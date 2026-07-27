Defence Manufacturing Expansion: Managing Construction, Equipment, And Supplier Risks

Across Ontario, manufacturers are investing in larger facilities, specialized equipment, new suppliers, and added production capacity to pursue defence-sector opportunities. The business case can be compelling, but growth projects carry risks that are easy to underestimate.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

Article Insights

Gregory Woodward’s articles from Lerners LLP are most popular: in Canada Lerners LLP are most popular: within Insurance and Employment and HR topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Technology industries

Many manufacturers believe winning a defence contract is the hard part. Often, the harder challenge is delivering the expansion project required to perform it.

Across Ontario, manufacturers are investing in larger facilities, specialized equipment, new suppliers, and added production capacity to pursue defence-sector opportunities. The business case can be compelling, but growth projects carry risks that are easy to underestimate.

A delayed facility expansion, contractor dispute, equipment vendor issue, supplier failure, or municipal approval delay may appear manageable on its own. Together, these issues can jeopardize production timelines, increase costs, strain customer relationships, affect financing assumptions, and undermine future procurement opportunities.

The legal issue is not simply whether a company has rights under a contract. The more important business question is whether leadership has preserved enough leverage to protect the investment, maintain operational momentum, and keep the growth strategy on track when challenges arise.

In my experience, many growth projects encounter trouble long before anyone calls a lawyer. Disputes often begin when documentation falls behind operational decisions, responsibilities become unclear, and leverage quietly starts to erode.

In defence manufacturing, stalled growth is rarely just a project issue. It can become a procurement issue, a customer confidence issue, and ultimately an enterprise value issue.

Growth Projects Often Fail Before Anyone Calls Them Disputes

Most expansion projects do not begin as disputes. A manufacturer identifies an opportunity, engages contractors, orders equipment, adds suppliers, and works toward a production deadline. Everyone is focused on moving quickly.

That momentum can create blind spots. Construction schedules may be aggressive. Equipment delivery may depend on site readiness. Suppliers may be added quickly to meet anticipated demand. Internal teams may make practical decisions before contractual responsibilities are fully documented.

When the project is moving well, those gaps may not appear significant. When delays begin, they become important.

A contractor may say added work caused the delay. An equipment supplier may say the site was not ready. A manufacturer may say both parties failed to meet expectations. What began as a practical problem becomes a dispute about responsibility, evidence, damages, and leverage.

Courts, arbitrators, and counterparties do not resolve disputes based on what leadership hoped would happen. They look at what was agreed to, what changed, who approved it, and what the records show. That is why documentation is a business protection tool.

Where Organizations Commonly Lose Leverage

Many businesses believe the greatest risk in an expansion project is that a contractor, supplier, or equipment vendor will fail to perform. Often, the greater risk is being unable to prove who caused the delay, who approved the change, or who should bear the cost once the project moves off course.

Scope changes are discussed in meetings. Design modifications are approved by email. Additional work is authorized informally. Delivery deadlines are adjusted without updating the contract. Operational teams make sensible decisions in the moment, but the legal and commercial record does not keep pace.

Months later, the business may face cost overruns, missed production deadlines, and strained customer relationships. At that point, the dispute may not turn on who was right in principle. It may turn on who has the better record.

For senior leaders, change management should be treated as a governance issue. If a project supports defence-sector growth, it should have disciplined processes for approvals, scope changes, delay notices, revised schedules, and cost consequences.

Permitting and Approval Risk Is a Strategic Issue

Facility expansion in Ontario often involves more than construction. Depending on the site and project, businesses may need to consider zoning, site plan control, building permits, conservation authority requirements, environmental issues, servicing capacity, access, drainage, parking, loading requirements, and other municipal or regulatory considerations.

These approvals can determine whether a project can proceed as planned, when it can proceed, and on what conditions. A site plan issue may delay construction. A servicing limitation may increase costs. A permit delay may affect equipment installation. An environmental issue may require redesign or additional approvals.

For a manufacturer pursuing defence opportunities, these delays can affect customer commitments, financing arrangements, workforce planning, production readiness, and confidence in projected revenue forecasts.

Leadership teams sometimes treat approvals as something to manage after the investment decision has already been made. That can be an expensive assumption. Many leadership teams ask whether the expansion can be completed on time. A better question may be whether the organization has enough governance discipline to manage the project when it inevitably changes.

Sophisticated organizations evaluate approval risks before making commitments to customers, lenders, contractors, and equipment suppliers. They build realistic timelines, identify regulatory constraints early, and ensure contractual obligations reflect the approval process.

In Defence Manufacturing, Reputation Can Become a Procurement Issue

In many commercial projects, a delayed expansion is treated as an internal operational challenge. In defence manufacturing, the consequences can be broader.

Prime contractors, procurement teams, and sophisticated customers evaluate more than technical capability. They evaluate reliability, project execution, operational maturity, and the ability to deliver under pressure. A stalled expansion project can therefore become more than a cost issue. It can become a credibility issue.

