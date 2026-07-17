Daniel Anthony Discusses Personality Rights Protection In Canada With IPHQ News

Canada's federal government and common law provinces lack a general 'right of publicity' protecting personality rights as property. This article examines the limited statutory provisions covering personality rights in Canada, with Quebec as a notable exception under civil law jurisdiction.

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Canada’s federal government and common law provinces do not recognize the general “right of publicity” that protects personality rights as a property right. Principal Daniel Anthony discusses personality rights protections in Canada with IPHQ News.

“Except for Quebec, a civil law jurisdiction, Canada has very few statutory provisions covering personality rights specifically.”

Read the full article on IPHQ News, the IP news and insights platform of IPH Limited: Personality Rights Protection: Canada | IPHQ

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.