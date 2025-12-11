Sideline Conversations: Sponsors & Exclusivity Rights (Video)

As the world prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Sideline Conversations takes you beyond the pitch to explore the legal and commercial issues shaping the tournament. Hosted by Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), and Juan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City), your cross-border legal guides to the world's biggest sporting event.

In Episode 2, they discuss tiered categories, clean enforcement, how FIFA protects its partners, and ultimately, what non-sponsors can and can't do to participate.

Watch the full conversation below.

