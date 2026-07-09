Is Student Loan Forgiveness Taxable In Canada? No! Tax Court Rejects CRA’s Attempt To Tax Forgiven Student Loans In Tchiakoua v. The King, 2026 TCC 113

The Tax Court of Canada decision in Tchiakoua v. The King, 2026 TCC 113 [Tchiakoua], provides important guidance on whether student-loan remission or forgiveness is taxable in Canada and how to challenge a CRA tax reassessment through the tax objections process involving education-related debt relief.

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Overview – Is Student Loan Remission or Forgiveness Taxable in Canada? Tax Court Decision in Tchiakoua v. The King

The Tax Court of Canada decision in Tchiakoua v. The King, 2026 TCC 113 [Tchiakoua], provides important guidance on whether student-loan remission or forgiveness is taxable in Canada and how to challenge a CRA tax reassessment through the tax objections process involving education-related debt relief. Taxpayers facing a CRA reassessment arising from a tax audit involving student-loan remission or forgiveness should pay careful attention to this decision, as it clarifies when education-related payments fall outside taxable income.

The case considered whether a $5,423 payment by Quebec’s loan-remission program to reduce Ms. Tchiakoua’s outstanding student-loan debt was taxable as a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary under paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act. The CRA reassessed Ms. Tchiakoua on the basis that the remission was received “as or on account of” a bursary. Ms. Tchiakoua, a teacher who had completed her university studies in 2021, argued that the payment was not financial assistance to support ongoing studies but rather a post-graduation debt-reduction benefit applied directly to her existing loan balance. The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Simser v. The Queen, 2004 FCA 414 [Simser], defines a bursary as a grant to enable a student to pursue or continue studies — a definition the Tax Court applied to reject the CRA’s characterization. The Tax Court disagreed with the CRA and allowed the appeal.

The Court’s reasoning is important because it distinguishes payments that qualify as bursaries from payments that reduce existing student-loan debt after studies have ended. That distinction can determine whether a CRA tax reassessment is legally sustainable, whether a taxpayer should file a notice of objection, and what evidence should be gathered before an appeal. The decision also reinforces that provincial program labels are not determinative for federal income-tax purposes. The correct tax treatment depends on the proper statutory characterization of the payment under the Income Tax Act and the surrounding factual context.

Find a tax lawyer in Canada to help you determine whether the CRA’s characterization is legally supportable, identify the evidence needed to challenge the tax reassessment, and develop the strongest objection or appeal strategy before critical deadlines are missed.

Is Student Loan Remission or Forgiveness Taxable? CRA Reassessment Rules Under Paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act

The central legal question in Tchiakoua was whether a lump-sum payment made by a provincial government program directly to a financial institution to reduce a borrower’s outstanding student-loan balance qualifies as a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary under paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act. The case arose after the CRA reassessed Ms. Tchiakoua and included the remission in her income, on the basis that it was received “as or on account of” a bursary. The facts of the case are straightforward, but the legal issue they raise — how to characterize a post-graduation debt-reduction benefit under a federal income-inclusion provision — is one that may affect any taxpayer who has received or may receive a similar benefit under a provincial or federal student-loan remission program.

Michele Tchiakoua appealed a CRA tax reassessment of her 2023 taxation year. On September 3, 2025, the CRA reassessed her and included $5,423 in income, representing an amount remitted by the Quebec government directly to her student-loan account through the provincial Aide financière aux études (AFE) program. The amount was not paid to Ms. Tchiakoua personally but was credited directly against her existing student-loan balance — a fact that supported the conclusion that the program operated as debt reduction rather than financial assistance for ongoing studies. The Court’s analysis focused primarily on the legal characterization of the payment rather than the mechanics of receipt. This type of dispute frequently arises in CRA tax audits involving education-related payments, where the precise statutory characterization of the benefit is often the central issue.

Ms. Tchiakoua had completed her university studies in 2021 and, when the remission was applied, was working as a teacher and making regular payments on her Quebec student loans. The timing of the remission was therefore significant: it occurred after the completion of her studies and in the context of loan repayment rather than educational advancement.

The CRA reassessed Ms. Tchiakoua on the basis that the $5,423 remission constituted taxable income under paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act, which includes in income amounts received “as or on account of a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary.” The CRA took the position that the remission was sufficiently connected to Ms. Tchiakoua’s prior education to be characterized as an amount received “as or on account of” a bursary.

