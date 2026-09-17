Unequal Down Payments: How Should You Hold Property Title? (Video)

Buying a property with someone who is contributing a different amount toward the down payment? A tenancy in common can reflect each owner’s share on title, but it does not include the right of survivorship. In this video, Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains unequal ownership percentages, what happens when an owner passes away, and why having a will is important.

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Buying a property with someone who is contributing a different amount toward the down payment? A tenancy in common can reflect each owner’s share on title, but it does not include the right of survivorship.

In this video, Barrie real estate lawyer Laura Rosati explains unequal ownership percentages, what happens when an owner passes away, and why having a will is important.

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