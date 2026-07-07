Indigenous Law Insights – June 2026

Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler’s Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.

In our June webinar, Mat Brechtel, a partner in the firm’s Intellectual Property group, will discuss a recent copyright infringement case involving Indigenous artwork. Then, Lucas Hodgson, an associate in the Disputes group, will present on the recent Supreme Court of British Columbia decision in Lil’Wat Nation v. British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority , 2026 BCSC 902 .

Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.

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