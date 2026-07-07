Indigenous Law Insights – June 2026

- with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler’s Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.
In our June webinar, Mat Brechtel, a partner in the firm’s Intellectual Property group, will discuss a recent copyright infringement case involving Indigenous artwork. Then, Lucas Hodgson, an associate in the Disputes group, will present on the recent Supreme Court of British Columbia decision in , .
Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.
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