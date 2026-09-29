What To Do When A New Build Home Appraises For Less Than The Purchase Price (Video)

What happens when a new-build home appraises for less than the price you agreed to pay? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad discusses the closing challenge this can create and how a lawyer may help you seek a resolution with the builder.

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What happens when a new-build home appraises for less than the price you agreed to pay? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad discusses the closing challenge this can create and how a lawyer may help you seek a resolution with the builder.

Ontario real estate lawyer Paria Rad of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP has over 13 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate law.

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