Stepped Mortgage Rates, Specific Performance, And The Risks Of Litigation Strategy: Three Lessons From Rabinowitz

The Ontario Court of Appeal's January 2026 decision in Rabinowitz v. 2528061 Ontario Inc., 2026 ONCA 21, addresses three legal questions that frequently arise in commercial real estate disputes...

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The Ontario Court of Appeal's January 2026 decision in Rabinowitz v. 2528061 Ontario Inc., 2026 ONCA 21, addresses three legal questions that frequently arise in commercial real estate disputes:

When is a commercial property sufficiently unique to warrant specific performance?

Can a litigant salvage a deliberately omitted damages claim after trial?

Does a stepped mortgage interest rate that activates on the balance due date — rather than upon default — offend Section 8 of the Interest Act?

The Court held that:

The purchaser was not entitled to specific performance because he failed to prove that the property was unique or that damages would be inadequate.

A post-trial amendment to add a damages claim was properly refused because the omission was a deliberate litigation choice.

A mortgage interest rate that increased on a fixed date rather than upon default did not offend section 8 of the Interest Act.

The decision is a bracing reminder that real estate litigation is unforgiving of strategic miscalculation — and that mortgage drafting precision can mean the difference between recovering contractual interest and losing it entirely.

For real estate counsel, mortgage lenders, and transactional advisors, it offers important guidance on litigation strategy, mortgage drafting, and the evidentiary requirements for equitable relief.

Background and Facts

The dispute arose from an agreement of purchase and sale between Naftali Rabinowitz, as purchaser, and 2528061 Ontario Inc., as vendor, for approximately 45.7 acres of vacant land located in Caledon, Ontario. The transaction was a commercial investment purchase of undeveloped land — neither a residential acquisition nor an owner-occupied property.

During the negotiation of the transaction, Rabinowitz sought an extension of the conditional period to conduct further due diligence. The vendor agreed, but only on the condition that Rabinowitz would advance $600,000, comprised of:

$250,000 representing the release of an existing deposit, and

$350,000 in additional funds.

This $600,000 advance was secured by a six-month mortgage registered against the Caledon property. The mortgage was structured so that, upon closing, the entire advance would be credited toward the purchase price.

The mortgage instrument itself was drafted with precision — or so the parties believed at the time. It stipulated that the interest rate of the Charge shall be 0% until the Balance Due Date on July 10, 2018. It further provided that beginning July 10, 2018, the interest rate of the Charge shall be 12.0%, calculated monthly, not in advance, until the payment of the loan in full. The rate step-up was therefore keyed to a specific calendar date, not to any event of default or arrears.

The transaction never closed. The vendor repudiated the agreement of purchase and sale, prompting Rabinowitz to commence litigation seeking:

specific performance of the real estate transaction; and

repayment of the mortgage with 12% interest as contractually stipulated.



Critically, and as the Court of Appeal would later underscore, Rabinowitz made a deliberate litigation choice: he did not plead damages in the alternative.

At trial, all three of his positions failed. The trial judge:

refused specific performance;

rejected a post-trial motion to amend the pleadings to include damages; and

ruled that the 12% interest rate violated Section 8 of the Interest Act, RSC 1985, c I-15.

Rabinowitz appealed.

The Legal Issues

The Court of Appeal was asked to resolve three discrete legal questions:

1. Did the trial judge err in refusing to grant specific performance?

The applicable doctrine is well-settled: specific performance is an equitable remedy available where a plaintiff demonstrates that the subject property is unique and that damages would be an inadequate remedy.

Modern law requires proof of uniqueness or non-substitutability, rather than reliance on presumptions. For commercial investment properties, in particular, there is no presumption of uniqueness — the purchaser must affirmatively demonstrate that the property has characteristics that cannot be replicated or compensated in money. The leading jurisprudence in Ontario has moved steadily toward requiring evidence, not mere assertion, of uniqueness in commercial contexts.

The Court's Analysis: The Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge's refusal to grant specific performance.

The property at issue was 45.7 acres of vacant land in Caledon — undeniably a commercial investment asset. The Court confirmed that Rabinowitz had failed to discharge the burden of proving that the property was unique in any legally meaningful sense and that damages would have been inadequate to compensate him.

Without that evidentiary foundation, the equitable remedy was unavailable. The Court affirmed that commercial investment properties do not carry an automatic presumption of uniqueness, and that market substitutability — the availability of comparable investment lands — is directly relevant to the adequacy of damages as a remedy. The purchaser's lack of evidence on uniqueness was fatal.

2. Should the post-trial amendment to add damages have been permitted?

The governing framework for amending pleadings post-trial requires courts to assess prejudice to the opposing party, whether the amendment would require new evidence, and whether the omission was inadvertent or deliberate. Where a party has made a conscious strategic election to omit a claim, the calculus shifts dramatically.

The Court's Analysis: The Court was equally unsympathetic on the pleadings issue, and deliberately so. It characterized Rabinowitz's omission of a damages claim not as oversight, but as a deliberate, failed litigation strategy.

The decision to seek only specific performance — without a damages claim in the alternative — was a conscious election made with the benefit of legal counsel. Having made that bed, Rabinowitz was required to lie in it.

The Court refused to permit the post-trial amendment, affirming that allowing a losing party to retroactively reconstruct its case after a failed strategic gamble would undermine the integrity of the litigation process and cause prejudice to the vendor who had defended against a specific performance claim alone. The decision reinforces the principle that deliberate litigation choices may be binding, and that courts are reluctant to insulate parties from their own tactical decisions.

3. Does the mortgage's interest rate provision violate Section 8 of the Interest Act?

Section 8 prohibits mortgage provisions that impose a higher rate of interest on arrears than on the principal money not in arrears — a statutory protection against punitive default rate escalation in mortgage instruments.

