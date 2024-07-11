ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Intellectual Property Primer (Video)

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Join Kees de Ridder—intellectual property lawyer, patent agent, and trademark agent—as he delves into the fundamentals of intellectual property law.
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Kees De Ridder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1489370a.jpg

Join Kees de Ridder—intellectual property lawyer, patent agent, and trademark agent—as he delves into the fundamentals of intellectual property law. In this overview, Kees explains various types of intellectual property, including patents, confidential information, trademarks, copyright, and industrial designs. He discusses the importance of these intangible assets in protecting creative and innovative works, ensuring that businesses can maintain their competitive edge and capitalize on their intellectual endeavours.

In this presentation, Kees offers practical information about formalizing and managing intellectual property. From the initial steps of identifying and registering rights, to strategies for maintaining and commercializing them, this primer covers essential information for startups and established businesses alike. By understanding and effectively using intellectual property rights, companies can build strong brand recognition, secure their inventions, and protect valuable business information, thereby enhancing their market position and cultivating long-term success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kees De Ridder
Kees De Ridder
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More