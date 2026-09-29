Does Contributing Less To A Home Make Me Less Liable? (Video)

Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains how unequal ownership, tenancy in common, joint tenancy and lender requirements can affect Ontario homebuyers. She also discusses why the ownership structure shown on title may not change each borrower’s mortgage liability.

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Does owning 20% of a property mean you are responsible for only 20% of the mortgage? Not necessarily.

Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains how unequal ownership, tenancy in common, joint tenancy and lender requirements can affect Ontario homebuyers. She also discusses why the ownership structure shown on title may not change each borrower’s mortgage liability.

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