Canada Trustco Mortgage Co. v. Canada: The Supreme Court's Foundational GAAR Decision And Its Three-Step Test

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How the Supreme Court of Canada’s unified textual, contextual and purposive approach in Canada Trustco continues to govern every general anti-avoidance rule assessment issued by the CRA

A Case Every Canadian Tax Lawyer Cites, But Few Explain on Its Own Terms

Practitioners invoke Canada Trustco Mortgage Co. v. Canada, 2005 SCC 54, [2005] 2 S.C.R. 601, in almost every discussion of the general anti-avoidance rule, yet the decision rarely receives sustained treatment as a subject in its own right. The Supreme Court of Canada released Canada Trustco alongside its companion decision in Mathew v. Canada, 2005 SCC 55, on October 19, 2005, and together the two rulings gave the general anti-avoidance rule its first substantive judicial interpretation since Parliament enacted section 245 of the Income Tax Act in 1988. For a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer, Canada Trustco is not simply a citation to be dropped into a factum. It supplies the interpretive architecture, the three-step test and the textual, contextual and purposive methodology, that CRA auditors, Tax Court judges and the Federal Court of Appeal continue to apply to every GAAR reassessment two decades later.

David J. Rotfleisch, the founding tax lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. and a Certified Specialist in Taxation designated by the Law Society of Ontario, has observed that clients rarely understand why a transaction that fully complies with the literal wording of the Income Tax Act can still be unwound by the CRA. “Canada Trustco is the reason that literal compliance with the words of a tax provision is never the end of the analysis,” Rotfleisch notes.

“The Supreme Court told the CRA and the courts that they must also ask whether the transaction defeats the object, spirit or purpose of the provision being relied upon, and that single instruction has shaped every GAAR case decided since.”

The Facts: A Sale-Leaseback and a Capital Cost Allowance Claim

Canada Trustco Mortgage Company carried on a mortgage lending business and, as part of a broader financing arrangement, participated in a sale-leaseback transaction involving trailers. Canada Trustco purchased the trailers, leased them back to the vendor, and claimed capital cost allowance on the full capital cost of the trailers under the Income Tax Regulations. The CRA reassessed, denying most of the capital cost allowance claim on the basis that the transaction was structured to obtain a tax benefit that ran contrary to the object, spirit and purpose of the capital cost allowance scheme, and the CRA relied on the general anti-avoidance rule in section 245 to support the tax reassessment.

The Tax Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both found in favour of Canada Trustco, and the CRA appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada. The central question before the Court was not whether Canada Trustco had complied with the technical wording of the capital cost allowance provisions, since it plainly had, but whether the general anti-avoidance rule could nonetheless be used to deny the resulting tax benefit.

The Three-Step GAAR Test

The Supreme Court used Canada Trustco to lay out, for the first time, the analytical sequence that every GAAR assessment must follow. The CRA and, on appeal, the Tax Court must determine, in sequence, whether the taxpayer obtained a tax benefit from a transaction or series of transactions, whether that transaction was an avoidance transaction because it was not undertaken primarily for a bona fide purpose other than to obtain the tax benefit, and whether the avoidance transaction was abusive because it resulted in a misuse of specific provisions of the Income Tax Act or an abuse of the Act read as a whole.

The Court allocated the burden of proof across these three questions in a way that continues to shape how a Toronto tax lawyer builds a GAAR defence. The taxpayer bears the burden of refuting the existence of a tax benefit and of establishing that the transaction was not an avoidance transaction, while the CRA bears the burden of establishing that the avoidance transaction was abusive. Because the misuse or abuse inquiry is the step on which the CRA carries the onus, and because it is also the step that requires the most contestable interpretive judgment, it is almost always where a GAAR dispute is won or lost.

The Textual, Contextual and Purposive Interpretive Methodology

The second, and arguably more enduring, contribution of Canada Trustco was the Court’s insistence that the misuse or abuse inquiry under section 245(4) requires a single, unified approach to statutory interpretation rather than a search for some free-floating sense of Parliament’s overarching tax policy. The Supreme Court directed that the words of the specific provisions relied upon by the taxpayer must be interpreted textually, contextually and purposively in order to find a meaning that is harmonious with the Income Tax Act as a whole. Where the words of a provision are precise and unequivocal, the Court held, their ordinary meaning will normally play a dominant role, while more general or ambiguous language calls for closer attention to the surrounding scheme and evident purpose of the provision.

Object, Spirit and Purpose: What the Court Actually Meant

This textual, contextual and purposive framework rejected the notion that the CRA or the courts could override the clear words of a provision simply by appealing to a broad, unstated policy against tax avoidance. At the same time, the Court made clear that Parliament, in enacting the general anti-avoidance rule, intended to resolve the tension between the certainty and predictability that taxpayers need to plan their affairs and the CRA’s interest in preventing egregious abuse of the detailed provisions of the Income Tax Act. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer applying Canada Trustco today must therefore identify not only the ordinary meaning of the provisions in issue, but also the scheme of the Act and the object and purpose Parliament intended those provisions to serve, and then ask whether the taxpayer’s transaction frustrates that object and purpose despite complying with the letter of the law.