The scope of paragraph 56(1)(n) has evolved through case law rather than statutory amendment. This creates a recurring risk in CRA tax reassessments: where statutory language is broad and judicial interpretation controls, overbroad administrative positions are more likely to be successfully challenged on appeal. Historically, courts have interpreted the provision broadly, but consistently tied it to amounts intended to support education. The absence of a statutory definition of “bursary” has made judicial interpretation central to its application.

Ms. Tchiakoua disagreed with this characterization. She maintained that the remission was not financial assistance to support studies but rather a government program designed to reduce an existing debt obligation. On that basis, she appealed the CRA reassessment to the Tax Court of Canada.

Taxpayers facing a similar CRA reassessment should seek advice early, as the legal characterization of the payment — and the supporting evidence — is often central to the outcome.

Quebec Student Loan Remission Program: Why Debt Reduction Was Not a Taxable Bursary

Through the AFE program, Quebec allows eligible borrowers to obtain a remission of up to 15% of their student-loan balance if specified conditions are met. To qualify, borrowers must generally have completed a recognized post-secondary program, be working in Quebec, and have made regular payments on their student loan for a prescribed period. The remission is available only to borrowers who meet ongoing employment and residence criteria, reinforcing that the program is structured as a reward for post-graduation conduct rather than as support for continuing studies. The remission amount is not paid to the borrower directly. Instead, it is paid to the financial institution that issued the loan and is applied against the borrower’s existing student-loan balance. Revenu Québec did not treat the remission as taxable income under provincial rules, but that treatment did not bind the CRA or the Tax Court. This reinforces the principle that provincial classifications do not determine federal income-tax outcomes.

The AFE program’s structure is distinct from federal student-loan relief programs such as the federal Repayment Assistance Plan, which reduces or suspends monthly payments for borrowers experiencing financial hardship under Canada’s student financial assistance framework. Federal repayment assistance operates prospectively during the repayment period and does not result in a lump-sum remission applied to the outstanding principal. This distinction between program types may matter for tax purposes. A targeted post-graduation remission like Quebec’s AFE benefit, applied directly to an existing loan balance upon the satisfaction of employment and residence conditions, carries the hallmarks of debt reduction rather than educational support. By contrast, a program that reduces a borrower’s monthly payment obligations during a period of financial hardship may raise different characterization questions depending on how the benefit is structured and whether any portion is treated as income by the administering authority. Taxpayers participating in any provincial or federal student-loan relief program should confirm the specific terms and payment mechanics of that program before assuming that a non-taxable result will follow from the reasoning in Tchiakoua.

Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Programs and Their Tax Treatment

Several federal programs provide student-loan forgiveness that raises its own characterization questions. The Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program for eligible health-care professionals — including family physicians, residents, nurse practitioners, and nurses — provides federal student-loan forgiveness to those who practise in designated rural, remote, or underserved communities for a qualifying period. The forgiveness amounts available under the program have changed over time; as of recent federal budget announcements, the maximums available to eligible family physicians have increased significantly, and similar increases have applied to other eligible health-care professionals. Taxpayers and their advisers should confirm the current maximum forgiveness amounts and eligibility criteria directly with the Government of Canada, as program details are subject to change. This program operates differently from Quebec’s AFE benefit in one important respect: the forgiveness is available to professionals actively practising in underserved communities, meaning the benefit is tied to ongoing professional activity rather than a clean post-graduation closure of a loan. The CRA has not issued clear, specific published guidance addressing the tax treatment of Canada Student Loan Forgiveness amounts for health-care professionals under paragraph 56(1)(n). However, these programs are generally treated in practice as non-taxable, and the Income Tax Act does not expressly include such debt-forgiveness benefits in income. Applying the Simser framework and the reasoning in Tchiakoua, the forgiveness likely falls outside paragraph 56(1)(n), although the CRA has not provided clear, binding published guidance on all program variations — it is not a grant made to enable the recipient to pursue or continue their studies, but rather a debt-reduction benefit earned through professional service. The amounts are paid directly against the outstanding loan balance, not to the recipient personally. Absent CRA confirmation, health-care professionals who receive these amounts should confirm with an experienced tax lawyer whether any income-reporting obligation arises before filing their return.

