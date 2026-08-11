Due Diligence Is Not About Finding Problems. It Is About Finding Value.

Commercial real estate transactions often begin with agreed-upon purchase prices based on surface-level criteria, but the true nature and value of a property only emerges through comprehensive due diligence. Beyond simply identifying risks, thorough legal and physical investigation can reveal hidden opportunities, inform negotiation leverage, and ultimately determine whether a deal truly aligns with a purchaser's investment objectives. Understanding what due diligence can uncover—from title restrictio

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In many commercial real estate deals, the purchase price is usually set well before a purchaser fully understands the full nature of the property being purchased. That is often the nature of the market: buyers and sellers agree on value based on certain criteria, including location, income, vacancy rates, tenant mix, and future potential, long before the fine print is considered in greater detail with their solicitor. Due diligence is where that fine print gets tested, through the legal, physical, financial, and regulatory review that happens ideally for a purchase before a purchaser is fully committed to the deal.

In practice, for a purchaser’s solicitor, that means reviewing title documents and surveys, running municipal and regulatory searches, digging into zoning and compliance issues, and combing through leases and contracts, essentially reviewing anything that could affect the property’s value, operation, or future development potential.

Many buyers see due diligence as little more than a risk check, a box to tick after a purchase agreement has been mutually signed and ahead of closing. They lean on their lawyers to dig up problems and flag anything that could derail the deal, but often after a purchase agreement has been signed and/or after the conditions are waived, which may limit the purchaser and lawyers’ options in seeking the remedies through the requisition process.

While requisitions are an important part of the process, experienced commercial real estate lawyers know due diligence can deliver far more than a list of concerns. Done well, it helps purchasers understand what a property is truly worth, weigh the risks they are taking on, and confirm that those risks are properly addressed in the purchase agreement and/or as a function of the purchase price offer before an agreement is signed or conditions are waived. It also helps identify concerns and issues early in the process before the purchaser may have committed to significant legal and consultant costs, and before paying a financing commitment fee.

Sometimes due diligence simply confirms the purchaser is getting exactly what they expected. Other times, it can lead to a price adjustment, added contractual protections, or a complete reassessment of the opportunity.

What You Are Really Buying

Due diligence goes well beyond the numbers. It reveals the legal rights, restrictions, and obligations tied to a property, and whether those realities actually fit the purchaser’s plans for the asset.

A title review can turn up easements, restrictive covenants, shared-use arrangements, maintenance obligations, or other registrations that shape how the property can be operated or developed. A purchaser planning to expand may discover exactly where new construction can and cannot occur. An investor may learn that certain obligations will quietly affect operating costs for years after closing.

The parcel register itself offers a useful clue here. Language showing a property is “subject to” a right means the property is the one carrying the burden, while “together with” means the property actually benefits from that right. Skipping past this distinction is an easy way to unknowingly inherit obligations that were never part of the deal.

None of this necessarily lowers a property’s value. More often, it simply sharpens the picture of what ownership actually involves. Before committing capital, purchasers need the full picture, not just of what they are buying, but of how these factors could shape the property’s future use and value.

Knowledge Is Leverage

Not every issue uncovered during due diligence is a deal-breaker. Far more often, it simply tells purchasers whether the purchase price truly reflects the asset, and the risks that come with it.

An open work order, an access issue, an encroachment, a boundary discrepancy, or a compliance concern can shift the economics of a deal and spark further discussions between the parties. Depending on the circumstances, purchasers may push for a price adjustment, additional contractual protections, or a requirement that certain matters be resolved before closing.

This is also where the “permitted encumbrances” list in the purchase agreement becomes important. It sets out exactly which registered items the purchaser is agreeing to accept at closing; everything else, the vendor is expected to clear away. A careful title review lets a purchaser’s lawyer push to have outdated or unnecessary registrations removed, and make sure any rights that benefit the property are properly preserved on that list.

Seen this way, due diligence is not just risk management — it is a negotiation tool. The more a purchaser knows, the stronger their position at the table.

The Costliest Problems Are Often Not on Title

Some of the costliest issues do not show up on title at all.

Municipal records, zoning reviews, building department searches, utility inquiries, environmental investigations, and regulatory compliance reviews can all reveal obligations or restrictions a title search alone would never catch. Searches with authorities such as the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, the Electrical Safety Authority, and municipal heritage or cemetery registries can turn up requirements a purchaser would otherwise only learn about the hard way. A property can have perfectly clean title and still carry significant remediation costs, operational constraints, active work orders, or compliance problems.

