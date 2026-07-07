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7 July 2026

Indigenous Law Insights – June 2026

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Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

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Osler's Indigenous Law Insights webinar series presents a June 2026 session examining a copyright infringement case involving Indigenous artwork and the Supreme Court of British Columbia's decision in Lil'Wat Nation v. British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Legal and business professionals can gain practical insights into how these recent developments impact Indigenous law and policy across Canada.
Canada Intellectual Property
Mat Brechtel and Lucas Hodgson
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Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler’s Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.

In our June webinar, Mat Brechtel, a partner in the firm’s Intellectual Property group, will discuss a recent copyright infringement case involving Indigenous artwork. Then, Lucas Hodgson, an associate in the Disputes group, will present on the recent Supreme Court of British Columbia decision in Lil’Wat Nation v. British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority2026 BCSC 902.

Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Mat Brechtel
Mat Brechtel
Photo of Lucas Hodgson
Lucas Hodgson
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