Federal Canada Student Grants — non-repayable amounts paid to eligible students to help fund post-secondary education — raise a different analysis. Because those grants are paid to students while they are enrolled and are specifically intended to facilitate the pursuit of education, they fall squarely within the definition of a bursary under Simser and paragraph 56(1)(n). However, enrolled full-time students may be eligible for the subsection 56(3) exemption, which can shield the grant from income inclusion in whole or in part depending on the student’s enrolment status and tuition. The distinction between a Canada Student Grant received while enrolled — likely a bursary, but potentially exempt — and a post-graduation loan-forgiveness benefit — not a bursary — is precisely the line that Tchiakoua draws. Understanding where a payment falls on that continuum is essential before any reporting position is taken.

When Is Student Funding Taxable in Canada? CRA Rules on Scholarships, Bursaries, and Loan Forgiveness

Against this factual backdrop, the legal question before the Court was how to characterize the remission under the Income Tax Act. The central issue was whether the remission fell within paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act, which requires the inclusion in income of amounts received “as or on account of a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary.” This provision is broadly worded and is often relied on by the CRA in tax reassessment disputes involving education-related payments. Its application, however, depends on the proper statutory characterization of the amount in question.

Even where paragraph 56(1)(n) applies, the scholarship exemption under subsection 56(3) of the Income Tax Act may reduce or eliminate the taxable amount. Under subsection 56(3), a student enrolled in a qualifying educational program at a designated educational institution may generally exclude scholarship, fellowship, or bursary amounts from income to the extent those amounts are connected to their enrolment. For full-time students in a qualifying program, the exemption can cover the entire amount; for part-time students, the exemption is more limited and is generally tied to eligible tuition fees and program costs. The Court did not address subsection 56(3) in Tchiakoua, because it found that paragraph 56(1)(n) did not apply in the first place. Had it reached the subsection 56(3) question, however, the exemption would almost certainly not have been available to Ms. Tchiakoua. By the time the AFE remission was applied in 2023, she had completed her university studies in 2021 and was employed as a teacher. She was not enrolled at a designated educational institution and therefore did not meet the enrolment condition that subsection 56(3) requires. This means that, had the CRA’s characterization prevailed, she would have faced full income inclusion with no exemption to offset it — making the characterization issue dispositive. This practical consequence reinforces why the legal analysis in Tchiakoua was so significant for taxpayers in Ms. Tchiakoua’s position: a student who receives a remission while still enrolled may have had a path to the subsection 56(3) exemption even if the CRA’s characterization were accepted. A post-graduation borrower does not.

Because the Income Tax Act does not define “bursary,” the resolution of this dispute turned on the judicial meaning courts have given to that term. The leading authority is the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Simser. In Simser, the Court confirmed that a bursary is a financial grant given to a student to enable them to pursue or continue their studies. The case involved government funding for disability-related educational services, which the Court held qualified as a bursary because it was directly connected to the taxpayer’s ongoing education. The decision establishes that the central characteristic of a bursary is providing assistance connected to the pursuit of studies, not merely its connection to education in a broader sense.

Subsequent jurisprudence and administrative interpretation have consistently applied the Simser definition by focusing on whether the payment is intended to support a taxpayer while pursuing studies. Courts and the CRA have treated grants, training allowances, and tuition reimbursements as bursaries where they assist a student during a period of education. By contrast, Tchiakoua clarifies that amounts applied after the completion of studies to reduce an existing student-loan balance fall outside that framework.

In applying paragraph 56(1)(n), courts must examine whether the payment meets the legal meaning of a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary based on its purpose and surrounding facts, particularly whether it supports a student in continuing their studies. A payment that relates in a general sense to education is not necessarily a bursary. The analysis requires determining whether the amount was intended to fund or facilitate studies, or whether it instead served a different function, such as reducing an existing financial obligation.

This interpretive framework was central to the Tax Court’s analysis in Tchiakoua, particularly given the CRA’s attempt to extend the concept of a bursary to a post-study loan remission. Courts must examine whether the facts align with the legal meaning of a bursary rather than relying on program labels.

