Ascent Helicopters’ Impact

Founded in 2005, Ascent Helicopters is a BC family-owned and operated aviation company built on safety, expertise and a commitment to excellence. Over the past 20 years, Ascent has grown from its roots in specialized aerial services to support increasingly complex resource and infrastructure projects and, most recently, to play a significant role in delivering helicopter emergency medical services across British Columbia.

Our Work Together

Clark Wilson has been Ascent’s legal counsel since the company’s launch in 2005. What began with advice on an early corporate and tax matter has grown into a relationship spanning more than 20 years. Today we advise Ascent across corporate and commercial law, aviation and strategic business matters, while also providing private client services to owners Trent and Withanie Lemke.

Over those two decades, we have come to know Ascent, its business and the family behind it exceptionally well. Ascent values not only the technical expertise our lawyers bring, but also the care, responsiveness and understanding that come from a relationship built over many years. With their legal needs handled under one roof, our team can provide coordinated, practical advice that considers the broader business and personal implications of each decision.

That integrated approach means Trent and Withanie do not have to coordinate advice among different firms or advisers. Our lawyers work together behind the scenes, drawing on the right expertise as needed and providing Ascent with clear, aligned advice, allowing its leadership to remain focused on operating and growing the business.

We have had the privilege of helping Ascent turn ambitious plans into reality throughout its growth. Recent examples include supporting Ascent in establishing international operations through a branch office in Turkey and advising on its successful pursuit and implementation of the Rotary Wing Air Ambulance contract for British Columbia Emergency Health Services, a significant milestone in the company’s evolution and expansion into helicopter emergency medical services.

Because we understand both where Ascent has come from and where Trent and Withanie want to take it, our role extends beyond addressing individual legal issues. We serve as trusted advisers, helping them evaluate opportunities, navigate challenges and translate their long-term vision into confident action.