BC's New Commercial Liens Act: What Warehouse Operators Need To Know

The repeal of the Warehouse Lien Act (the "WLA"), along with its replacement by the Commercial Liens Act (the "CLA"), has marked a significant shift for warehouse operators in British Columbia. While the core concept of securing payment through a lien remains, the procedures around perfecting and enforcing those liens have changed in practical and important ways. These changes affect the enforceability of warehouse agreements, the protection of stored goods, and the operator's duty of care, making it essential for operators to revisit their contracts and enforcement practices.

From the WLA to the CLA: a consolidated framework

The WLA was a purpose-built statute, specifically focused on lien rights for warehouse operators. In contrast, the CLA consolidates several lien statues across various industries (including the WLA) into one framework. Under the new CLA, warehouse operators still have lien rights, but those rights now fall under a more standardized set of rules.

While liens still arise from the provision of storage services, the legal steps to make that lien enforceable and to protect it from competing claims have been revised. This article will highlight some of the more significant changes and how they may have practical implications for warehouse operators and their existing service agreements.

Key changes warehouse operators must understand under the CLA

1. Registration now strengthens your lien rights

Under the WLA, possession alone was sufficient for warehouse operators to assert a lien, and many operators enforced liens without ever registering them. The CLA introduces the option for operators to register a financing statement in the Personal Property Registry, which can significantly enhance the enforceability and priority of the lien, particularly in the face of competing claims or insolvency.

For warehouse operators, especially those storing higher-value goods, registration now offers an additional tool to protect operator interests. To this end, warehouse operators may consider reviewing their service agreements to include express language that would authorize the operator to register a security interest in the goods being stored. This ensures contractual clarity and helps eliminate disputes over the operator's right to make such registrations.

2. New notice rules may invalidate old agreement clauses

The new notice obligations are more structured than they were under the WLA. Under the CLA, when providing written notice on the enforcement of a lien, warehouse operators must abide by specific waiting periods and notice content requirements. The increase in structure relating to the notice requirements means that many of the notice provisions embedded in existing warehouse service agreements, drafted with the more flexible WLA in mind, may no longer comply with the new regime. Simply relying on past practices or outdated templates could result in a breach of the new provisions. Warehouse operators should ensure that any lien-related notice clauses in their existing agreements align with the CLA's current requirements.

3. Statutory duty of care now applies to stored goods

The CLA introduces a statutory requirement that warehouse operators owe an express duty of care while in possession of goods, including an obligation to preserve the owner's rights against third parties. Most service agreements typically address the rights and obligations of warehouse operators in relation to stored goods, particularly in connection with the common law warehouse operator's duty of care. However, they may not fully reflect these new statutory requirements or account for how they interact with an agreement's existing indemnity, insurance, and limitation of liability clauses. As such, warehouse operators should ensure these obligations are expressly acknowledged in their agreements and verify that their scope is clearly defined.

What this means for your warehouse agreements

With the legislative landscape now changed, warehouse operators with facilities located in BC should take a fresh look at their service agreements. In particular, warehouse operators should review their agreements and update them to ensure that they:

reference the Commercial Liens Act specifically; and

align notice and enforcement language with the CLA's timing and content requirements.

If agreements still rely on procedures set forth in the WLA that no longer reflect the current law, enforcement action could be delayed or even challenged.

Practical steps to stay compliant

This is an opportune moment for warehouse operators to revisit their standard form agreements and lien enforcement practices. Considering the new legislative framework, we recommend:

reviewing and updating all standard warehouse service agreements;

revising lien notice templates to reflect the CLA's requirements; and

considering whether registration in the Personal Property Registry should become part of your standard practice.

Key takeaways for warehouse operators