Notably, the CRA’s own published administrative guidance supports the taxpayer’s position. Income Tax Folio S1-F2-C3, Scholarships, Research Grants and Other Education Assistance, sets out the CRA’s interpretation of paragraph 56(1)(n) and the meaning of the terms “scholarship,” “fellowship,” and “bursary.” The Folio confirms that a bursary is a payment made to enable a student to pursue their education, and it distinguishes such payments from amounts that serve a different purpose. The Folio’s definition is consistent with the Simser framework adopted by the Tax Court. Applied to the AFE remission in Tchiakoua — a lump-sum payment credited against an existing loan balance after the completion of studies, triggered by ongoing employment rather than enrolment — the Folio’s own language provides limited support for inclusion in income. This is significant because it means the CRA’s reassessment in Tchiakoua was not merely inconsistent with the case law — it was difficult to reconcile with the CRA’s published interpretation. Taxpayers and their advisers can rely on the Folio as persuasive authority when challenging a similar tax reassessment at the objection stage, while recognizing that CRA interpretive publications are not legally binding on the courts or the CRA itself in individual cases.

A further technical consideration is whether the student-loan remission could trigger the debt forgiveness rules in section 80 of the Income Tax Act. The Tax Court did not address section 80 in Tchiakoua, likely because the remission arose from a statutory government program rather than a negotiated settlement or commercial debt restructuring. Section 80 generally applies when a commercial debt obligation is settled for less than its principal amount. Where it applies, the resulting forgiven amount must generally be used first to reduce the debtor’s tax attributes, such as non-capital loss carryforwards, net capital losses, listed personal property net losses, and undepreciated capital cost balances. Any remaining forgiven amount may then be included in income under subsection 80(13). For most student-loan borrowers, these tax attributes are unlikely to exist in significant amounts, which would limit the practical impact of section 80 even if it were engaged. In addition, government-designed remission programs that reduce educational debt as a matter of public policy are less likely to constitute a “commercial debt obligation” within the meaning of section 80. Most personal student loans will not meet the definition of a “commercial debt obligation” because they are generally not incurred for the purpose of earning income from a business or property. Nevertheless, where a remission program operates through a structured forgiveness mechanism or involves a loan that originated in a commercial context, taxpayers and their advisers should review section 80 before concluding that no income inclusion is required. This is particularly relevant where loans have been refinanced, restructured, or partially settled outside standard government remission programs.

Key Issues and Findings in Tchiakoua v. The King: Why Student Loan Remission Was Not Taxable

The Tax Court held that the $5,423 remission was neither a bursary nor an amount received “on account” of a bursary within the meaning of paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act. The Court’s analysis focused on both the timing of the payment and its substantive economic character.

First, the Court emphasized that Ms. Tchiakoua was not a student at the time the remission was granted. She had completed her university studies in 2021 and was working as a teacher in 2023 when the payment was applied. As a result, the remission could not reasonably be characterized as financial assistance intended to allow her to continue her studies, which is a defining feature of a bursary under the Simser framework.

Second, the Court examined the nature and mechanics of the payment. The remission was applied directly to Ms. Tchiakoua’s existing student-loan balance and was not paid to her as discretionary funding. Its purpose was to reduce an established debt obligation rather than to provide resources for education. The Court found that this distinction was critical. A payment applied to reduce a student-loan balance is properly characterized as being “on account of” a loan rather than “on account of” a bursary.

The Court also rejected the CRA’s broader characterization argument. It held that a student loan cannot reasonably be characterized as a bursary and, therefore, a payment reducing that loan cannot be “on account of” a bursary. This reasoning underscores that the legal nature of the underlying transaction constrains how related payments can be characterized for tax purposes.

Taken together, the Court concluded that the remission did not fall within paragraph 56(1)(n). It was not financial assistance for ongoing studies but rather a post-education benefit that reduced an existing liability. This reinforces that tax treatment depends on the legal characterization of the payment under the Income Tax Act rather than its general connection to education.

The appeal was therefore allowed, and the $5,423 remission was not included in Ms. Tchiakoua’s income under paragraph 56(1)(n).

