Intellectual Property Primer (Video)

Join Kees de Ridder—intellectual property lawyer, patent agent, and trademark agent—as he delves into the fundamentals of intellectual property law. In this overview, Kees explains various types of intellectual property, including patents, confidential information, trademarks, copyright, and industrial designs. He discusses the importance of these intangible assets in protecting creative and innovative works, ensuring that businesses can maintain their competitive edge and capitalize on their intellectual endeavours.

In this presentation, Kees offers practical information about formalizing and managing intellectual property. From the initial steps of identifying and registering rights, to strategies for maintaining and commercializing them, this primer covers essential information for startups and established businesses alike. By understanding and effectively using intellectual property rights, companies can build strong brand recognition, secure their inventions, and protect valuable business information, thereby enhancing their market position and cultivating long-term success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.