Are Poker Winnings Now Taxable In Canada? A Canadian Tax-Lawyer Analyses Of 4 Tax Court Of Canada Recent Poker Decisions

Key Takeaway (Updated June 2026):

Casual or recreational poker winnings remain non-taxable in Canada as windfalls. However, if you treat poker as a full-time or primary livelihood—with sustained profits, systematic organization, and financial dependence—the CRA will likely tax your net winnings as business income.

This is now settled law following the Federal Court of Appeal’s 2025 ruling (upheld when the Supreme Court of Canada refused leave in June 2026). Professional players face significantly higher audit risk.

Overview – When Poker Winnings Become Taxable Under Canadian Tax Law

Poker winnings occupy a nuanced position under Canadian tax law. While the general rule remains that gambling winnings are not taxable, a growing body of Tax Court and appellate jurisprudence confirms that this principle is subject to well-defined limits.

Following the Federal Court of Appeal’s ruling and the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal of leave in June 2026, the legal framework governing poker winnings in Canada is no longer uncertain—taxpayers who earn a livelihood from poker face a materially increased risk of CRA tax audit and tax reassessment.

As noted by experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers, the key issue is whether poker activity constitutes a “source of income” under section 3 of the Income Tax Act.

A series of Tax Court decisions—Duhamel v The Queen, 2022 TCC 66; Fournier Giguère v The King, 2022 TCC 132; Bérubé v The King, 2023 TCC 12; and D’Auteuil v The King, 2023 TCC 3—were initially perceived as inconsistent. However, appellate guidance has clarified that these cases are reconcilable and reflect a coherent legal framework grounded in established Supreme Court of Canada authority.

As David Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Managing Partner, notes:

“Canadian tax law does not turn on whether poker is a game of skill or chance—it turns on whether the taxpayer has transformed that activity into a commercial enterprise.”

Are Poker Winnings Taxable in Canada?

Generally, no—casual or recreational poker winnings are treated as non-taxable windfalls under Canadian tax law. However, winnings become taxable when the taxpayer’s poker activities evolve into a commercial business that serves as a primary source of livelihood. This distinction is fact-specific and hinges on the degree of organization, commerciality, and economic reliance, as clarified by recent appellate decisions.

Professional or semi-professional players who treat poker systematically to generate consistent income face the highest risk of CRA reassessment. Recreational players with sporadic play and no primary financial dependence are typically safe.

General Tax Treatment of Gambling Winnings in Canada

Under subsection 2(1) of the Income Tax Act, Canadian tax residents must pay tax on their taxable income, which is derived from enumerated sources under section 3, including business, property, employment, and capital gains.

Canadian courts have consistently excluded casual gambling winnings from taxable income because they are characterized as windfalls rather than income from a productive source. For additional guidance on how courts apply the business income test, see our discussion of The Queen v Paletta and the legal test for business income.

However, Canadian tax jurisprudence recognizes limited exceptions in which gambling may become taxable, including circumstances where the activity is conducted in a sufficiently organized and commercial manner to generate a livelihood. See also our broader analysis on the taxation of gambling and poker winnings in Canada.

Skill Versus Chance in Poker Taxation

Canadian tax law does not hinge on whether poker is primarily a game of skill or chance. As emphasized in the jurisprudence and by David Rotfleisch, the decisive factor under the Stewart framework remains whether the taxpayer has undertaken the activity with the intention of making a profit and in a sufficiently commercial manner.

Poker is widely recognized as involving a significant skill component—such as probability assessment, opponent reading, bankroll management, and strategic decision-making—that can tilt long-term outcomes in favour of skilled players. This distinguishes it from pure games of chance like lotteries or slot machines. However, even high levels of skill do not automatically make winnings taxable. The courts focus instead on the organization and commercial character of the activity. Recreational players, regardless of skill, generally benefit from the windfall treatment, while those who professionalize their approach cross into business income territory.

This principle reconciles the outcomes in the key Tax Court cases and has been affirmed at the appellate level.

When Poker Winnings Become Taxable

The central question is whether the taxpayer has established a commercial source of income by relying on poker as a livelihood and conducting the activity in a business-like manner. While factual distinctions remain important, the Federal Court of Appeal decision and the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal of leave have clarified that sustained livelihood-based poker activity will typically meet the threshold for business income.

Recreational Poker Players

Recreational players who play poker occasionally for enjoyment, without systematic strategies aimed at profit or reliance on winnings for living expenses, generally do not have taxable income. Winnings are viewed as non-taxable windfalls, similar to lottery prizes. Losses in these cases are also not deductible.

