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20 July 2026

Supreme Court Of Canada Declines To Overturn Prohibition On Patenting Methods Of Medical Treatment

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The Supreme Court of Canada has issued a landmark ruling on whether methods of medical treatment can be patented in Canada, addressing a long-standing prohibition that has shaped the country's intellectual property landscape. The decision examines the boundaries between patentable medical innovations and unpatentable professional medical judgment, with particular focus on dosing regimens and treatment protocols. This ruling provides critical guidance for pharmaceutical companies, patent practitioners, and h
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The Supreme Court of Canada (the “SCC”) has released its highly anticipated decision in Pharmascience Inc. v. Janssen Inc., 2026 SCC 26, an important case where the SCC considered whether Canada’s long-standing prohibition on patenting methods of medical treatment should be overturned.

The SCC declined to abolish the prohibition. A majority of the Court confirmed that professional skill and judgment cannot be monopolized through the patent system and held that methods of medical treatment are based on professional skill and judgment.

However, the SCC also clarified that not every invention related to medical treatment is an unpatentable method of medical treatment. The more a treatment is individualized to a particular patient, the more likely it is to fall within the prohibition. Conversely, a regimen that can be applied to a broad class of patients without individual adjustment is less likely to be an unpatentable method of medical treatment.

The SCC also provided guidance on the patentability of dosing regimens. The SCC rejected a bright-line rule that fixed dosing regimens are patentable while variable dosing regimens are not. Instead, the key question is whether the claimed regimen itself requires the exercise of professional medical skill and judgment.

Read the full decision here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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