehouse” in their names and sharing the same principal as the Plaintiff (the “Third Party Companies”). The Third Party Companies were not parties to the action. The pleadings did not mention any of the Third Party Companies and the Defendant did not provide any evidence financially connecting the Plaintiff to those companies.

Through correspondence, the Plaintiff agreed to produce any documents relating to whether it was ready, willing, and able to complete. However, it opposed producing documents in the possession or control of third parties, as well as documents solely relevant to the security for costs application rather than a substantive issue in the action. The Plaintiff’s formal response to the demand did not comply with Rule 7-1(12) – a key fact in the Associate Judge’s decision. Specifically, the response did not: (i) specifically address each class of documents identified in the demand; (ii) indicate which demanded documents would be produced; or (iii) explain why certain documents would not be produced.

With the production issue narrowed, documents related to the security for costs application remained as the only disputed document class. As such, the Defendant filed an application for production, framed solely around the security for costs documents.

The “Clearly Wrong” Production Order

On hearing the Defendant’s application for production, the Associate Judge made a broad production order requiring the Plaintiff to disclose extensive financial and corporate records in relation to Gatehouse and the 22 Third Party Companies.

On appeal, Justice Hamilton found the Associate Judge made several errors which met the “clearly wrong” standard1 to overturn the production order:

Incomplete factual record: Due to the limited time for the hearing in chambers, Plaintiff’s counsel did not take the Associate Judge through the full pre-hearing correspondence. The Associate Judge, in turn, solely focused on the formal demand and the Plaintiff’s formal response that did not comply with Rule 7-1(12) as described above. However, the full correspondence demonstrated the Plaintiff diligently acted to resolve the disclosure issues and understood its disclosure obligations – and not that the Plaintiff was “trying to hit a home run” in avoiding further disclosure.2

Similarly, the Associate Judge was seemingly unaware that the Plaintiff had agreed to produce all documents related to whether it was ready, willing, and able to complete.3

Procedural unfairness: Given the Plaintiff had agreed to produce all documents related to whether it was ready, willing, and able to complete, the parties had already narrowed that issue. As such, it was procedurally unfair for the Associate Judge to permit the Defendant to argue that the documents were relevant to the issue of whether Gatehouse was ready, willing, and able to complete during oral submissions. Instead, “[t]he only issue before the Court was whether documents relevant to security for costs were produceable.”4

Collateral applications cannot expand relevance: Relevance, for document production purposes, is based on the pleadings and not on issues raised in interlocutory applications. The security for costs application, therefore, could not work to expand the relevant disclosure scope in document production.5

Proportionality ignored: Even where relevance is established, the Court must balance the burden of disclosure against the documents’ likely relevance and importance to the outcome of the litigation.6 Overall, the Associate Judge did not address proportionality and was critical of the Plaintiff for not filing evidence regarding proportionality. However, the Plaintiff chose not to file such evidence because the notice of application was narrowly framed around security for costs. Had the Plaintiff known the Defendant intended to argue the documents were relevant to a substantive issue in the proceeding, they would have filed evidence regarding proportionality.7

Insufficient evidence to compel disclosure: The shared name and principal of the Third Party Companies with the Plaintiff was not sufficient to satisfy the test for further disclosure under Rule 7-1(11). An application for production requires some evidence of both the existence and potential relevance of the documents sought. The Associate Judge did not consider this requirement.8

Key Takeaways

Gatehouse offers several practical lessons regarding document production disputes, interlocutory matters, and chambers practice:

Chambers hearings carry real risk: Justice Hamilton noted, “Chambers court is invariably busy” with “submissions that are often rushed, with parties cutting corners in terms of taking the adjudicator to the evidence or explaining the law.”9Gatehouse is a reminder that, notwithstanding the time pressures interest in chambers, it is important to provide an accurate time estimate and take the time to go through the correspondence history, especially in document production applications where dialogue between the parties is important. Failing to do so may yield costly consequences, as illustrated by the broad and unjustified production order in Gatehouse that required appellate correction.

Correspondence matters: The full history of counsel-to-counsel correspondence can be decisive. Counsel should take care to walk the Court through all relevant correspondence.

Lay the evidentiary foundation: A document production application is not a fishing expedition. Applicants must provide evidence that the documents sought exist and are potentially relevant to the live issues.

A collateral application cannot drive disclosure: A collateral application (e.g., a security for costs application) does not redefine what is relevant for document production purposes. Relevance solely speaks to the substantive issues raised in pleadings.

Footnotes

1. An appeal from an Associate Judge’s order in a purely interlocutory matter should not be granted unless the order is clearly wrong: Gatehouse at para. 23, citing Abermin Corp. v. Granges Exploration Ltd., 1990 CanLII 1352 (BCSC), [1990. B.C.W.L.D. 1242, 45 B.C.L.R. (2d) 188; Ralph’s Auto Supply (B.C. Ltd. v. Ken Ransford Holding Ltd., 2011 BCSC 999 aff’d 2011 BCCA 390 at paras. 7-8.

2. Gatehouse at paras. 40-41.

3. Gatehouse at para. 55.

4. Gatehouse at para. 66.

5. Gatehouse at para. 57.

6. Gatehouse at para. 59.

7. Gatehouse at para. 60.

8. Gatehouse at paras. 63-64.

9. Gatehouse at para. 27.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

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