Professional Poker Players

Professional or full-time players who demonstrate sustained profitability, treat poker as their primary occupation, and organize their activities commercially (e.g., through bankroll management, study routines, multi-tabling, or volume play) are likely carrying on a business. Their net winnings are taxable as business income, but they may deduct reasonable business expenses and losses.

How CRA Determines Whether Poker Income Is Business Income

CRA tax auditors apply the Stewart v Canada framework (2002 SCC 46) in a highly fact-driven inquiry. Key indicators of a business include intention to profit, commercial organization, sustained profitability, financial dependence, systematic approach, and volume/frequency of play. Lifestyle evidence, bank records, and online platform data often play a role in audits. See our overview of the CRA tax audit and reassessment process for more details.

Recreational vs. Professional Signals (Comparison Table):

Factor Recreational (Likely Non-Taxable) Professional (Likely Taxable as Business) Primary Income Source Other employment/savings; poker is secondary Poker is main or sole livelihood Profit Pattern Sporadic or inconsistent wins Sustained profitability over years Organization Casual play; minimal records Systematic (software, bankroll mgmt, study routines) Time/Volume Occasional sessions Full-time or high-volume play Financial Dependence No reliance for living expenses Funds lifestyle, assets, trips

Relevant Poker Tax Cases and Taxpayer Outcomes

The Tax Court’s recent poker jurisprudence is grounded in a highly fact-driven inquiry consistent with the Stewart framework.

Timeline of Key Poker Tax Cases in Canada

Duhamel v The Queen (2022 TCC 66) – ✅ Non-taxable

Fournier Giguère v The King (2022 TCC 132) – ❌ Taxable

D’Auteuil v The King (2023 TCC 3) – ❌ Taxable

Bérubé v The King (2023 TCC 12) – ❌ Taxable

Fournier-Giguère et al. v. Canada (2025 FCA 112) – Federal Court of Appeal confirms framework

Supreme Court of Canada (June 2026) – leave to appeal refused

Cases Where Poker Winnings Were Not Taxable

In Duhamel v The Queen, the Tax Court held that the taxpayer’s poker winnings (approximately $6.3 million over 3 years, including major World Series of Poker successes) were not taxable. Although the taxpayer earned significant winnings, the Court concluded that the activity lacked sufficient commercial characteristics. The taxpayer had built a substantial financial cushion from prior full-time employment and academic pursuits, allowing him to play without relying on poker for his livelihood.

Cases Where Poker Winnings Were Taxable

In contrast, the Court found poker winnings to be taxable in Fournier Giguère, Bérubé, and D’Auteuil.

In Fournier Giguère, the taxpayer won ~$1.7 million over 4 years and relied on poker to purchase homes, a car, and fund trips; part-time coaching was insufficient for his lifestyle.

Similar patterns of financial dependence and sustained activity applied in Bérubé (~$1.5 million over 3 years) and D’Auteuil (~$5.2 million over 5 years).

In each case, the taxpayers demonstrated a pattern of sustained profitability and relied on poker as their primary source of income.

Key Distinguishing Factor:

The determinative factor across these cases was whether the taxpayer had converted poker into a consistent and reliable livelihood. The magnitude of winnings, level of skill, or time spent playing were not decisive in isolation.

Latest Developments – Federal Court of Appeal Confirms Taxability and Supreme Court Refuses Leave

The legal uncertainty that initially appeared from the Tax Court decisions has now been resolved at the appellate level.

In Fournier-Giguère et al. v. Canada, 2025 FCA 112, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that professional poker players who earn a livelihood from poker are carrying on a business and must include their winnings in income. The Court reaffirmed the Stewart framework, emphasizing commerciality, organization, and economic reliance.

Most importantly, in June 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada refused leave to appeal. This refusal effectively confirms that the Federal Court of Appeal’s reasoning is the governing law in Canada.

As David Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, explains:

“With the Supreme Court of Canada declining to intervene, the jurisprudence has effectively settled—taxpayers who rely on poker as a livelihood should expect the CRA to treat those winnings as taxable business income.”

For a detailed discussion of the appellate reasoning, see our analysis of the Federal Court of Appeal decision on professional poker winnings in Canada.

Implications – CRA Tax Audit Risk and Business Characterization

These decisions significantly increase the risk that CRA tax auditors will characterize poker activity as a business during a CRA tax audit. Reassessments often rely on lifestyle evidence, financial dependence, and patterns of sustained profitability. CRA auditors now have stronger jurisprudential support.

CRA Audit Risk Factors

Key factors that elevate the likelihood of a CRA audit or reassessment for poker players include:

Sustained high-volume winnings reported (or visible through bank deposits) over multiple years without corresponding business income declarations.

Financial lifestyle inconsistent with reported employment or other income sources (e.g., luxury purchases, frequent international travel funded primarily by poker).