The provision's scope turns on a critical distinction: does the rate increase operate as a consequence of default, or does it operate as a standalone contractual term tied to a specific date?

The Court's Analysis: Here, the Court diverged sharply from the trial judge and allowed the appeal.

The Court's analysis turned on a textual and contextual examination of the mortgage instrument and the purpose of Section 8. Section 8 is a protective provision designed to prevent mortgagees from imposing punitive interest penalties on borrowers who fall into arrears — it targets the situation where the rate on arrears exceeds the rate on principal not in arrears. The evil it addresses is default-triggered escalation.

The Court found that there was no linkage between the interest increase and any default. It was common ground that the mortgage was not in default on July 10, 2018. The 12% rate did not spring into existence because the mortgagor had failed to pay — it arose because a calendar date had been reached. Section 8, on its proper interpretation, has no application to such a provision.

The Court grounded its reasoning in a purposive analysis of the commercial bargain. Reiterating the principle that ordinary commercial contracts must be interpreted in accordance with their plain language as understood by a reasonable business person, and in a way to avoid commercial absurdity, the Court held that the six-month interest-free period was premised on and inseparable from the completion of the purchase agreement.

As the Court reasoned, the six-month interest-free mortgage became part of the purchase agreement between the parties and was premised on the completion of the purchase agreement. If the agreement did not close, then there was no further rationale for the interest-free mortgage.

The vendor had provided an interest-free bridge as an accommodation toward a closing that never occurred. Once that closing fell away through the vendor's own repudiation, the commercial logic of the zero-rate period evaporated. The 12% rate from July 10, 2018, was a commercially reasonable term negotiated at arm's length between sophisticated parties. The Court ordered repayment of the mortgage with 12% interest accordingly.

What This Means for Real Estate Practice

Practical Takeaways for Mortgage Lenders and Drafters

Rabinowitz is a drafting roadmap – the decision confirms that a stepped interest rate in a mortgage instrument is enforceable and outside Section 8 of the Interest Act provided the step-up is keyed to a calendar date or balance due date rather than to an event of default or the existence of arrears.

Lenders who structure bridge financing, vendor-take-back mortgages, or advance credit facilities with interest-free periods followed by market-rate periods should ensure with precision that the drafting ties the rate change to a date, not to default. Ambiguity in drafting could expose the lender to potential challenge under the Interest Act that may negate entitlement to contractual interest.

Practical Takeaways for Real Estate Counsel Advising Purchasers

The decision crystallizes the risk profile of a specific-performance-only litigation strategy in commercial transactions. Counsel must have a frank conversation with clients at the outset of litigation about the evidentiary demands of the uniqueness and inadequacy of damages test for commercial investment properties.

Where a property is a fungible investment asset — vacant land purchased for its development or appreciation potential — the evidentiary record must include concrete evidence bearing on market substitution and the adequacy of damages; expert evidence or market-comparables evidence may be appropriate depending on the case. General assertions of uniqueness will not suffice. And if there is any meaningful risk that specific performance will not be granted, a damages claim in the alternative must be pleaded from the outset.

Practical Takeaways for Vendors and Their Counsel

Rabinowitz reinforces the importance of clearly documenting the commercial rationale for any financing accommodation made during negotiations. The plaintiff mortgagee's position on the interest structure was ultimately vindicated because the mortgage instrument was drafted with sufficient clarity to demonstrate that the stepped rate was a deliberate, commercially motivated term — not a default penalty in disguise.

Practical Takeaways for Title Insurers and Mortgage Underwriters

Rabinowitz provides welcome clarity. A mortgage that steps from 0% to 12% on a fixed date, with no linkage to default, is less likely to offend Section 8 than a provision triggered by default, although the analysis remains substance-driven. Underwriters revising their review checklists should update their Interest Act analysis protocols accordingly.

Key Risks and Open Questions

Despite the clarity of the Court's reasoning, several questions remain open and are likely to generate further litigation.

1. The decision does not draw a bright line around how courts will treat hybrid mortgage provisions — instruments where the balance due date and the first date of potential default coincide, or where the drafting is less precise than the instrument in Rabinowitz. If a mortgage matures and the borrower simultaneously fails to pay, does the rate increase operate on the date or on the default? Poorly drafted instruments will litigate this ambiguity.

2. While the Court upheld the refusal of specific performance, it did not articulate a comprehensive test for what evidence a commercial purchaser must lead to establish uniqueness and damages inadequacy. The guidance that modern law requires proof of uniqueness or non-substitutability, and that a commercial investment property is not presumptively unique, is directionally clear, but the evidentiary threshold — what expert evidence, what market analysis, what characteristics — remains to be developed in future cases.

3. The post-trial amendment ruling raises a broader question about the degree of deliberateness required before a court will treat a pleading omission as a binding strategic election rather than a correctable error. The Court in Rabinowitz found the omission was deliberate based on the record. Future litigants may contest the characterization of their choices with more nuanced factual arguments about what was actually intended.

4. The Court's reasoning on the mortgage interest rate is grounded in part on the commercial absurdity of maintaining an interest-free rate after a purchase agreement fails to close through the vendor's own repudiation. Whether the same logic applies when a mortgage and purchase agreement are less closely intertwined — or where the failure to close is attributable to the mortgagor — is a question that will inevitably arise.

Rabinowitz v. 2528061 Ontario Inc. is, ultimately, a decision about precision: precision in mortgage drafting, precision in litigation strategy, and precision in meeting the evidentiary demands of equitable relief. For every professional who touches a real estate transaction in this country, its lessons are as practical as they are legal.

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