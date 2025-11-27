More Service Opportunities Automotive Weekly

Crowe MacKay LLP are most popular:
More service opportunities
There's ample room for auto dealers to grow their service
drive business, based on recently measured consumer demand and pain
points. A CDK survey of over 2,000 vehicle owners shows that
dealers are leaving things to be desired in some service
categories, including communication and convenience, particularly
among the youngest consumers. The trends are particularly
significant since the poll found nearly a third of consumers are
"doing everything possible to keep their car running."
While dealers excel on tire rotations and cabin filter
replacements, they score behind competitors in most other
categories, the research found. Appointment booking is one of the
biggest areas dealers could improve in.
Source: F&I and Showroom
Ford considers scrapping electric version of F-150 truck
Ford Motor executives are in active discussions about
scrapping the electric version of its F-150 pickup, according to
people familiar with the matter, which would make the money-losing
truck America's first major EV casualty. The Lightning, once
described by Ford as a modern Model T for its importance to the
company, fell far short of expectations as American truck buyers
skipped the electric version of the top-selling truck. Ford has
racked up $13 billion in EV losses since 2023. Overall EV sales,
already falling short of expectations, are expected to plummet in
the absence of government support. And big, electric pickups and
SUVs are the most vulnerable.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Auto suppliers shift sales pitch from futuristic tech to cost
savings
It's show-and-tell season for automotive suppliers. That
typically means teasing the "next big thing" ahead of a
splashy showcase at CES in Las Vegas in January. There, reps unveil
futuristic wares to woo automakers vying for electric and
autonomous vehicle supremacy. The prototypes are rich in spectacle
and ambition. But in Detroit, the buyer-seller discussion has come
back down to earth. Electric vehicle sales have stalled, driverless
cars are still in testing phase and auto executives are staring
down a more urgent issue: Maintaining profits on core vehicles as
tariffs and onshoring drive up the price of moving metal.
Source: Crains Detroit via Automotive News
Will Canadian used vehicle prices continue to climb?
Used-vehicle prices in the United States have climbed to their
highest point in 18 months, with the average model now selling for
just under $25,000, according to new data from CARFAX. The price
gap between some new and used vehicles has narrowed to within about
10%, an uncommon trend that's giving both buyers and dealers
pause. Typically, a three-year-old vehicle would lose around 40% of
its value. But Carfax reports that some 2023 models, including the
Honda Civic, Ford Bronco, Kia Seltos and Toyota Corolla Cross, are
now priced within roughly 10% of their 2025 counterparts.
Source: Canadian Auto Dealer
Honda's bigger threat is China's EV makers, not tariffs
or chips
Honda's downgrade to its full-year profit outlook
underscores the immediate pressure from U.S. tariffs and global
chip shortages - but the deeper, longer-term challenge lies in
intensifying competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers.
Japan's second-largest automaker cut its full-year outlook by a
fifth after the market closed on Friday, citing one-off EV costs
and a shortage of components using chips from Netherlands-based
Nexperia. The Dutch government took control of the company, owned
by China's Wingtech on September 30.
Source: Reuters
Nexperia dispute is easing but further supply trouble may be
ahead
Hyundai AutoEver America (HAEA), a digital subsidiary of
Hyundai Motor Group, has begun alerting vehicle owners to a data
breach that may have exposed names, Social Security numbers, and
driver's license details. The company, which manages software
systems for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles, said hackers
accessed its systems between February and March. The intrusion went
undetected for nine days, potentially allowing access to customer
data. HAEA serves more than 2.7 million users, but a spokesperson
told Kelley Blue Book the breach affected about 2,000 individuals.
State filings in Maine and Massachusetts confirm a limited number
of residents were impacted.
Source: CBT News
China's BYD aims to sell up to 1.6 million vehicles abroad
in 2026, citi says
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD aims to sell up to 1.6
million vehicles abroad next year, doubling down on overseas
expansions with high double-digit growth from 2025, Citi said in a
report on Tuesday. Overseas sales guidance of 1.5-1.6 million
vehicles is up from an expected 900,000 to 1 million vehicles sold
outside China in 2025, "with growth driven by new model
launches," the Citi note said, citing a meeting with BYD
management on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
Insurance rate surprises
A list of the least expensive automotive brands and vehicle
types to insure comes with a couple of surprises. Consumer Reports
compiled the listing based on data from insurance comparison
shopping website Insurify that shows sedans come with the highest
insurance premiums of all vehicle types. The report didn't
indicate the reasons, but smaller autos can be more vulnerable in
crashes with bigger vehicles, and the segment also includes sports
cars that tend to invite faster driving. The average pickup truck,
meanwhile, is 16% less expensive to insure, though trucks make up
some of the most expensive models on the road. In fact,
pickups' premiums are lower than both sedans and SUVs.
Source: Auto Dealer Today
Toyota battery plant starts production
Toyota Motor announced Wednesday that it has started
production at its $13.9 billion battery facility in North Carolina
and plans to invest an additional $10 billion in the United States
over the next five years. These investments bring Toyota's
total U.S. investment to $60 billion over the past 70 years.
"Today's launch of Toyota's first U.S. battery plant
and additional U.S. investment up to $10 billion marks a pivotal
moment in our company's history," said Ted Ogawa,
president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
Source: CBT News
Vancouver scraps $10,000 fee for gas stations without EV
chargers
Vancouver has quietly hit pause on a policy that would have
expanded the municipality's network of electric vehicle (EV)
chargers. The city had planned to impose a $10,000 annual business
licence fee on gas stations and large commercial parking lots that
failed to install EV chargers.
The policy was first approved by the Vancouver city council in 2022, but has now been shelved.
In an email statement to Electric Autonomy, a spokesperson for the
city of Vancouver says that in August 2024, council approved a
recommendation to delay the fee increase—originally set to
take effect in 2025—until January 2026, to give businesses
more time to install EV charging infrastructure.
The decision to delay implementation in 2024 was the first setback.
As the city spokesperson explains, the entire concept of the
increased business licence fee is likely to come under further
scrutiny. "In light of broader economic challenges and further
feedback from industry stakeholders, the city is further evaluating
implementation of the fee increase."
Under the 2026 implementation timeline, gas station and parking lot
owners would have been required to show proof of an operating
charger by this month to qualify for the lower business licence fee
in 2026.
Source: Electric Autonomy
USMCA comments highlight auto industry divisions
Michigan's auto industry is urging stability and
prioritization of U.S. companies in next year's crucial review
of the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.
"While all automakers in the U.S. contribute to our economy,
American Automakers contribute more," a trade group
representing the Detroit Three automakers wrote in a letter to the
Trump administration earlier this month. "For (our) member
companies, USMCA is without question the most important and
impactful trade agreement," the American Automotive Policy
Council added.
Source: Detroit News
California postpone vote to restore pre-trump clean-car
rules
California air regulators have postponed a Nov. 20 vote to
reinstate Obama-era vehicle emission rules as a stopgap response to
Congress' revoking the state's nation-leading electric
vehicle sales mandates. What happened: The California Air Resources
Board on Friday removed an emergency item from the agency's
next meeting that would revert the state to Obama-era emissions
rules for passenger cars and 2020 standards for diesel truck
engines, spokesperson Lynda Lambert confirmed.
Source: POLITICO Pro