If a manufacturer cannot bring capacity online when promised, the immediate impact may be delayed revenue. The longer-term impact may be reduced confidence in the organization's ability to support future defence-related opportunities.

In the defence sector, capacity and readiness assessments often extend beyond a supplier's technical capabilities. Prime contractors and procurement teams may evaluate whether a manufacturer has the facilities, equipment, workforce, supply chain resilience, and project management discipline necessary to meet long-term commitments. When expansion projects fall behind schedule or promised capacity is not delivered, the issue can extend beyond the immediate contract. Missed milestones and execution challenges may influence how future opportunities are assessed, particularly where customers are looking for evidence that a supplier can scale reliably and perform under demanding timelines.

Customers often remember how suppliers respond when projects encounter difficulty. They notice whether issues are identified early, communication remains transparent, commitments are managed realistically, and disruptions are handled professionally.

That reality means dispute management should not be viewed exclusively through a legal lens. An overly aggressive position may preserve a legal claim while damaging a strategic relationship. A passive approach may preserve goodwill while reducing recovery opportunities. The best outcomes typically balance legal rights with commercial objectives.

The question should not simply be, "Can we pursue a claim?" The more valuable question is, "What outcome best protects the investment, the customer relationship, and the next opportunity?"

Ontario Example: When Growth Creates Procurement Risk

Consider an Ontario manufacturer invited to participate in a defence-related supply chain opportunity with a major prime contractor. To support anticipated production requirements, the company commits to expanding part of its facility, acquiring specialized equipment, and onboarding new suppliers.

The company begins customer discussions before expansion is complete because demonstrating capacity will strengthen its position during procurement discussions.

Early in the project, site approvals take longer than expected. Construction schedules move. Equipment delivery dates must be adjusted. A contractor submits change-order requests above original budget assumptions. At the same time, a specialized supplier encounters production challenges and can no longer meet the revised timeline.

Each delay affects the next stage. The contractor points to approval delays. The equipment vendor points to construction delays. Suppliers point to revised schedules. Internally, teams make practical decisions to keep the project moving, but many of those decisions are not formally documented.

As timelines continue to shift, the manufacturer can no longer confidently demonstrate when additional capacity will be operational. Customer expectations become harder to manage. Forecasted revenue is delayed. Financing assumptions require revision. Future procurement opportunities become less certain because the organization's ability to scale is now being questioned.

At this stage, the legal exposure is not limited to a single dispute. The organization may be dealing with overlapping contractor claims, supplier obligations, schedule impacts, cost recovery rights, notice requirements, and evidentiary challenges.

The underlying problem is not that a single party failed. The underlying problem is that governance did not keep pace with growth.

Earlier legal involvement may not have prevented every delay. It could, however, have helped identify approval risks, strengthen contractual protections, create escalation protocols, document changes more effectively, and preserve leverage before competing interests became entrenched.

Protecting Expansion Investments Before Problems Escalate

The strongest organizations treat legal review as part of project planning, not dispute response.

Before committing major capital to defence-related expansion, leadership should understand the legal and operational risks that could affect timing, cost, and control. That includes reviewing construction contracts, equipment agreements, supplier terms, approval requirements, notice provisions, limitation of liability clauses, warranty language, delay remedies, and dispute resolution processes.

Just as importantly, leadership should establish clear escalation triggers. If a delay affects customer commitments, financing, production capacity, equipment installation, regulatory approvals, or workforce planning, it should be elevated early. Waiting until the project is already in crisis usually reduces available options.

Legal strategy is most valuable when it preserves flexibility. Once relationships deteriorate, records are incomplete, and costs have escalated, the business may still have remedies, but its leverage may be significantly reduced.

Executive Takeaways

Treat expansion as a strategic risk event. Facility growth, equipment investment, and supplier onboarding can affect enterprise value, customer confidence, and future procurement opportunities. Assess approval risk before making firm commitments. Zoning, permitting, servicing, environmental, and regulatory issues can materially affect timing, cost, and project viability. Do not rely on informal change management. Scope changes, schedule adjustments, and additional work should be documented as they occur. Review critical contracts before the project is under pressure. Supplier, contractor, and equipment agreements may provide less protection than expected once delays arise. Create clear escalation points. Delays affecting production readiness, financing, customer commitments, or procurement opportunities should be reviewed early. Manage disputes with future opportunities in mind. In defence manufacturing, how an organization responds to disruption can influence customer confidence and future work long after the immediate project is resolved.

Defence-sector growth presents significant opportunities for Ontario manufacturers. But growth depends on more than winning new business. It depends on delivering the investments that make that business possible.

When growth stalls, the organizations best positioned to protect themselves are rarely the ones that simply have the strongest legal claims after the fact. They are the ones that identify risk early, preserve leverage, maintain flexibility, and make governance part of the growth strategy from the beginning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.