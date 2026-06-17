Real Estate Investors Beware: When GST Exemption On Properties Doesn’t Apply, Explains Canadian Tax Lawyer, Moseley v. The King (2026 TCC 59)

The case of Moseley v. The King deals with an important issue under Canada’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) system: when a property sale qualifies as exempt from GST. The case also examines what happens when a taxpayer’s GST registration is cancelled retroactively.

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Introduction: Why Your Property Plans May Not Save You from GST

The case of Moseley v. The King deals with an important issue under Canada’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) system: when a property sale qualifies as exempt from GST. The case also examines what happens when a taxpayer’s GST registration is cancelled retroactively. The decision provides useful guidance for property buyers, especially those planning to change the use of a property after purchase.

Facts of the Case in Moseley v. The King

John Moseley purchased a building in Montreal for $425,000. The building had two parts: a residential apartment on the second floor and an abandoned restaurant on the first floor. The purchase agreement clearly stated that the second floor was exempt from GST because it was residential property, while the first floor was taxable.

Moseley believed that the first floor should also be exempt because he intended to convert it into a residential apartment. After completing the purchase, he carried out the conversion and used the space as a residence. Based on this intention, he did not pay GST on the first floor and did not file a GST return.

Later, Revenu Québec assessed him for unpaid GST of $10,625 and imposed a penalty of $425 for failing to file a return. The situation became more complicated when his GST registration was cancelled retroactively to 2006. Moseley appealed the assessment to the Tax Court of Canada.

Legal Issues in Moseley v. The King

The tax court had to decide three main issues:

Whether the first floor of the building was exempt from GST at the time of sale. Whether any other exemption under the law could apply. What effect the retroactive cancellation of GST registration had on Moseley’s tax liability and penalty.

The Tax Court’s Analysis in Moseley v. The King

1. Exemption for Residential Property

The tax court emphasized a key principle: GST exemptions depend on the state of the property at the time of sale, not on future plans. A property qualifies as a “residential building” only if it is already being used, or has last been used, for residential purposes at the time it is sold.

In this case, the first floor was an abandoned restaurant. It had not been used as a residence before the sale. Therefore, it did not meet the legal definition of a residential building. Moseley’s intention to convert it into a residence was not relevant.

The court rejected his argument and confirmed that GST applied to the first floor.

2. Other Possible Exemptions

Moseley also relied on another GST exemption under section 9(2) of Part I of Schedule V of the Excise Tax Act, which sometimes exempts real property sales made by individuals where the property is not connected to commercial activity. However, the court explained that the exemption does not apply if the property was last used for business purposes, such as operating a restaurant. Since the first floor had previously been used as a restaurant, it was still treated as commercial property even though it was vacant at the time of sale.

Even though the restaurant was no longer operating, the court accepted the tax authority’s view that a property is considered to retain its last use unless it has clearly been changed. Since the first floor was last used as a restaurant, it was still treated as commercial property.

As a result, this exemption also did not apply.

3. Effect of Retroactive GST Registration Cancellation

The most complex part of the case involved the retroactive cancellation of Moseley’s GST registration. This raised the question of who was responsible for paying the tax.

Normally, if a buyer is registered for GST, the buyer must self-assess and pay the tax. However, if the buyer is not registered, the seller must collect and remit the tax. Because Moseley’s registration was cancelled retroactively, he was treated as if he had never been registered.

The court noted that it did not have the authority to review the validity of that cancellation. However, the court found that the tax authority could still assess Moseley directly for the unpaid GST under the law.

Importantly, the court reached a different conclusion on the penalty. Since Moseley was no longer considered a registrant, he was not required to file a GST return. Therefore, the penalty for failing to file was removed.

Decision of the Tax Court in Moseley v. The King

The court allowed the appeal in part. Moseley remained liable for the unpaid GST on the first floor of the property. However, the penalty for failing to file a return was cancelled. The matter was sent back to the tax authority for reassessment based on these findings.

Significance of the Case of Moseley v. The King

This case highlights several important lessons for taxpayers:

First, GST liability depends on the actual condition and use of a property at the time of sale. Future plans, no matter how genuine, do not affect tax treatment. Buyers must rely on the current status of the property, not its intended use.

Second, the concept of “last use” is critical. Even if a property is vacant, it may still be treated as commercial if that was its previous use. This can lead to unexpected tax consequences.

Third, administrative decisions such as retroactive cancellation of GST registration can create complex situations. Even when such decisions seem questionable, courts may not have the authority to review them in tax appeals. This leaves taxpayers in a difficult position.

Finally, the case shows that penalties are not automatic. If a legal requirement no longer applies—such as the obligation to file a return—then penalties tied to that requirement may also be removed.

Conclusion: Don’t Assume—Understand Your Tax Duties First

Moseley v. The King serves as a cautionary example for property buyers and small investors. The decision makes it clear that GST rules are strict and based on objective facts rather than intentions. It also reveals gaps in how administrative decisions affect taxpayers, suggesting that clearer rules or reforms may be needed. Overall, the case reinforces the importance of consulting with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer, not just a real estate lawyer, in order to understand tax obligations before completing real estate transactions.

Pro Tax Tip: Do Not Assume Exemptions Apply Automatically

GST exemptions are narrowly defined and apply only when specific legal conditions are met. Simply believing a property should be exempt is not sufficient. In the case of Moseley v. The King, the taxpayer misunderstood the residential exemption rules and failed to meet the criteria.

Taxpayers should verify eligibility before relying on any exemption. Our top Canadian tax lawyers can help you analyze the relevant provisions of the Excise Tax Act or other applicable laws, confirm whether an exemption applies, and provide written advice to support compliance and reduce audit risk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Does the Tax Court of Canada have the authority to review or overturn administrative decisions made by tax authorities?

No, the Tax Court of Canada does not generally have the authority to conduct judicial reviews of administrative decisions. In this case of Moseley v. The King, the court explained that decisions such as the retroactive cancellation of a GST registration are discretionary administrative actions. These types of decisions must be challenged through judicial review in the Federal Court, not the Tax Court.

The Tax Court’s role is limited to reviewing tax assessments, not the underlying administrative decisions that may have led to them. As a result, even if an administrative decision affects a taxpayer’s liability, the Tax Court cannot question its validity.

Who is responsible for paying GST when a buyer’s registration status changes?

Responsibility for paying GST can become complex if a buyer’s registration status changes. In this case of Moseley v. The King, the taxpayer’s GST registration was cancelled retroactively, which meant the seller should have collected the tax. However, the court confirmed that the tax authority could still assess the buyer directly for the unpaid GST. This shows that even when responsibility appears to shift, the buyer may still be held liable for the tax.

Can a taxpayer be penalized for failing to file a GST return after registration is cancelled?

No, a taxpayer cannot be penalized for failing to file a GST return if the legal obligation to file no longer exists. In this case of Moseley v. The King, the taxpayer’s GST registration was cancelled retroactively, meaning the requirement to file a return did not apply. As a result, the court removed the penalty for non-filing. This shows that penalties depend on whether a legal duty actually existed at the relevant time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.