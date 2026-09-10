CIPO Launches The Key Technology Expedited Program

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO”) recently launched the Key Technology Expedited Program (“KTEP”).1 This pilot program includes two streams under which patent applicants may request accelerated examination of their patent applications.

Stream 1: Critical Minerals

Stream 1 is available for patent applications related to innovations that support Canada’s critical minerals supply chain. Examples of innovations that support Canada’s critical minerals supply chain include technologies used to process, extract or refine minerals on Canada’s critical minerals list.2 Presently, CIPO will only accept up to 50 eligible requests under this stream per calendar year, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stream 2: Public Health Emergencies

Stream 2 may be activated at the Commissioner of Patents’ discretion. If activated, Stream 2 would be available for patent applications related to innovations that mitigate the impacts of a public health emergency. If activated, CIPO will only accept up to 50 eligible requests under this stream per calendar year.

For more information about the KTEP, please visit CIPO’s homepage3 or contact a member of McMillan’s intellectual property group.

Footnotes

1 CIPO introduces accelerated patent stream for critical minerals, accessed September 8, 2026.

2 Canada’s Critical Minerals, accessed September 8, 2026.