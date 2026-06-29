Why Invest In Canada? Because Canada Will Invest In YOU

Investing in Canada can mean many things: a capital stake, a commercial foothold, a research operation, or a base for innovation. Canada's advantages are real. Our country has vast natural resources, a skilled and bilingual workforce, a stable legal system, and an economy actively diversifying its trade relationships beyond North America. Investors extracting this value are already winning. But those inventing and commercializing to access Canada’s value are consistently finding that Canada rewards that innovation and even invests in its advancement . Canada's most recent budget signaled a significant and long-term commitment to domestic innovation in the areas of cleantech, health tech, mining, Agri-tech, defence, and energy transition. Not only has the country’s commitment to domestic innovation invigorated the native tech landscape in Canada, but it has also come to the attention of international businesses and investors who are seeing and seizing the Canadian opportunity. Foreign companies investing in Canada bring with them proprietary processes, software, improvements on existing inventions, trade secrets, and international know-how developed across years of global operations. That is IP, and that is precisely where Canada does something most jurisdictions do not: it co-invests in you. In 2018, Canada became one of the first countries to launch a dedicated national IP Strategy. It was backed by federal investment and launched on the premise that businesses that understand and protect their IP grow faster, attract more venture, and compete more effectively in global markets. The incentives that followed were designed to entice qualifying Canadian entities to turn Canadian innovation into Canadian-owned IP. The 2025 federal budget renewed the full incentive framework with more than $180 million in additional funding running through 2029-30, alongside SR&ED, which already delivers over $4 billion annually in research and development tax support. Programs that governments renew are programs that are working. Canada's IP incentive framework is highly accessible and meets businesses where they are (start-up, early stage, operating, publicly traded, even those anticipating a liquidity event ). The incentives take different forms including co-funded grants that require a business contribution, subsidized advisory services, and significant tax credits that offset the cost of qualifying research and development. They are available to foreign investors establishing Canadian operations, to Canadian businesses deepening their investment in domestic innovation, and to Canadian businesses looking to take their IP into new international markets. Whether the goal is to build, protect, or expand, the frameworks offer support at every stage of the IP lifecycle. The table below sets out the primary incentives currently available, along with key eligibility criteria and links to each program's official resources: Program Description Administrator Key Eligibility Funding How to Access Learn More IPON A provincial program providing Canadian IP education, funding, and expert support to help Ontario-based businesses protect and commercialize their innovations in Canada. Focused on high-impact sectors where Ontario has a strategic interest in building IP ownership. IP Ontario (Provincial) Ontario-based incorporated CCPC; Eligible sectors include:

AI,

vehicle tech,

medical tech,

mining, and

advanced manufacturing $300,000 lifetime cap Co-funded up to $100,000/year 80% of eligible costs covered 20% co-investment required Three streams: IP Bootcamp; referral through a Regional Innovation Centre or registered IP professional; or self-guided application through the IPON web portal ip-ontario.ca Now Accepting Applications NRC IRAP IP Assist A federal program delivering Canadian IP education, strategy, and execution support to innovative Canadian businesses. Designed to help companies make informed IP decisions before committing to significant expenditures. National Research Council (Federal) Incorporated CCPC; Min. $100,000 Canadian revenue; Min. 2 FTE remitting taxes in Canada Co-funded: Strategy up to $18,000 Execution up to $33,000; Co-payment required Contact an NRC Industrial Technology Advisor (ITA) directly at 1-877-994-4727, through an existing IRAP relationship, or by referral from a registered IP professional nrc.canada.ca Elevate IP A federal program supporting CCPCs through accelerators and incubators that help SMEs develop and implement IP strategies. Renewed in the 2025 federal budget with over $85 million over four years. ISED (Federal) Be a Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC) Have less than 500 employees, and Have IP owned (or to be owned) by the business, not an individual. Be headquartered in ON, MB, SK to work with Communitech and its local delivery partners Invest Ottawa and North Forge Up to $100,000 in intellectual property services Delivered through regional accelerators: MAIN (Quebec) Communitech / Invest Ottawa / North Forge (Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan) AccelerateIP (BC and territories) Springboard Atlantic (Atlantic provinces) University of Calgary with Innovate Calgary (Alberta) https://elevate-ip.ca/ https://communitech.ca/programs/elevateip/ Now Accepting Applications CanExport SMEs A federal cost-sharing program helping Canadian SMEs expand into new international markets, including funding for international IP protection costs. Applicants may target either the US or international markets, not both. Trade Commissioner Service (Federal) Incorporated; $100,000 to $100M annual Canadian revenue; Min. 1 FTE remitting taxes in Canada Co-funded up to $50,000 Covers 50% of eligible costs Direct application through the Trade Commissioner Service web portal; Applications accepted February 4 to August 31, 2026, for the current cycle https://www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/en/our-solutions/funding-financing-international-business/canexport-smes.html Now accepting applications

