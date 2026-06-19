GST/HST On Medical Fee-Sharing: Canadian Tax Lawyer Explains Why CRA Lost In Tax Court In MedSleep v. The King

The case of MedSleep Inc. v. The King (2025 TCC 70) deals with an important question under Canadian GST/HST law: when different parties work together to provide healthcare services, should those services be treated as one exempt medical service or as separate taxable business services?

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Overview: The GST/HST Debate Behind Integrated Healthcare Services

The case of MedSleep Inc. v. The King (2025 TCC 70) deals with an important question under Canadian GST/HST law: when different parties work together to provide healthcare services, should those services be treated as one exempt medical service or as separate taxable business services? The Tax Court of Canada examined the relationship between MedSleep Inc., a company operating sleep clinics across Canada, and the physicians working with the company. The decision is significant because it clarifies how courts should analyze fee-sharing arrangements in the healthcare industry and how GST/HST applies to integrated medical services.

Facts of the Case in MedSleep Inc. v. The King

MedSleep Inc. operated sleep clinics in several Canadian provinces. The clinics provided diagnostic sleep studies for patients suffering from sleep-related disorders. Patients were usually referred to MedSleep by family physicians.

The process involved both MedSleep staff and specialized sleep physicians. MedSleep handled patient intake, scheduling, medical questionnaires, overnight testing, technical monitoring, scoring of sleep data, and communication with patients and referring doctors. The sleep physicians reviewed patient files, met with patients, interpreted results, diagnosed sleep disorders, and approved treatment recommendations.

Two types of fees existed for these services:

A “technical fee” paid for the overnight sleep testing and technical work, which MedSleep fully retained. A “professional fee” paid for physician-related services such as consultations and interpretation of results.

The professional fees were covered by provincial health insurance plans such as the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. As a result of agreements between MedSleep and the physicians, the professional fees were shared, usually with 80% going to the physician and 20% to MedSleep.

The CRA argued that MedSleep was actually supplying separate administrative and support services to the physicians. According to the CRA, these services were taxable supplies, meaning MedSleep should have charged and remitted GST/HST on the amounts received from the physicians.

MedSleep disagreed and argued that the entire arrangement was a single integrated healthcare service provided jointly to patients, which should be exempt from GST/HST.

Main Legal Issue in MedSleep Inc. v. The King

The central issue before the court was whether MedSleep:

Provided one integrated exempt medical service to patients together with the sleep physicians; or Supplied separate taxable “back-end” services to the physicians.

This distinction was important because exempt healthcare services are not subject to GST/HST, while taxable business services are.

The Court’s Analysis in MedSleep Inc. v. The King

Justice J. Scott Bodie carefully examined the agreements between MedSleep and the physicians, the actual operations of the clinics, and earlier Canadian tax cases.

The court rejected the CRA’s argument that MedSleep merely provided administrative services to doctors. The judge emphasized that the written agreements repeatedly described the relationship as a “fee-sharing arrangement” and stated that MedSleep and the physicians worked together to provide healthcare services to patients.

The court also relied heavily on earlier decisions such as West Windsor Urgent Care Centre Inc. v. R. and R. v. Campbell. These cases recognized that physicians can legally share fees with third parties for tax purposes, even when provincial legislation says payments must technically be made to physicians.

Justice Bodie explained that courts should generally respect genuine commercial agreements unless there is evidence of fraud or sham arrangements. Since there was no evidence of dishonesty, the agreements between MedSleep and the physicians had to be respected as written.

The judge also applied the “single compound supply” test used in GST/HST law. This test asks whether different components of a service are so closely connected that they realistically form one overall supply.

The court concluded that the technical services provided by MedSleep and the medical interpretation services provided by physicians were deeply interconnected. A patient could not realistically benefit from one without the other. The entire process formed one complete “end-to-end sleep study journey.”

From the patient’s perspective, the main purpose of the arrangement was obtaining medical diagnosis and treatment for sleep disorders, not receiving separate administrative services.

