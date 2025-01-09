How 2024 Has Quickly Become The Deadliest Year For Cyclists And Pedestrians

2024 is quickly becoming the most dangerous year for pedestrians and cyclists as we see a rise in the death toll. This begs the question why is this happening? Aren't there safety measures taken to ensure pedestrian and cyclists feel safe when on the streets?

As of October 2024, the total number of cyclist and pedestrian involved fatalities in Ontario are up 100% and 82% respectively in the past year. In Toronto alone, there have been 6 cyclist fatalities and 15 pedestrian fatalities. This has been the deadliest year for Toronto cyclists since Toronto Police developed a database for automobile involved crashes. Between 2006 and 2023, the number of cyclists fatalities have ranged from 1-4 per year, with an average of 3 cyclist fatalities per year. As of December 3, 2024, the number of cyclist fatalities is 6. 2024 will be the deadliest year for cyclist in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service also provides an overview of all road fatalities per year. As of December 3, 2024, the fatalities breakdown is as follows:

Total as of December 3, 2024: 42 fatalities (increase of 4 from 2023)

Automobile: 10 fatalities (increase of 2 from 2023)

Cyclists: 6 fatalities (increase of 5 from 2023)

Motorcycle: 4 fatalities (stable from 2023)

Pedestrians: 22 fatalities (down 3 from 2023)

Traffic related crashes and fatalities in general have been on a rise, with over 400 traffic related deaths having occurred in Ontario in 2023. What is even more concerning is how pedestrians and cycling s are majorly underreported. This means that these already higher than normal numbers are largely inaccurate. The study found that only 7.9% of cycling related injuries, and only 54% of pedestrian related injuries were reflected in the Toronto Police database.

Preventing Crashes

Now the question is, what can be done to prevent the ongoing rise of cyclists and pedestrian related crashes?

With the increase in crashes, activists and community members have vocalized their concerns with the safety measures currently in place for cyclists and pedestrians. There are several measures that can be taken to improve local streets:

Increase infrastructure and a "Completes Street" design for all roads, including separated bike lanes per the Cycling Death Review

Traffic calming measures per the recommendations in the Pedestrian Death Review

Reduce Speed limits

Enforcement of traffic laws and the introduction of a Vulnerable Road User Law

Education of all Road Users

New Law to Access Cell Phone Usage following Crashes

If there are so many options available, how come there has been an increase in crashes? In 2016, Toronto implemented Vision Zero, a safety plan to target areas where crashes are prone to happen with the goal of reducing crashes to zero. This plan involves reducing speed limits, implementing changes to crosswalks, and improving the infrastructure of streets, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

In Toronto, Vision Zero has led to:

"...the redesign and rebuilding of intersections, led to red-light camera installations to catch speeding drivers, included advance signals for pedestrians and improved bike lanes." –Matti Siemiatycki, the director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, for CBC News.

While Vision Zero is a good start to making streets safer, there is still a long way to go. It is believed that the best way to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians is to reconstruct road infrastructure through the narrowing of lanes. Narrowing of lanes will stop drivers from speeding, and installing barriers between cyclists and vehicles will add an extra layer of protection.

Recently, Parkside Drive has been approved for a redesign that will improve streets and create additional protections for cyclists and pedestrians. This redesign will not impact vehicle traffic, but rather implements safety measures for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians. The redesign includes the installation of:

Cycling tracks, separated from vehicle traffic

Designated curb lane parking

Designated turn lanes

New bus stops

This proposed redesign can lead to a safer environment for all and is something other areas might consider doing. In the meantime, what can be done is simple. Abide by the rules of the road, and respect those around you.

What to do if injured?

