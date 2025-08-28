Ontario Introduces Pilot Project For Automated Commercial Motor Vehicles

Vehicles operating at Level 4 or Level 5 automation may run without a driver in the vehicle.

An in-vehicle or remote assistant must be ready to provide oversight of the ACMV.

Participant Requirements

Interested carriers must meet one of the following carrier safety thresholds:

have at least 2 years with a "Satisfactory-Unaudited" carrier safety rating and be partnered with another carrier with at least 5 years of experience and a similar rating;

have at least 3 years with an "Excellent-Audited" carrier safety rating; or

have at least 5 years with a "Satisfactory-Unaudited" carrier safety rating.

Participation Conditions

Each ACMV owner must:

Apply and obtain approval to participate in the program, including approval of specific testing times, routes and locations;

be insured under an automobile insurance policy with a minimum of $10 million liability coverage;

display specific signage on participating ACMVs;

notify the Registrar within 24 hours of any collision, providing detailed particulars;

report any changes in testing or application information within 24 hours;

retain records related to ACMV use for at least three years; and

provide reports and records upon request.

Additional information is available here and here.

Liability Considerations

Subsection 4(1) of the ACMV Pilot Project Regulation states, generally, that the Highway Traffic Act applies, "with necessary modifications", to the operation of an ACMV, the driver and the owner. Section 14 exempts the owner or driver of an ACMV from a provision of the Highway Traffic Act or its Regulations "that is inconsistent with the testing of an automated commercial vehicle", so long as the owner or driver is in compliance with the ACMV Pilot Project Regulation.

With respect to civil liability, subsection 4(2) of the ACMV Pilot Project Regulation requires that the "necessary modifications" to Part XI of the Highway Traffic Act "shall be construed so as to allow, from an owner, operator or lessee of an [ACMV], the recovery of loss or damage sustained by any person by reason of the use or operation of an [ACMV] that is operating with the automated controls engaged, but only to an extent that is not inconsistent with the degree of fault or liability, if any, of the person who sustained the loss or damage".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.