Learn Why The Tax Court Denied $118,000 In Employment Expense Deductions And The Record-keeping Lessons From Chennenkunnath v. The King

A commission-based car salesman’s attempt to deduct over $118,000 in employment expenses across two tax years was blocked in Chennenkunnath v. The King, 2026 TCC 112.

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Tax Court Denies $118,000 in Deductions Without Valid Receipts: Canadian Tax Lawyer Explains the Lesson of Chennenkunnath v. The King

Overview – Record-keeping is indispensable for commission employees

A commission-based car salesman’s attempt to deduct over $118,000 in employment expenses across two tax years was blocked in Chennenkunnath v. The King, 2026 TCC 112. The Tax Court of Canada (TCC) denied virtually all of the claimed deductions—covering motor vehicle costs, telephone and internet expenses, marketing consulting fees, a laptop computer, and workspace-in-the-home expenses—primarily because the taxpayer could not produce adequate supporting documentation or credible testimony. The CRA’s sole concession was the deductibility of flyer and telemarketing expenses of $7,000 per year. Crucially, however, the Court refused to impose gross negligence penalties, finding that the taxpayer’s conduct, while careless and disorganized, did not rise to the high threshold of wilful blindness or gross negligence. The case is a textbook illustration of why thorough record-keeping is indispensable for commission employees.

Backstory

Chennenkunnath had worked as a commission car salesman since the early 2000s. Commissions made up the majority of his pay. He testified that to keep his job, he was required to generate his own client base through proactive marketing—distributing flyers, cold-calling prospective buyers, and hiring paid helpers.

The CRA reassessed his 2017 and 2018 taxation years in late 2021, disallowing the bulk of his employment expense claims. The 2017 reassessment was issued after the normal three-year reassessment period had expired, so the CRA had to justify reopening the year on the basis that the taxpayer had made misrepresentations attributable to neglect or carelessness. The taxpayer abandoned rental expense claims of roughly $10,000 per year at trial.

Key Issues and Findings

1. Late Reassessment of the 2017 Year

The Court upheld the CRA’s right to reassess after the normal deadline. The taxpayer’s own admissions sealed the issue: he acknowledged that he had not fully reviewed his returns before filing and had made no attempt to allocate his vehicles, cell phone, or laptop between personal and employment use. That lack of reasonable care was enough to justify reopening the year.

2. Why Employment Expense Deductions were Denied

Under the Income Tax Act (ITA), employees may only deduct expenses that are expressly permitted. The deduction rules for commission salespeople are strict, requiring employer certification in a prescribed form (T2200) and, in most cases, a requirement in the employment contract that the employee bear the specific expense.

Motor vehicle expenses: The taxpayer claimed to use four personal vehicles for business, but kept no mileage log, produced no receipts, and gave no specific testimony about any vehicle cost. The Court expressed doubt as to why he needed four different vehicles for work. The T2200 forms did not certify that he was responsible for motor vehicle expenses. Insurance documents showed a household member as a co-insured on each vehicle. The deductions were denied.

Marketing consulting fees: The taxpayer claimed to have paid cash to several helpers for cold-calling, file organization, and client follow-up. At one point, he admitted that the helpers were working illegally in Canada; at another point, he said they were his family members. The purported invoices turned out to have been created and signed by the taxpayer himself; on cross-examination he conceded they were merely his own record-keeping. They were marked as exhibits for identification only, and the deduction failed for lack of evidence that the expenses were ever incurred.

Telephone, internet, and cable expenses: The taxpayer produced only the cover pages of two wireless invoices covering two months, with no breakdown of business versus personal use. The Court found his claim that 90% of cell phone use was employment-related to be implausible given the local nature of the job. The partial invoices were insufficient to support additional deductions beyond what the CRA had already allowed.

Laptop computer: The taxpayer produced a partial retail invoice confirming the purchase. The Court accepted the purchase occurred but rejected deductibility. The T2200 did not cover computer equipment, and the taxpayer’s only justification—responding quickly to client emails—was undermined by the fact that he already owned a smartphone capable of doing so.

Supplies and workspace-in-home expenses: Neither category was specifically described in the CRA’s pleadings or examined at trial. Without evidence to challenge the CRA’s assumption that these amounts were not incurred, the Court had nothing further to analyze.

3. Gross Negligence Penalties

This was the taxpayer’s most meaningful win. The Court refused to sustain the gross negligence penalties. The penalties require either actual knowledge that a false statement was made, or conduct that amounts to a marked departure from what a reasonable taxpayer would do—a high standard that is more than mere carelessness. The Court found no red flags that should have prompted the taxpayer to question his accountant: the expenses, while large, still left him with positive net employment income; there was no evidence of unusual conduct by the tax preparer; and there was no suggestion the accountant had acted without direction from the taxpayer. The Court also acknowledged that it was quite plausible the taxpayer had actually incurred many of the expenses—the problem was documentation, not the absence of spending. Careless and disorganized as he was, his conduct did not cross into gross negligence.

