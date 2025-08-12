Canadian Drone Operators Face New Rules Under Transport Canada's Phase 1 Reform

On April 1, 2025, Transport Canada, the federal department responsible for Canada's transportation systems, enacted changes to its existing regulations governing drones or "remotely piloted aircraft systems" (RPAS). These amendments mark the implementation of Phase 1 of Transport Canada's two-phase plan to overhaul and modernize drone operation nation-wide, with Phase 2 scheduled to take effect on November 4, 2025.

Previously, drone operations in Canada were largely restricted to within visual line-of-sight unless operators obtained a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC). Qualified operators who sought to fly beyond their visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) were required to apply for case-by-case authorization: a lengthy process typically involving mountains of paperwork. In an industry where technology frequently outpaces regulation, the absence of a streamlined pathway for routine advanced operations has been a long-held concern among stakeholders, which Transport Canada now seeks to address.

Under Phase 1, drone pilots may now apply for a Level 1 Complex RPAS pilot certificate and a RPAS Operator Certificate (RPOC) through Transport Canada's Drone Management Portal. These new credentials are prerequisites for operating low-risk beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) flights, which will be permitted following the implementation of Phase 2 later this year. The Level 1 Complex pilot certificate includes a 20-hour ground school requirement, a new online exam, and a flight review. It permits limited BVLOS operations in uncontrolled airspace at altitudes below 122 meters (400 feet), away from airports and aerodromes, as well as densely populated areas, allowing for routine BVLOS operations under defined, lower-risk conditions.

Of further note, new rules have been affected under Phase 1 for micro-drones under 250 grams when flown at public or advertised events. These operations will now require an SFOC, regardless of the drone's weight, signaling a shift towards risk-based regulation that considers operational context, rather than weight alone.

Industry reaction has been largely positive, with industry experts viewing the reforms as a step towards greater efficiency, commercial viability and alignment with drone standards in the U.S. and Europe. While the most significant benefits of these reforms will not be fully realized until November 4, 2025, Phase 1 marks the establishment of necessary certification and administrative frameworks to support these future changes. Once Phase 2 comes into force, qualified operators will be permitted to conduct beyond visual line-of-sight, extended visual line-of-sight, sheltered operations, and medium drone flights within visual range, all without requiring an SFOC. For now, drone pilots are encouraged to begin preparing for Phase 2 by updating their credentials and familiarizing themselves with the new rules.