“Tchiakoua is an important reminder that a payment’s connection to education does not automatically make it a bursary. The CRA’s approach would have extended paragraph 56(1)(n) well beyond its accepted legal meaning. The legal character of the payment — debt reduction applied to an existing loan balance after the completion of studies — controlled the result, not the program’s educational backdrop.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Practical Implications for Taxpayers Facing a CRA Reassessment Involving Student Loan Remission

The main strategic lesson from Tchiakoua is that taxpayers should not assume every education-related benefit, including student-loan remission or forgiveness, is taxable merely because it relates to school, student loans, or government assistance. The statutory language must be applied precisely to the facts. Paragraph 56(1)(n) applies to amounts received as, or on account of, a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary, but the Court relied on the Federal Court of Appeal’s definition in Simser to emphasize that a bursary is linked to ongoing studies. Because Ms. Tchiakoua had already completed her education and the payment reduced an existing loan balance, the remission did not meet that definition.

The decision highlights the importance of understanding how a government program operates in practice. A payment made directly to a lender to reduce an existing loan may be materially different from a grant paid to a student to support ongoing education. That distinction will often determine the tax result and should be central to any objection or appeal strategy. A mismatch between the statutory language and the factual assumptions creates a strong basis for objection or appeal. Similar disputes may arise in other provincial or federal loan-relief programs, particularly where payments are made after the completion of a taxpayer’s studies.

From an audit-risk perspective, these tax reassessments often arise from identifiable reporting mechanisms and are worth understanding. Provincial program administrators and educational institutions may issue T4A slips reporting student-loan remission amounts in box 105 — the same box used for scholarships, bursaries, and fellowships. Those slips are transmitted to the CRA through the T4A reporting system and are automatically matched against the taxpayer’s filed return. Where a taxpayer has not included a T4A box 105 amount in income, the CRA’s automated matching process will flag the discrepancy and may generate a reassessment without any targeted audit or human review. This is a common mechanism by which such tax reassessments arise and may explain how tax reassessments like the one in Tchiakoua are generated: In such cases, the CRA’s systems may treat a T4A box 105 amount as a bursary for matching purposes, without the legal analysis required to determine whether the amount actually meets the statutory definition. The risk of an incorrect tax reassessment is therefore systemic, not random. Any taxpayer who received a T4A box 105 slip for a loan-remission benefit and did not include it in income may be exposed to reassessment through the CRA’s automated matching processes, regardless of whether the legal characterization supports inclusion. This underscores the importance of understanding not just the legal framework, but also the CRA’s information-reporting infrastructure, when advising clients on student-loan remission amounts. The CRA’s expanded use of automated matching processes does not replace legal analysis — but taxpayers who receive a tax reassessment generated in this way should know that the CRA’s initial position may not reflect a considered application of paragraph 56(1)(n) and the Simser definition.

The case also illustrates a recurring issue in CRA disputes. In this case, the CRA’s characterization of the payment did not align with the statutory framework or the factual record accepted by the Court. Taxpayers who carefully analyze the legal meaning of the relevant provision and gather evidence supporting their position may succeed even where the CRA has adopted a broad interpretation.

Issue framing is critical in disputes of this kind. Tchiakoua illustrates that the taxpayer must identify the precise statutory provision relied on by the CRA, establish the legal meaning of the relevant terms, and demonstrate why the actual facts fall outside that provision. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can assist in developing this argument and determining whether the matter should be resolved at the objection stage or before the Tax Court of Canada.

Taxpayers should also recognize that similar tax reassessments may affect multiple taxation years or arise in parallel audit files. Early intervention can limit exposure and improve the likelihood of resolving the dispute at the objection stage rather than through the Tax Court. Taxpayers who have incorrectly included or excluded a similar amount in a prior year may also wish to consider whether the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program is available to correct prior-year filings before the CRA makes contact, as a successful disclosure may provide relief from some penalties and reduce prosecution risk.

Taxpayers who received student-loan remission in earlier years should also consider the limitation period. Under subsection 152(4) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA generally has three years from the date of the original notice of assessment to issue a reassessment — the “normal reassessment period.” For most individual taxpayers, this means that once three years have passed from the original assessment for the year in which the remission was received, the CRA cannot ordinarily reassess that year. The limitation does not apply, however, where the CRA can establish that the taxpayer made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default in filing their return. In that circumstance, the CRA may tax reassess at any time. For taxpayers who received AFE or similar remission amounts in 2021 or 2022 and filed returns that excluded those amounts, the normal reassessment period may already have expired — or may be approaching expiry — depending on the date of the original assessment. Taxpayers in this position should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to confirm whether the limitation period has run before responding to any CRA enquiry or taking corrective action.