Decision of the Court in MedSleep Inc. v. The King

Tax Court Rejected Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Attempt to Slap GST/HST on Fee-Sharing Agreements

The Tax Court allowed MedSleep’s appeal. The court ruled that:

MedSleep and the physicians jointly provided one integrated medical service to patients.

The service qualified as an exempt healthcare supply under the Excise Tax Act.

MedSleep did not make separate taxable supplies to physicians.

Therefore, MedSleep was not required to collect or remit GST/HST on the shared professional fees.

Importance of the Decision of the Court in Medsleep Inc. v. The King

This case is important because it provides guidance for healthcare businesses using collaborative service models. Modern healthcare often involves teams of professionals and corporations working together to deliver treatment efficiently. The court recognized this practical reality instead of artificially separating the services into taxable and non-taxable pieces.

The decision also reinforces the principle that Canadian courts should respect genuine contractual relationships. Tax authorities cannot simply recharacterize business arrangements unless there is clear evidence that the agreements are misleading or artificial.

In addition, the judgment helps clarify how GST/HST law applies to healthcare facilities, clinics, and physician fee-sharing arrangements across Canada.

Key Takeaway: The Court Looked at the Reality Behind the Business Arrangement

MedSleep Inc. v. The King is a strong example of the courts using common sense and commercial reality in tax law. The Tax Court recognized that patients viewed the sleep study process as one integrated medical service rather than a collection of separate technical and administrative tasks. By respecting the actual agreements between MedSleep and the physicians, the court confirmed that genuine healthcare collaborations can qualify for GST/HST exemptions. The case will likely become an important reference for future disputes involving medical clinics, professional fee-sharing arrangements, and the taxation of healthcare services in Canada.

Pro Tax Tip: Put Business Relationships Clearly in Writing

One important lesson from this case is that courts place significant weight on written agreements. Taxpayers should ensure that contracts clearly describe the real business relationship between the parties. If a business arrangement involves revenue sharing, collaboration, or joint service delivery, the agreement should state this directly and consistently. Poorly drafted contracts can create confusion during a tax audit and may allow the CRA to characterize the relationship differently. Our top Canadian tax lawyers can help draft or review agreements to ensure that the wording accurately reflects the intended legal and tax relationship while reducing the risk of reassessments or future disputes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Who Is Responsible for Paying and Collecting GST/HST?

Under the Excise Tax Act, the recipient of a taxable supply is generally responsible for paying GST/HST, while the person or business making the taxable supply is responsible for collecting and remitting the tax to the government. In Medsleep Inc. v. The King, the court examined whether MedSleep made taxable supplies to physicians and therefore had a duty to collect GST/HST from them. The court concluded that MedSleep was not providing separate taxable services to the physicians, so it did not have an obligation to collect GST/HST in that situation.

What Is a Taxable Supply, and Are There Any Exemptions?

Under the Excise Tax Act, a taxable supply is generally a supply of goods or services made in the course of a commercial activity, unless the law specifically lists it as exempt. The court in Medsleep Inc. v. The King focused heavily on whether MedSleep’s activities were taxable commercial services supplied to physicians or exempt healthcare services supplied to patients. The judge concluded that although MedSleep operated a business, the overall integrated medical sleep services qualified for a healthcare exemption under Schedule V of the Act. Therefore, the supplies were not treated as taxable supplies for GST/HST purposes.

Who Is Considered a “Recipient” Under GST/HST Law?

A “recipient” is generally the person who receives or pays for a taxable supply. Under GST/HST law, the recipient is important because that person is usually responsible for paying the tax. In Medsleep Inc. v. The King, the government argued that the sleep physicians were recipients of taxable services supplied by MedSleep. However, the court disagreed and found that MedSleep and the physicians were working together to provide services to patients rather than MedSleep supplying separate services to the physicians. As a result, the physicians were not considered recipients of taxable supplies from MedSleep for GST/HST purposes.

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