Significant and recurring bank deposits or wire transfers from poker platforms without clear explanation.

Use of professional tools (tracking software, coaching, multi-account management) combined with full-time dedication.

Data sharing from financial institutions or international poker operators that flag large gambling-related transactions.

Failure to maintain adequate records, which weakens any defence during an audit.

Practical Risk Assessment Checklist

Do your poker winnings represent >50% of total income?

Do you play full-time or high-volume with systematic strategies?

Are you financially dependent on winnings for living expenses/assets?

Do you have significant bank deposits or international tournament travel without other clear income sources?

Have you exceeded GST/HST registration thresholds (~$30,000 in annual business revenue)?

As recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada in R v Jarvis, poker-related disputes will typically arise in the civil context. Taxpayers facing scrutiny should review our overview of the CRA tax audit and reassessment process and our tax litigation services.

Takeaway – When Are Poker Winnings Taxable in Canada?

Poker winnings in Canada are generally not taxable when earned as a casual or recreational activity, but they may become taxable when the activity evolves into a structured, profit-oriented endeavour. Taxpayers seeking deeper insight should review our discussion of The Queen v Paletta and the business income test under Stewart. Early intervention by a top tax lawyer in Canada is recommended if audited.

Pro Tax Tips – Navigating CRA Tax Audit Risk for Poker Players

Taxpayers should carefully evaluate whether their poker activity could be construed as a business. Following the appellate rulings, assume increased scrutiny and plan accordingly.

Checklist for Poker Players:

Maintain detailed records of all sessions, wins, losses, and expenses.

Consider separating recreational and professional play if applicable.

Consult a tax professional before claiming deductions or filing.

Be aware that bank deposits, platform statements, and lifestyle analysis can trigger audits.

Track tournament buy-ins and other deductible expenses if operating as a business.

FAQs – Canadian Tax Treatment of Poker Winnings

Are poker winnings taxable in Canada?

Generally, no. Casual gambling winnings are typically considered non-taxable windfalls unless the activity constitutes a business. The distinction turns on commerciality and reliance on the activity for livelihood, not merely the presence of skill. Canadian courts have long recognized that occasional wins from games of mixed skill and chance do not create a “source of income” under the Income Tax Act. However, once the activity shows clear signs of being organized like a commercial venture—such as treating it as a primary occupation with consistent profit-seeking behavior—the CRA may recharacterize the winnings as taxable business income. This fact-specific analysis is crucial for players at all levels.

Has the law recently changed regarding poker winnings?

While the legislation has not changed, recent court decisions culminating in the Federal Court of Appeal ruling (Fournier-Giguère et al. v. Canada, 2025 FCA 112) and the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal of leave in June 2026 have clarified that professional poker winnings may be taxable as business income. These appellate developments provide much-needed certainty after a series of Tax Court cases that initially appeared somewhat inconsistent. The confirmation at the Federal Court of Appeal level, combined with the Supreme Court declining to hear the appeal, strengthens the CRA’s position when auditing players who rely on poker for their livelihood, while continuing to protect truly recreational participants. Taxpayers should monitor how the CRA applies this clarified framework in practice going forward.

When do poker winnings become taxable?

When the activity is sufficiently commercial and represents a source of income under the Stewart test—particularly where the taxpayer relies on poker for their livelihood, shows sustained profitability, and operates in a business-like manner. This includes factors such as maintaining detailed records, using specialized software for analysis, engaging in high-volume play across multiple tables or tournaments, and demonstrating a clear profit motive over multiple years. The transition from hobby to business is gradual and highly dependent on individual circumstances, so players who are scaling up their activity should seek professional advice to understand the potential tax implications before crossing that threshold.

Does the Supreme Court of Canada decision affect poker taxation?

Yes. The refusal of leave effectively endorses the Federal Court of Appeal’s position, providing greater certainty and increasing CRA enforcement confidence against professional players. By declining to hear the appeal in June 2026, the Supreme Court has allowed the appellate court’s interpretation of the Stewart framework to stand as authoritative guidance across Canada. This outcome reduces previous uncertainty in the Tax Court decisions and signals to both taxpayers and the CRA that sustained, livelihood-based poker activity will generally be treated as a taxable business. It also underscores the importance of proper tax planning and record-keeping for anyone operating at a professional level.

Can professional poker players deduct losses in Canada?

Yes, where properly characterized as a business, reasonable expenses (e.g., training software, travel to tournaments, computer equipment) and losses may be deductible. Proper documentation is essential. Once the CRA or courts accept the activity as a business source of income, players can offset winnings with allowable business expenses, including entry fees, coaching, subscriptions to poker training sites, home office costs (if applicable), and even net losses in years where expenses exceed revenue. However, deductions must be reasonable and well-supported by records; purely personal or extravagant expenses will likely be disallowed. This ability to deduct losses is one of the key advantages of business characterization but comes with the responsibility of accurate reporting.

