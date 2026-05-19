From Bids To Bricks: Traditional And Alternative Project Delivery Models (Video)

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Our From Bids to Bricks: Legal and Insurance Essentials series returns.

Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the first installment of a seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate today’s increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, insurance or risk management professional, this series will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making at every stage of a project.

Session overview

We will explore key considerations in selecting a project delivery model and structuring projects for success, including:

Key factors in choosing a project delivery model

Pricing structures and risk allocation considerations

Identifying and aligning project parties

Overview of common project structures (DBB, CM, DB)

Public-private partnerships (P3)

Progressive design-build (PDB), including the highly anticipated CCDC 32 and 33 contract forms

Integrated project delivery (IPD) / Alliance models

Recent updates to standard form contracts

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speaker

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

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