That is why comprehensive due diligence looks well beyond the parcel register. Understanding both title and off-title matters lets purchasers see the whole property and make decisions based on the full picture, not just part of it.

Due Diligence Can Reveal Opportunity, Too

Due diligence gets talked about mostly in terms of risk. But it can just as easily uncover opportunity.

A thorough investigation can reveal development potential the market has not fully priced in. It might confirm valuable access rights, favourable zoning permissions, excess land, or operational efficiencies that strengthen the purchaser’s business plan. Information that looks routine at first glance can end up reinforcing the entire investment thesis behind a deal.

Due diligence, in other words, is not purely defensive. It is a decision-making tool: the same process that flags constraints can also surface the opportunities that drive a property’s long-term value.

Why Boots on the Ground Still Matter

Documents tell only part of the story.

Surveys, site visits, and physical and environmental inspections regularly turn up issues a file review would never catch. A quick look at satellite imagery or a street-level view can flag an irregular lot line or a suspicious fence before anyone even visits the property, but an in-person walk-around remains irreplaceable. Fences, retaining walls, access routes, parking arrangements, drainage patterns, building additions, and other physical features do not always line up with legal boundaries or registered rights.

What looks straightforward on paper can look very different on the ground. A seemingly minor discrepancy today can become a major problem after closing, especially if the property is later redeveloped, refinanced, or sold. Purchasers underestimate the physical realities of a property at their own risk.

Why a Real Due Diligence Condition Matters

A well-drafted due diligence condition buys purchasers the time to investigate a property before they are fully committed to the deal.

Just as important, it creates room to weigh how serious any issue actually is. Not every concern warrants renegotiation, and not every issue can be solved with an indemnity or a holdback. Some risks are simply the cost of the property’s price, location, or potential; others demand further protection.

The conditional period is also the right time to formalize anything that has been running informally, such as a shared driveway, a long-standing fence encroachment, or an unwritten understanding about access. Putting these arrangements into a registered easement or a written license, and keeping a record of any permission granted, protects against an informal use quietly hardening into a legal right down the road.

The conditional period allows purchasers to evaluate those considerations thoughtfully and make informed decisions before waiving their conditions and proceeding toward closing.

Title insurance often enters the conversation at this stage as well. It is a valuable backstop against title defects that could not reasonably have been uncovered through diligence, but it is not a substitute for doing the work — issues that a proper investigation would have caught are typically treated as known risks and excluded from coverage. Due diligence and title insurance work best together, not as alternatives to one another.

Sometimes, Walking Away Is the Smart Move

Not every transaction ultimately makes sense for a purchaser.

Occasionally, due diligence turns up issues that materially affect value, introduce unacceptable risk, or undercut the purchaser’s business objectives entirely. When that happens, walking away can be the most financially prudent move available.

A decision to walk away often means due diligence did exactly what it was supposed to do. That is the whole point of the conditional period: to surface concerns before a purchaser is irrevocably committed. Whether the issue is title, regulatory compliance, development constraints, or unexpected costs, it is far better to face those realities before closing than after ownership has changed hands. Done right, proper diligence helps advance such decisions earlier in the purchase process and ideally before significant legal and consultant spending.

For Vendors, Preparation Creates Value

The value of due diligence is not limited to purchasers. Vendors who undertake their own review of a property before bringing it to market are often better positioned to identify and address issues early, whether by resolving title defects, clarifying access arrangements, obtaining missing documentation, or addressing compliance concerns before they become obstacles in a transaction. Even where a matter cannot or need not be corrected, understanding it in advance allows vendors to disclose it clearly through schedules to the purchase agreement and allocate risk appropriately from the outset. That transparency can reduce last-minute surprises, limit renegotiation pressure during the conditional period, and help transactions move toward closing with greater certainty for all parties involved.

The Bottom Line

Due diligence helps give purchasers the information they need to judge a commercial real estate opportunity on its true merits.

Sometimes that information supports the agreed purchase price. Sometimes it leads to additional protections, revised economics, or further negotiations. In some cases, it may lead a purchaser to reconsider the transaction altogether.

Whatever the outcome, due diligence puts purchasers in a position to make informed decisions grounded in a fuller understanding of the property they are acquiring. Its greatest value is not in uncovering problems — it is in making sure investment decisions rest on information, not assumptions. If you are preparing to buy or sell commercial real estate, our team can help you turn due diligence into a genuine advantage rather than just a formality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.