What triggers a CRA tax audit of poker winnings?

Consistent large winnings, significant bank deposits without other income sources, lifestyle inconsistent with reported income, international tournament travel, or data from poker platforms. The CRA increasingly receives information from financial institutions and international gaming operators, which can flag high-volume players. Audits are more likely when there is a mismatch between reported income on tax returns and visible financial activity, such as large unexplained deposits or travel expenses that suggest a professional poker lifestyle without corresponding business income declarations. Players who frequently cross borders for tournaments or maintain substantial online poker accounts should be particularly vigilant.

How does CRA distinguish between a hobby and a business in poker?

CRA and courts examine Stewart factors: profit intention, commercial organization, recurrence of profits, time devoted, and livelihood reliance. This multi-factor test looks at the overall picture rather than any single element in isolation. For instance, even highly skilled players who play sporadically and fund their lifestyle primarily through other employment are typically viewed as engaging in a hobby. In contrast, individuals who dedicate the majority of their working hours to poker, implement structured bankroll management, track results meticulously, and depend on poker proceeds for daily expenses are more likely to be classified as operating a business. Understanding this distinction is fundamental for proper tax compliance.

Are online poker winnings treated differently from live poker?

No—the same principles apply. Online play often generates more traceable data, strengthening CRA’s case for professional activity. Whether winnings come from online platforms or live casino/tournament settings, the tax treatment hinges on the same Stewart commerciality test. However, online poker leaves a more comprehensive digital trail—including detailed transaction histories, session logs, and platform-reported data that may be shared with tax authorities—making it easier for the CRA to assess the scale and organization of the activity during an audit. Live players should still maintain equivalent records to support their position if challenged.

What should I do if I receive a CRA audit notice related to poker?

Do not ignore it. Gather records promptly and seek advice from a Canadian tax litigation lawyer experienced in gambling income cases. Early intervention improves outcomes. An audit notice requires a timely and organized response; failing to engage properly can lead to adverse reassessments, penalties, and interest. An experienced tax lawyer can help review the scope of the audit, prepare supporting documentation, communicate with the auditor on your behalf, and explore options such as voluntary disclosures or objections if necessary. Acting quickly often allows for more favorable resolutions before the matter escalates to formal appeals.

Can recreational players who occasionally win big claim losses?

Generally no—casual gambling losses are not deductible. This principle aligns with the long-standing treatment of recreational gambling winnings as non-taxable windfalls rather than income. Occasional big wins by hobby players—such as a major tournament score by someone who plays only a few times per year—are viewed similarly to lottery prizes and do not open the door to deducting prior or future losses. This asymmetry means recreational players enjoy tax-free wins but cannot use losses to reduce other taxable income, reinforcing the importance of correctly characterizing one’s level of poker activity.

How should poker players report income on their tax return?

Recreational players typically report nothing. Business players must include net income on Form T2125. Professionals may need to register for GST/HST if thresholds are met. Accurate reporting is essential to avoid penalties. For those classified as carrying on a business, net earnings (winnings minus allowable expenses) are reported as business income, and additional obligations such as quarterly instalment payments or GST/HST registration may apply once revenue exceeds $30,000 in a calendar year. Recreational players, on the other hand, have no reporting obligation for winnings, provided their activity remains clearly non-commercial.

What records should poker players keep to defend against a CRA audit?

Detailed session logs (dates, stakes, wins/losses), platform statements, bank reconciliations, expense receipts (software, travel, equipment), and evidence separating recreational vs. professional play. Comprehensive documentation is one of the strongest defenses in any tax dispute involving poker income. Ideally, players should maintain a dedicated spreadsheet or accounting software log that tracks every session, including location or platform, duration, buy-ins, cash-outs, and notes on strategy or study time. Retaining digital statements from poker sites, credit card records for expenses, and clear delineation between personal and business bank accounts can significantly strengthen a taxpayer’s position if the CRA initiates an audit or reassessment.

Are tournament buy-ins deductible?

Yes, if poker is characterized as a business—reasonable buy-ins and related costs can be deducted as business expenses, subject to documentation and Income Tax Act rules. This includes not only direct entry fees but also associated costs like travel, accommodation, and meals (subject to applicable limits) when attending tournaments as part of a profit-oriented activity. However, for recreational players, buy-ins are considered personal expenses and are neither deductible nor eligible to create losses against other income. Proper substantiation through receipts and records is critical to successfully claiming these deductions during a review or audit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.