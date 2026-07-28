Do You Now Have Canadian Citizenship Via The New Bill C-3? Will More American-Canadians Have Dual Citizenship To Renounce Their US Passports?

Bill C-3 has opened doors for thousands of Americans to claim Canadian citizenship through ancestry, but this newfound status comes with an unexpected complication. Despite holding a Canadian passport and living permanently in Canada, US citizens remain subject to IRS tax obligations and reporting requirements that can create significant financial and administrative burdens for dual citizens.

Moodys Private Client Law is part of Moodys Private Client and home to a team of Canadian and US lawyers dedicated to simplifying the journey ahead for individuals and businesses. We take pride in seeing every detail, anticipating every obstacle and relying on our global, multidisciplinary expertise to chart the best path forward for your individual situation and ensure success. Focused on the areas of business law, immigration, trust and estate law, and tax law, our goal is to ensure you and your business are covered from every angle.

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For many Americans with Canadian roots, Bill C-3 represents an extraordinary opportunity.

The new legislation expands access to Canadian citizenship by descent, allowing many individuals with Canadian parents, grandparents, and even more distant Canadian ancestors to claim Canadian citizenship where previous rules prevented them from doing so. The legislation removes Canada’s former “first-generation limit” that restricted citizenship from being passed down through multiple generations born abroad.

The response to Bill C-3 so far has been significant. In the first three months, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued proof-of-citizenship certificates to 4,075 individuals.

For many Americans, obtaining a Canadian passport offers exciting new opportunities, stronger ties to family heritage, and greater flexibility for the future.

However, there is one important reality many new Canadian citizens are only beginning to discover:

Canadian citizenship does not eliminate your US tax obligations.

Becoming Canadian Does Not End Your Relationship With the IRS

One of the most common misconceptions among dual citizens is that acquiring another citizenship somehow replaces their American citizenship.

It doesn’t.

The United States taxes its citizens based on citizenship rather than residency. This means that regardless of where you live, work, invest, or retire, you generally remain subject to US tax filing and reporting requirements as long as you remain a US citizen.

Even if you:

Live permanently in Canada

Earn all of your income in Canada

Pay Canadian taxes

Hold a Canadian passport

Have no plans to return to the United States

You may still be required to file annual US tax returns and extensive foreign asset reporting forms.

For many new Canadians, this comes as an unwelcome surprise.

When Renunciation May Be Worth Considering Every situation is unique, but some common factors that lead individuals to explore US citizenship renunciation include: Rising cross-border compliance costs

Ongoing IRS reporting obligations

Concerns about future US tax policy changes

Canadian business ownership complications

Estate and succession planning considerations

A desire for greater financial simplicity For many long-term Canadian residents, renunciation can provide clarity and certainty after years of navigating two separate tax systems. Renouncing one’s US citizenship is a serious and highly personal decision. It involves legal, financial, and practical considerations that must be evaluated carefully. However, it is not uncommon for families abroad to reassess their position when new obligations emerge, particularly those affecting their children. The implications should be carefully discussed before any decision is made. Our firm fully understands the importance of renouncing our client’s US citizenship properly.

The important word in that phrase is “properly.” If US citizenship or a green card is not terminated correctly, one can be subject to tens of thousands of dollars in failure-to-file penalties, as well as an exit tax and covered expatriate status. The US has many pitfalls and landmines (exit tax, inheritance tax, lifetime disbarment from the US, loss of benefits, etc.) that one must successfully navigate. Our firm can work with you to ensure these pitfalls are avoided.

Each year, our team of lawyers help 1200–1400 US citizens successfully terminate their US status – more than any other firm in the world. We’ve helped thousands of US expats and green card holders successfully terminate their citizenship status – but, again, it MUST be done the right way.

If you or a family member is a US citizen or green card holder considering renunciation, we invite you to visit our dedicated webpage for more information. This page contains links to register for our upcoming renunciation webinars. You can find one tailored to your geographic location in our events listings.

These webinars thoroughly review everything you need to know about the US citizenship renunciation process, and available options should you decide to take the next steps.

Click here to view our upcoming renunciation webinars and register.

Moodys Tax Law is only about tax. It is not an add-on service, it is our singular focus. Our Canadian and US lawyers and Chartered Accountants work together to develop effective tax strategies that get results, for individuals and corporate clients with interests in Canada, the US or both. Our strengths lie in Canadian and US cross-border tax advisory services, estateplanning, and tax litigation/dispute resolution. We identify areas of risk and opportunity, and create plans that yield the right balance of protection, optimization and compliance for each of our clients’ special circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.