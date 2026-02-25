Navigating Indirect Tax Audits: Key Insights And Resolution Strategies

March 26, 2026 - 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

This webinar is designed to provide tax practitioners and in-house counsel with practical, real-world guidance for managing indirect tax audits and disputes from start to finish. Drawing on our hands-on audit defence and controversy experience, we will examine current audit triggers, identify common risks, outline best practices and share strategies for driving matters toward resolution.

Event Details

Thursday, March 26, 2026

1 - 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Online

Mandatory Continuing Education

Ontario

This program contains up to 1 hour of Substantive content.

British Columbia

This program has been accredited for up to 1.00 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.

Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.

Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.