At the procedural level, disputes of this nature typically begin with a notice of objection, where the taxpayer must clearly identify the statutory basis for disputing the CRA reassessment. If the matter proceeds to the Tax Court of Canada, the taxpayer bears the burden of demolishing the factual assumptions underlying the CRA’s position. In cases like Tchiakoua, the evidentiary record — particularly proof of study completion, loan balances, and program mechanics — is central to the outcome. A failure to properly frame the issue at the objection stage can limit the arguments available on appeal.

The reasoning in Tchiakoua may extend beyond Quebec’s AFE program to other provincial and federal student-loan relief initiatives, including targeted forgiveness programs for professionals in designated fields or underserved regions. The key analytical question will remain whether the payment supports ongoing education or instead reduces an existing debt after studies have ended. Programs that apply funds directly to a borrower’s outstanding loan balance, particularly after completion of studies, may be more likely to fall outside paragraph 56(1)(n), although each program must be analyzed on its specific terms.

How to Challenge a CRA Reassessment on Student Loan Remission or Forgiveness: Key Strategic Takeaways

A CRA reassessment involving student-loan remission or forgiveness should not be accepted at face value. Where the CRA relies on paragraph 56(1)(n), the taxpayer’s success will often depend on demonstrating that the payment does not meet the legal definition of a bursary. A CRA reassessment based on a broad reading of that provision — one that equates any education-related payment with a bursary — is vulnerable to challenge where the facts show that the payment reduced an existing debt rather than supported ongoing studies.

From a practical standpoint, taxpayers who have received student-loan remission amounts should review their prior filings and confirm whether those amounts were included in income. Where a CRA reassessment has been issued, the objection deadline is the first critical milestone. Missing it can significantly limit or eliminate appeal options. Where the objection deadline remains open, a carefully framed notice of objection — one that identifies the correct statutory provision, challenges the CRA’s factual assumptions, and attaches the program documentation — can resolve the dispute without litigation. The evidentiary record is central to success at every stage: proof of study completion, loan account statements, program eligibility rules, and documentation confirming that the remission was applied to an existing loan balance — rather than paid directly to the taxpayer — should all be preserved and organized before the objection is filed. Where the objection is unsuccessful, the Tax Court of Canada remains available, and Tchiakoua provides direct authority supporting a taxpayer who can demonstrate post-graduation loan reduction rather than educational support.

If you have received a CRA tax reassessment involving student-loan remission or a similar education-related payment, contact our experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers for CRA disputes to assess your options and protect your position.

“At the Tax Court level, the evidentiary record is what separates a successful appeal from an unsuccessful one. A taxpayer challenging a CRA reassessment on student-loan remission should have documents in hand — proof of study completion, loan account statements, and program eligibility criteria — before the objection is filed. Building that record early is the difference between winning at the objection stage and having to litigate to the Tax Court.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Pro Tax Tips – How to Respond to a CRA Reassessment Involving Student Loan Remission or Forgiveness

If the CRA issues a reassessment treating student-loan remission or a similar education-related benefit as taxable income following a tax audit, the taxpayer should not accept the reassessment without first identifying the statutory basis for the CRA’s position — the label attached to the program is not determinative. The correct analysis is whether the payment falls within paragraph 56(1)(n) as a scholarship, fellowship, or bursary, or was instead applied to reduce an existing debt after the taxpayer’s education had ended. Taxpayers should preserve the loan-remission approval documents, program eligibility rules, account statements, proof of study completion dates, and CRA correspondence explaining the reassessment.

Beyond preserving documents, taxpayers should also be vigilant about deadlines. They should monitor the deadline to file a notice of objection, because missing that deadline can prevent an otherwise valid challenge. Where the reassessed amount is significant or may affect multiple taxation years, taxpayers should seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes before filing an objection. A properly framed objection can narrow the dispute, preserve evidence, and improve the taxpayer’s position if the matter proceeds to the Tax Court of Canada. Taxpayers who have incorrectly included or excluded a similar amount in a prior year may also wish to consider whether the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program is available to correct their filings before the CRA makes contact.