Practical Implications

This case reinforces the narrow framework for employment expense deductibility. For commission employees who genuinely incur out-of-pocket marketing and travel costs, the gap between what is spent and what can be proven at audit can be significant.

The decision also highlights an important asymmetry: the same careless record-keeping that allowed the CRA to reopen an expired year fell well short of the standard required to sustain penalties. The two analyses operate under different legal standards, and taxpayers who lose on the limitation period argument can still win on penalties—as happened here.

Employers and HR professionals who prepare T2200 forms should note that the form must specifically certify each expense category claimed. A T2200 authorizing advertising and promotion does not automatically authorize motor vehicle or computer equipment expenses.

Strategic Takeaways

Keep a contemporaneous mileage log for every employment-related trip. Without one, motor vehicle expense claims are hard to sustain, regardless of the amounts spent.

Obtain third-party invoices, not self-generated summaries. Documents created and signed only by the payer carry no evidentiary weight in litigation.

For cash payments to assistants, require a signed receipt at the time of payment, recording the payee’s name, the work performed, and the amount.

Review your T2200 carefully before filing. If it does not cover a particular expense category, that expense cannot be claimed—even if genuinely incurred.

Review your return before the filing deadline. A taxpayer’s own admission that he reviewed the return ‘not 100%’ due to time constraints was cited as evidence of the lack of care that opened the door to a late reassessment.

Pro Tax Tips

You must match your receipts to your T2200. Confirm that each box on your T2200 supports the expense you intend to claim. If the form is incomplete, ask your employer to correct it before the filing deadline—not after a CRA audit letter arrives.

You should log mixed-use items monthly. For cell phones, vehicles, and home offices, maintain a contemporaneous record of business versus personal use. Courts consistently reject after-the-fact percentage estimates.

Be mindful of the reassessment-period trap. Careless record-keeping can expose you to reassessments years after filing, even if your conduct falls short of gross negligence. The two thresholds are different, and expiry of the normal period is not a guarantee of finality.

You need to document cash payments at the time they are made. A receipt signed by the payee, noting the work done and the amount paid, is far stronger evidence than any summary you create yourself later.

Finally, you should consult a Canadian tax lawyer before responding to a CRA audit or filing a notice of objection.

According to David Rotfleisch, the principal lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch (Taxpage.com):

“The employment expense rules are technically demanding, and early legal advice can help identify which claims are defensible and how best to present the evidence.”

FAQ

What is a T2200, and why does it matter?

A T2200 is a Declaration of Conditions of Employment signed by an employer. It is a mandatory prerequisite for most employment expense deductions. Without a T2200 that specifically covers the type of expense claimed, the deduction is unavailable regardless of whether the cost was genuinely incurred. In Chennenkunnath, the T2200s failed to certify motor vehicle obligations, which was one reason those claims were denied.

Can I deduct vehicle costs I incur for both work and personal use?

Only the employment-use portion is deductible, and that portion must be calculated from a contemporaneous mileage log recording the date, destination, business purpose, and distance of each trip. The taxpayer in this case owned four vehicles but kept no records whatsoever, leaving the Court with no basis to allow any additional deduction.

Does expiry of the three-year reassessment period protect me from CRA review?

Not necessarily. The CRA can reassess after the normal period if your return contains a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default. The threshold is low—in this case it was met simply because the taxpayer failed to review his return adequately and kept no records to support his claims. Expiry of the normal period is not a guarantee of finality.

What is the difference between negligence and gross negligence for penalty purposes?

Negligence—a failure to take reasonable care—can justify a reassessment beyond the normal reassessment period but is not enough to sustain gross negligence penalties. Gross negligence requires conduct that amounts to a marked departure from what a responsible taxpayer would do, tantamount to indifference to compliance. In Chennenkunnath, the taxpayer was negligent but not grossly negligent, so the penalties were vacated even though the reassessment was upheld.

Does it matter if I do not produce my employment contract at a CRA audit or at Tax Court?

It matters significantly. Many employment expense deductions require proof that the expense was mandated by the contract of employment—that is, the employee was contractually obligated to bear that cost. Without the contract, a taxpayer is left relying on oral testimony and the T2200, both of which have limits. In Chennenkunnath, the taxpayer’s failure to produce his contract weakened his claims for motor vehicle costs, marketing consulting fees, and the laptop, since the Court could not confirm whether those expenses were contractually required. If your employer has since changed, merged, or gone out of business, it is worth trying to obtain a copy of the relevant contract as early as possible—before a dispute arises.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.