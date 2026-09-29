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29 September 2026

What To Do When A New Build Home Appraises For Less Than The Purchase Price (Video)

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Devry Smith Frank LLP

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Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.
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What happens when a new-build home appraises for less than the price you agreed to pay? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad discusses the closing challenge this can create and how a lawyer may help you seek a resolution with the builder.
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Paria Rad
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What happens when a new-build home appraises for less than the price you agreed to pay? Real estate lawyer Paria Rad discusses the closing challenge this can create and how a lawyer may help you seek a resolution with the builder.

Ontario real estate lawyer Paria Rad of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP has over 13 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate law. 

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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