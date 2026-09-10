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10 September 2026

CIPO Launches The Key Technology Expedited Program

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McMillan LLP

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The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has introduced a new pilot program offering accelerated patent examination for innovations in two critical areas. What technologies qualify for expedited processing, and how can patent applicants take advantage of this limited opportunity?
Canada Intellectual Property
Pablo Tseng and Alex Buonassisi
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The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”) recently launched the Key Technology Expedited Program (“KTEP”).This pilot program includes two streams under which patent applicants may request accelerated examination of their patent applications.

Stream 1: Critical Minerals

Stream 1 is available for patent applications related to innovations that support Canada’s critical minerals supply chain. Examples of innovations that support Canada’s critical minerals supply chain include technologies used to process, extract or refine minerals on Canada’s critical minerals list.2 Presently, CIPO will only accept up to 50 eligible requests under this stream per calendar year, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stream 2: Public Health Emergencies

Stream 2 may be activated at the Commissioner of Patents’ discretion. If activated, Stream 2 would be available for patent applications related to innovations that mitigate the impacts of a public health emergency. If activated, CIPO will only accept up to 50 eligible requests under this stream per calendar year.

For more information about the KTEP, please visit CIPO’s homepage3 or contact a member of McMillan’s intellectual property group.

Footnotes

CIPO introduces accelerated patent stream for critical minerals, accessed September 8, 2026.

Canada’s Critical Minerals, accessed September 8, 2026.

Canada Intellectual Property Office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Pablo Tseng
Pablo Tseng
Photo of Alex Buonassisi
Alex Buonassisi
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