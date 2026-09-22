Legal Implications Of Pesticide Application By Drone

This article was prepared with the assistance of Summer Students Makayla Ziegler and Madison Zimmer.

MLT Aikins contributes a monthly insight for the Western Producer’s “Ask a Lawyer” column. The Western Producer is a leading agriculture industry publication targeted for Western Canadian farmers and ranchers. It covers the latest developments in agricultural news, production, technology, markets, finance, livestock and rural lifestyles.

The use of drones in the agriculture industry continues to expand, and this year marked a significant – and exciting – step forward for Canadian farmers.

The Pest Control Products Act was recently amended through Bill C-30, introducing changes to the regulatory framework governing pest control products. While many of the amendments relate to the product approval process, some amendments also act as a clear effort to modernize Canada’s approach to pesticide application in the emerging world of agricultural technology.

In August’s article, MLT Aikins lawyer Laura Klemmer discusses these amendments, what they mean for drone spraying and drone operators and how to navigate this new regulatory landscape.

How we help

The MLT Aikins Aviation, Drones & Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) practice group is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving aviation landscape, with experienced lawyers offering legal counsel specifically tailored to the drone and AAM sectors. Our team routinely advises clients ranging from established aviation enterprises and aerospace startups to industry manufacturers, service providers and corporations across all industries seeking to integrate aviation, drones and AAM into their businesses.