“In a CRA dispute, the strongest argument often begins with proper statutory characterization. In Tchiakoua, the issue is not whether the payment relates to education, but whether it fits within paragraph 56(1)(n). The CRA’s approach failed because it attempted to extend the concept of a bursary beyond its accepted legal meaning. Taxpayers who identify that distinction early are better positioned to object to an incorrect CRA reassessment and to build the evidentiary record needed for a Tax Court appeal.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

FAQs: Is Student Loan Remission Taxable in Canada and How to Challenge a CRA Reassessment?

Is student-loan remission or forgiveness taxable in Canada?

Not always. The tax result depends on the legal character of the payment, including whether it is structured as student-loan remission or student-loan forgiveness, and the applicable provision of the Income Tax Act. In Tchiakoua, the Tax Court found that Quebec’s loan-remission amount was not taxable as a bursary because the taxpayer had already completed university and the payment reduced an existing student-loan debt rather than assisting her to continue studies.

Why did the CRA reassess Ms. Tchiakoua?

The CRA reassessed Ms. Tchiakoua on the basis that the $5,423 remission was taxable under paragraph 56(1)(n) of the Income Tax Act as an amount received as, or on account of, a bursary. The Tax Court rejected that characterization because the payment did not meet the meaning of “bursary” as established by prior case law.

What is the difference between a bursary and student-loan remission or forgiveness?

A bursary is generally understood as financial assistance given to a student in need so that the student can continue their studies. Student loan remission or forgiveness, by contrast, may involve a payment or credit that reduces an existing student-loan balance. In Tchiakoua, that distinction mattered because Ms. Tchiakoua had finished university before the remission was applied.

Does Revenu Québec’s treatment of the remission decide the federal tax result?

No. Revenu Québec’s administrative treatment may be helpful background, but federal income-tax treatment depends on the Income Tax Act. The CRA and the Tax Court must determine whether the payment falls within a federal income-inclusion provision. A provincial decision not to treat a payment as taxable does not automatically bind the CRA, although it may help explain the nature of the program.

What should taxpayers do if the CRA tax reassesses a loan-remission amount?

Taxpayers should promptly review the reassessment, identify the statutory provision the CRA relies on, and gather the documents showing how the remission program worked. They should also confirm the deadline to file a notice of objection. If the issue cannot be resolved with the CRA, the taxpayer may need to consider an appeal to the Tax Court of Canada.

Can this decision help taxpayers outside Quebec with student-loan forgiveness or remission?

Potentially, yes. Although the case involved Quebec’s student-loan remission program, the broader reasoning may assist taxpayers facing CRA tax reassessments involving similar education-related debt relief. The key question will be whether the facts show a bursary-like payment supporting continued education or a loan-remission benefit applied to an existing debt.

Does Tchiakoua mean all forgiven student loans are non-taxable?

No. The decision is fact-specific. Other programs may have different terms, eligibility rules, payment mechanics, or statutory treatment. Taxpayers should not assume that all student-loan forgiveness or remission is non-taxable without reviewing the program documents and the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Why is evidence important in a CRA dispute about student-loan remission?

Evidence allows the taxpayer to prove the nature of the payment and to challenge the CRA’s assumptions. In a dispute like Tchiakoua, documents showing that the taxpayer had completed studies, that the payment was applied to an existing loan, and that the program operated as debt relief may be central to the taxpayer’s objection or Tax Court appeal.

Can the CRA tax reassess similar payments in other years?

Yes, within limits. Under subsection 152(4) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA generally has three years from the date of the original assessment to reassess a taxpayer — the “normal reassessment period.” Once that window closes, the CRA cannot ordinarily reassess unless it can establish misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default, in which case it may tax reassess at any time. This means that taxpayers who received remission amounts in earlier years may no longer face exposure if the normal period has expired. Taxpayers should review prior filings and consult a Canadian tax lawyer to confirm whether additional years remain open before taking any corrective action.

What evidence is most persuasive in a Tax Court appeal involving student-loan remission?

The most persuasive evidence typically includes proof of study completion dates, program eligibility criteria, loan account statements showing how the remission was applied, and documentation confirming that funds were paid directly to the lender rather than to the taxpayer. This evidence helps establish that the payment functioned as debt reduction rather than support for ongoing education.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.