How the Court Applied Its Own Test

Applying its newly articulated framework to the facts before it, the Supreme Court held that the CRA had not established that Canada Trustco’s sale-leaseback transaction resulted in a misuse or abuse within the meaning of section 245(4). The capital cost allowance regime, the Court reasoned, is a set of precise and specific rules that Parliament designed to allow taxpayers considerable latitude in structuring ownership and financing arrangements, and Canada Trustco’s transaction, however tax-motivated, did not frustrate the object and purpose of those provisions. The tax reassessment was accordingly vacated. In its companion decision released the same day, Mathew v. Canada, 2005 SCC 55, [2005] 2 S.C.R. 643, the Court applied the identical three-step framework to a partnership loss-trading transaction and reached the opposite conclusion, finding that the taxpayers’ transaction did constitute an abuse of the relevant provisions. Read together, the two decisions demonstrated that the Canada Trustco test is fact-driven rather than outcome-determinative in either direction.

A finding that the general anti-avoidance rule applies is not the same thing as a finding of gross negligence, and the Canada Trustco framework does not itself impose any penalty. Before Bill C-59, a successful GAAR reassessment simply denied the tax benefit, and the CRA could seek a separate gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act only where the facts independently supported a finding that the taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, made a false statement or omission. Since Bill C-59 came into force, a GAAR finding now carries its own dedicated penalty under subsection 245(5.1), equal to 25 percent of the tax benefit denied, and that penalty is distinct from, and can apply in addition to, any gross negligence penalty the CRA separately establishes under subsection 163(2). An experienced Canadian tax lawyer defending a GAAR reassessment must therefore treat the misuse or abuse inquiry, the new economic substance rule and any parallel gross negligence allegation as three separate questions, each carrying its own burden of proof.

The Enduring Legacy: From Copthorne to Deans Knight and Alta Energy

The Supreme Court has returned to the general anti-avoidance rule repeatedly in the two decades since Canada Trustco was decided, and in every instance it has applied the same three-step structure and the same textual, contextual and purposive methodology rather than replacing it. In Copthorne Holdings Ltd. v. Canada, 2011 SCC 63, the Court relied on Canada Trustco to find an abuse of the paid-up capital averaging rules in a corporate reorganization. In Canada v. Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L., 2021 SCC 49, the Court again applied the Canada Trustco framework, this time to uphold a taxpayer’s reliance on a tax treaty provision. Most recently, in Deans Knight Income Corp. v. Canada, 2023 SCC 16, the Court expressly described its task as applying the Canada Trustco approach to determine whether a corporation’s arrangement to preserve non-capital losses following a change in control amounted to an abuse of the loss-restriction rules, ultimately finding that it did. Each of these decisions confirms that Canada Trustco remains, more than any other single authority, the doctrinal foundation of Canadian GAAR jurisprudence.

Pro Tax Tip

Because the misuse or abuse inquiry under Canada Trustco turns on the object, spirit and purpose of the specific provisions a taxpayer relied upon, a taxpayer who receives a proposal letter invoking the general anti-avoidance rule should resist the temptation to argue only that the transaction complied with the technical wording of the Income Tax Act. That argument addresses only the first two steps of the three-step test and leaves the CRA’s misuse or abuse allegation, the step on which the CRA bears the burden of proof, effectively unanswered. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer will instead build the response around the legislative scheme and purpose of the provisions in issue, using the same textual, contextual and purposive method the Supreme Court itself prescribed, since that is the terrain on which GAAR cases are actually decided.

Latest Developments: The 2023 Budget’s GAAR Overhaul Under Bill C-59

The 2023 federal budget announced the most significant legislative changes to the general anti-avoidance rule since section 245 was enacted in 1988, and those changes were implemented through Bill C-59, which received royal assent on June 20, 2024. Importantly, Bill C-59 did not displace the Canada Trustco three-step test or the textual, contextual and purposive methodology; it supplemented that judicial framework with four statutory changes that a Canadian tax lawyer must now layer on top of the Canada Trustco analysis.

Bill C-59 added a preamble to section 245, effective on royal assent, which expressly states that the general anti-avoidance rule is intended to deny tax benefits from abusive avoidance transactions while not preventing taxpayers from obtaining tax benefits that Parliament actually contemplated. For transactions occurring after 2023, Bill C-59 also lowered the avoidance transaction threshold, replacing the former requirement that a transaction be undertaken primarily to obtain a tax benefit with a lower one of the main purposes standard, meaning a transaction can now be caught even where obtaining the tax benefit was only one of several significant motivations.

The most substantive addition is the new economic substance rule in subsections 245(4.1) and 245(4.2). Where an avoidance transaction is significantly lacking in economic substance, that fact is now an important statutory consideration weighing in favour of a finding of misuse or abuse, the same inquiry the Supreme Court described in Canada Trustco. Indicators of a significant lack of economic substance include a circular flow of funds, offsetting financial positions, the use of an accommodation party, and situations in which the expected value of the tax benefit exceeds any expected non-tax economic return. Bill C-59 also introduced a dedicated penalty under subsection 245(5.1) equal to 25 percent of the tax benefit denied, and extended the normal reassessment period by three years for transactions assessed under the general anti-avoidance rule, in each case for transactions occurring after 2023, unless the transaction was disclosed to the CRA voluntarily or under the mandatory disclosure rules.

Pro Tax Tip

Because the Bill C-59 penalty and extended reassessment period can both be avoided where a transaction is disclosed to the CRA, either voluntarily or under the mandatory disclosure rules, a taxpayer contemplating a transaction that could attract GAAR scrutiny should discuss disclosure strategy with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before the transaction is completed, not after a proposal letter arrives. Waiting until the CRA raises the general anti-avoidance rule in a tax audit forecloses the disclosure-based exclusions Parliament built into the 2024 amendments.

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