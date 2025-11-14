Winter Safety For Motorbikes And Electric Bikes

As the roads become increasingly slippery, and motorbikes and electric bikes gain popularity, it is crucial that drivers of motorbikes and electric bikes stay aware of how to prevent collisions both before hitting the road and while on route.

With winter comes risks of icy and snowy roads, reduced visibility, freezing temperatures, and sudden snowstorms. After the extraordinary snow falls this February across Ontario, it is especially important to stay up to date on safety tips.

There are many dangers of travelling on a motorbike and electric bike in cold, snowy and icy conditions.

Small size compared to other vehicles on the road. Travelling with other vehicles on the road, from cars to snowplows, it is important to ensure your motorbike or electric bike can be seen. In the winter, it becomes dark earlier and winter conditions decrease visibility. Ensure your bike has proper lighting, including a white front light and a red rear light, a bell or horn, and deflectors. It is also recommended to wear reflective clothing for increased visibility in the dark.

Reduced stopping distances. It is important to be aware that black ice, snow, and cold conditions can make braking more challenging. Ensure you leave enough space between you and the vehicles in front of you and stop with space to spare. It is especially crucial to remain aware of your surroundings.

Travelling on black ice, salt and gravel. Winter tires will improve traction on slippery services and may help to prevent punctures from debris on the roadways. Ensure extra time is allowed to travel and extra caution is taken to avoid collisions in unfavourable road conditions. Regular tire checks are recommended to

Battery performance. Freezing temperatures will negatively affect battery range and performance. Before charging, the battery should preferably be at room temperature by bringing it indoors. Bringing an extra charger on the road will allow you to recharge your battery, if necessary, before returning home.

Harsh weather conditions. It is essential to keep up with regular maintenance on your electric bike or motorbike all year round. In the winter, your bike is subjected to harsh weather conditions. If driving in the winter, it is likely you will encounter wet snow or slush that contains salt and sand, which can corrode and deteriorate your bike. To avoid deteriorating your bike, it is important to clean your bike after each ride. You can also spray metal parts with an anti-rust agent.

As always, wearing a helmet is crucial to ensure your safety. Other tips to make your cycling commute even safer include planning your route in advance, obeying the rules of the road, and turning off music to limit distractions and remain aware of your surroundings.

