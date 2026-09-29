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29 September 2026

Does Contributing Less To A Home Make Me Less Liable? (Video)

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Devry Smith Frank LLP

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Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.
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Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains how unequal ownership, tenancy in common, joint tenancy and lender requirements can affect Ontario homebuyers. She also discusses why the ownership structure shown on title may not change each borrower’s mortgage liability.
Canada Ontario Real Estate and Construction
Laura Rosati
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Does owning 20% of a property mean you are responsible for only 20% of the mortgage? Not necessarily.

Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains how unequal ownership, tenancy in common, joint tenancy and lender requirements can affect Ontario homebuyers. She also discusses why the ownership structure shown on title may not change each borrower’s mortgage liability.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Laura Rosati
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