Deadline: August 31, 2026 CanExport Innovation A federal cost-sharing program supporting Canadian innovators seeking international R&D partnerships. Funds activities related to securing collaborative agreements with foreign partners, including IP protection costs abroad. Trade Commissioner Service (Federal) Must be an SME, academic institution, or non-government research centre, registered in Canada and have a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) business number Own, co-own, or have decision-making authority over the intellectual property (IP) rights for the technology Have a prototype (Technology Readiness Level 4 or higher) Intend to commercially launch the technology within 5 years Co-funded up to $75,000 Covers 75% of eligible costs Direct application through the Trade Commissioner Service web portal; contact the Trade Commissioner Service for guidance before applying https://www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/en/our-solutions/funding-financing-international-business/canexport-innovation.html June intake now closed. Check website for next application window. Note that application windows can be as short as 24 hours. SR&ED Canada's flagship R&D tax incentive program, delivering over $4 billion annually to businesses conducting qualifying scientific research and experimental development in Canada. Unlike the co-funded programs above, SR&ED is a tax credit claimed at filing with no application window or co-investment required. Canada Revenue Agency (Federal) Canadian corporation conducting eligible R&D No size restriction 15% to 35% of qualifying expenditures depending on CCPC status Claimed through annual tax filing using CRA Form T661; typically prepared with the assistance of tax counsel or a qualified SR&ED advisor canada.ca/sred

Canada's co-investment programs for innovation and IP development are government-backed, tested, proven over nearly a decade, and built for exactly the kind of investor this article is written for. They do not depend on trade relationships, border policy, or economic cycles. Rather, they depend on whether you structure your Canadian investment correctly from the start.

For international businesses, Canada's IP incentive landscape is particularly well-suited to the way foreign investment in Canada tends to unfold. Eligibility for many of these programs attaches at the moment a qualifying Canadian entity is incorporated, with no minimum period of prior Canadian operation required. A European business establishing a Canadian subsidiary, a Chinese investor structuring a Canadian research or commercialization operation, or a US company extending its innovation activity across the border can begin accessing these incentives from day one, provided the structure is set up correctly.

That last point matters more than it might appear. The difference between a Canadian investment that qualifies for co-funded grants, subsidized advisory services, and SR&ED tax credits, and one that does not, is almost always a question of structure rather than substance. The underlying innovation, the IP, and the business activity are often already there. What determines eligibility is how the Canadian entity is incorporated, how IP ownership is allocated, and how the qualifying expenditures are documented. Getting that right at the outset is far easier than retrofitting it later. For US businesses in particular, the current trade environment makes the case for a properly structured Canadian operation more compelling than it has been in a generation. Canada's incentive framework does not fluctuate with border policy or bilateral trade relationships. It rewards Canadian innovation, consistently and on its own terms.

Dale & Lessmann has supported European businesses with their Canadian legal needs for more than a century, and has developed deep experience advising Chinese clients and investors and US businesses on the full range of corporate, commercial, IP, and regulatory matters that arise when establishing or expanding a Canadian presence. Our European Practice Group and China Practice work alongside our IP team to ensure that international clients are not only set up to operate in Canada but set up to access the full value of what Canada offers.

One further advantage for clients working with Dale & Lessmann directly – members of our IP group are registered providers under several of Canada's co-investment programs, which means that eligible legal fees incurred in connection with IP strategy and prosecution can qualify as funded expenditures under the applicable program. In practical terms, this means that clients who are eligible for support under the IP programs and who engage us for their Canadian IP work can fund and offset a significant portion of those costs through the very programs described in this article. If you are an existing client with a Canadian operation already in place, a conversation about whether your current structure and your existing IP mandate position you to access these incentives is worth having. If you are still in the planning stage, there is no better time to get it right and get in touch.