When Your Property Can’t Support Your Business: Land Use And Zoning Risks For Manufacturers

For manufacturers, finding the right property is often treated as a practical question of location, size, cost, transportation access, and room for equipment. Those factors matter, but they do not answer a more important question: whether the property can legally support the way the business operates today and the way it may need to operate tomorrow.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

For manufacturers, finding the right property is often treated as a practical question of location, size, cost, transportation access, and room for equipment. Those factors matter, but they do not answer a more important question: whether the property can legally support the way the business operates today and the way it may need to operate tomorrow.

Things like zoning restrictions, land use requirements, and municipal regulations can limit the activities, site layout, storage practices, shipping patterns, or future changes a business can pursue.

These issues do not always arise during construction projects or major expansions. In many cases, they surface during ordinary operational decisions, such as adapting to changing customer demands, improving efficiency, or introducing new capabilities.

Understanding these rules and requirements before making operational decisions can help manufacturers avoid costly surprises and position themselves for long-term success.

Industrial Zoning Does Not Mean Every Industrial Activity Is Permitted

One of the most common misconceptions among property owners is that industrial zoning automatically permits any industrial use.

Municipalities distinguish between different types of industrial activities, each with its own rules and limitations. A property may support one manufacturing use but restrict another.

For example, restrictions may apply to outdoor storage of raw materials, equipment, or finished products; truck parking and fleet operations; loading docks and shipping facilities; warehouse and distribution activities; and operational impacts such as noise, vibration, odour, or emissions. Municipal regulations may also limit building setbacks, lot coverage, accessory uses such as testing facilities, offices, or research space, and even hours of operation.

A manufacturer may assume a planned operational change is minor because it does not involve new construction or a different core business. However, if the change affects use, intensity, storage, traffic, access, or site configuration, it may require additional approvals or fall outside the existing zoning framework.

When Business Needs Change, Property Limitations Can Surface

Manufacturing businesses are rarely static. Customer expectations shift, supply chains evolve, and production requirements change over time. A facility that works well today may become a limiting factor as production demands evolve.

Growth initiatives such as adding outdoor storage, increasing truck traffic, introducing a new production process, installing larger or additional equipment, converting existing space to warehousing or distribution functions, or extending operating hours may all appear to be logical business decisions. However, each of these changes has the potential to trigger municipal planning concerns or conflict with existing zoning provisions. The result may be restrictions that prevent the business from operating as intended.

Municipal Decisions Can Have Significant Business Consequences

Land use regulations are often viewed as administrative matters. For manufacturers, however, municipal decisions can have direct operational and financial impacts.

When a municipality determines that a proposed change does not comply with applicable regulations, the resulting delays, costs, and uncertainty can have significant business consequences.

Even relatively modest changes can create challenges if approvals are required to expand outdoor storage areas, modify site access or circulation patterns, increase parking capacity, accommodate additional shipping activity, construct accessory buildings, or intensify existing operations.

These issues can affect production planning, investment decisions, and operational flexibility.

Not Every Approval Request Is Granted

Where zoning permissions do not align with business objectives, manufacturers may need to pursue planning applications such as minor variances or zoning bylaw amendments.

While many applications are approved, approval is never guaranteed.

Municipalities must balance competing interests, including planning policy objectives, infrastructure capacity, environmental considerations, and the concerns of neighbouring property owners.

In some situations, disagreements regarding planning decisions may proceed to the Ontario Land Tribunal, which hears appeals relating to land use planning matters across the province.

Manufacturers should understand that planning approvals can be reviewed or challenged. Uncertainty can affect project timelines, capital planning, lease negotiations, and operational changes that may otherwise appear straightforward.

Due Diligence Should Focus on the Future, Not Just the Present

When acquiring or leasing industrial property, due diligence often focuses on whether a facility can support current operations. Equally important is assessing whether it can accommodate growth, operational changes, and evolving business needs.

Manufacturers should consider questions such as:

Are future building additions feasible on the site?

Can outdoor storage be expanded if operational needs change?

Is increased truck traffic permitted?

Are additional production processes allowed within the existing zoning framework?

Are there environmental, servicing, or land use considerations that could affect future plans?

Would future growth require municipal approvals?

The answers may significantly affect the long-term value of the property. A facility that appears suitable today may become a constraint tomorrow if its regulatory framework cannot accommodate the direction of the business.

Early Planning Creates More Options

The most effective way to manage land use risks is to identify them before they affect operations. Early consultation with legal, planning, engineering, and other technical professionals can help manufacturers understand what uses are permitted on a property, whether approvals may be required, what regulatory limitations may affect planned growth, and the risks associated with acquiring or leasing a site. These professionals can also help identify strategies that align operational goals with applicable planning requirements.

Addressing these issues early often provides businesses with more flexibility and a broader range of options than attempting to solve problems after operational plans are already underway.

A Hidden Risk: Environmental Liabilities

In a transaction involving an industrial facility, one of the most expensive risks may be the one that is not immediately visible. After equipment has been inspected, contracts have been reviewed, and purchase price terms have been negotiated, buyers may assume the major issues have been uncovered. However, historical environmental conditions can remain hidden until after closing.

Environmental liabilities do not always remain with the party that created them. Legacy contamination, hazardous materials, unresolved remediation obligations, or past compliance issues can become the responsibility of a new owner or operator. For manufacturers, that can mean more than cleanup costs. It may also involve operational disruptions, regulatory reporting, restrictions on site use, and management attention being pulled away from the business plan that justified the acquisition in the first place.

For that reason, environmental due diligence should be treated as a core part of the transaction process, not as a secondary review. Buyers should consider whether site assessments, historical use reviews, regulatory searches, environmental permits, storage practices, waste management records, and any known remediation requirements have been properly examined before taking on ownership or control of the property.

Before moving forward with a deal, manufacturers should ask a simple question: do they really know what is beneath the surface, or could an environmental issue become one of the most expensive parts of the acquisition?

Conclusion

For many manufacturers, the greatest property risk is not what they can do with a site today. It is what they may be unable to do as their business grows and evolves.

Zoning regulations, land use controls, environmental issues, and municipal planning requirements can directly influence how a facility functions, how efficiently it can adapt to changing business demands, and what opportunities may be available in the future.

Manufacturers often focus on equipment, staffing, and market demand when planning for growth. However, a property's regulatory framework can be just as important. Understanding zoning and land use requirements early can help ensure that business ambitions are supported by the site rather than limited by it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.