British Columbia Begins Consultation On Implementation Of The Construction Prompt Payment Act

British Columbia is taking the next step toward bringing Bill 20, the Construction Prompt Payment Act (the “Act”), into force. Following the passage of the Act in November 2025, the Province has now launched a formal engagement process to inform how the new prompt payment framework will be implemented in practice.

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across five provinces in Canada — the broadest reach of any Canadian law firm. Partnering with clients across Canada and internationally, we bring deep local insight to a comprehensive range of business law, litigation and dispute services, as well as other specialized practices. We focus on understanding your business, your industry, and the factors that drive long-term growth and success. Learn more at millerthomson.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Article Insights

Cobi Dayan’s articles from Miller Thomson LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Healthcare, Media & Information and Oil & Gas industries

British Columbia is taking the next step toward bringing Bill 20, the Construction Prompt Payment Act (the “Act”), into force. Following the passage of the Act in November 2025, the Province has now launched a formal engagement process to inform how the new prompt payment framework will be implemented in practice.

This consultation signals that the Province is moving the prompt payment regime closer to becoming operational, and that construction stakeholders should begin preparing for how these changes will affect their projects, contracts, and payment practices.

What is happening now?

In an Information Bulletin issued on May 26, 2026, the Province released a Discussion Paper and is seeking feedback from stakeholders impacted by the legislation, including those in the construction industry. The goal is to ensure that the regulations supporting the Act reflect the realities of construction projects in British Columbia.

The consultation period is open from May 26, 2026, to July 7, 2026, during which stakeholders can provide written submissions.

What issues are being considered?

The discussion paper focuses on several key aspects of how the prompt payment regime will operate. In particular, the Province is seeking input on:

Scope of application – how broadly the Act should apply across projects and industry participants

– how broadly the Act should apply across projects and industry participants Timing of implementation – whether the regime should be introduced all at once or in phases

– whether the regime should be introduced all at once or in phases Delivery of invoices and notices – when invoices, notices, and payments are legally considered received or delivered

– when invoices, notices, and payments are legally considered received or delivered Calculation of deadlines – how timelines and business days should be determined

– how timelines and business days should be determined Interest on late payments – what rates should apply when payment is not made on time

– what rates should apply when payment is not made on time Adjudication framework – including the qualifications, training, and fee structures for adjudicators

– including the qualifications, training, and fee structures for adjudicators Industry readiness – such as the need for standardized forms and processes

– such as the need for standardized forms and processes Additional supports – measures that may assist with a smooth transition to the new regime

This engagement builds directly on the framework introduced in Bill 20 and will shape the regulations necessary to bring the Act into force.

Why does this matter for construction stakeholders?

As discussed in our previous article, “BC introduces prompt payment legislation and Builders Lien Act amendments: Is your construction business ready?”, the Act represents a significant shift in how payment timelines and disputes will be managed in British Columbia. By establishing strict payment timelines and a mandatory adjudication process, the legislation is intended to keep funds flowing through the construction pyramid and to resolve disputes in real time.

The current consultation phase is particularly important because many of the practical details of the regime—such as how timelines are calculated, how notices are delivered, and how adjudication will function—will be determined through regulation rather than the statute itself.

These details will have a direct impact on:

contract administration and payment workflows;

dispute resolution strategies; and

risk allocation across construction projects.

What should you do now?

Although the Act is not yet in force, this consultation period presents an opportunity for industry participants to influence how the regime will ultimately operate.

In the meantime, stakeholders should continue preparing for implementation by:

reviewing internal payment processes and timelines;

considering updates to standard form contracts and supplementary conditions; and

identifying areas where training or operational changes may be required once the legislation takes effect.

Participants who wish to provide input should review the Province’s discussion paper and submit feedback before the July 7, 2026, deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.