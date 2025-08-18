Most And Least Stolen Vehicles Automotive Weekly

Most and least stolen vehicles

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is By Far The Most Stolen Vehicle In The U.S.

The IIHS-HLDI just released its latest study on the most frequently and least frequently stolen cars. Studying the 2022-2024 model years, the study found that the Chevy Camaro ZL1 has the highest relative claim frequency at more than 13x the national average. The non-ZL1 Camaro is the third most-stolen car, with the Acura TLX in between them. "Muscle cars have often topped this list, as thieves are attracted to vehicles with high horsepower," said Matt Moore, chief insurance operations officer at HLDI and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "That also helps explain why the more expensive, more powerful ZL1 is stolen so much more often than the standard Camaro."



A big reason Camaro theft is so common is that its key fobs became infamously hackable. Carjackers used smartphone-sized key cloning devices available on Amazon to detect and copy the Kelyess Entry and Kelyess Ignition functions of nearby Camaro key fobs. Because of its high horsepower and dollar value, the Camaro ZL1 was the most desirable variant to steal. Source: GM Authority

Ford Mustang Mach-E Among 2025's Least Stolen Vehicles In America

Automotive theft has been on the rise for several years to this point, but as one would imagine, that doesn't apply to every vehicle out there. Rather, some models are far more popular with thieves than others – generally, the same ones that tend to rank among the top sellers, such as the Ford F-Series lineup. As for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it ranked as one of the least stolen vehicles in the U.S. last year, even as overall thefts continued to climb. Now that we have some fresh data for 2025, it seems as if not much has changed in that regard, either.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Ford Mustang Mach-E once again ranked as one of the least stolen vehicles in the U.S.. this time, among the 2022-2024 model years. The Mach-E had a relative claim frequency of 8, which is well below the average of 100. That's way below the most-stolen vehicle on this list – the Chevy Camaro – which had a relative claim frequency of 3,949, while the rest of the most-stolen list is largely dominated by muscle cars and pickup trucks.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are eight electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrids on the least stolen vehicles list this time around, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E. According to IIHS, this lower rate of claim frequencies among plug-in vehicles largely stems from the fact that EVs and PHEVs are more likely to be parked in a garage or near a building to facilitate charging, making them less attractive to thieves.

Source: Ford Authority

Semiconductor tariff could spur further price hikes in industry

President Trump's tariff war has inflicted almost $12 billion of losses on global automakers, the biggest hit they have faced since the pandemic. The scary reality: This may be just the beginning. Beyond the continuing cost of tariffs, automakers in the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Europe face years of retooling and supply-chain tweaks to adjust to the new realities. This comes after they spent heavily to reshape factories for electric vehicles. The obvious responses to tariffs are to raise prices and move production to the U.S. But both are hard for carmakers to do quickly, potentially saddling them for years to come. Skeptics say the tariffs will only change the industry at the margins, with global automakers investing in the U.S. because of its healthy consumer economy, not its politics.

Source: The Detroit News

Jeep to mount hemi push, recon launching in november amid refreshes

Stellantis' U.S. brands continue to shake off the restraints of the automaker's previous strategy by mounting a power push. Jeep is no exception. The off-road-oriented brand says its customers want power, and it's ready to deliver it, via a forthcoming proliferation of its automaker's legendary Hemi V-8 engine into more models than it currently is installed. Jeep plans to extend the availability of the 6.4L Hemi V-8 on the Wrangler, Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO, tells media here at a Stellantis event, while hinting at future utilizations in other Jeeps, potentially the Gladiator. The engine already is available in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 (392 refers to the 6.4L's engine's displacement in cubic inches), as well as Jeep's Grand Cherokee SRT midsize SUV. In the former model, the Hemi makes 470 hp at 6,000 rpm and 470 lb.-ft. (637-Nm) of torque at 4,300 rpm.

Source: WardsAuto

Dealers drive august momentum with July's richest incentives

Dealers enter August with strong momentum as July delivers the highest incentive spend of 2025 and steady transaction prices that engage buyers. Pent-up demand – particularly from high-net-worth households – combined with targeted OEM incentives, gives retailers opportunities to move both luxury and electric-vehicle inventory, while brands like Jeep offer fresh value plays. The average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in July was $48,841, a slight 0.1% dip from June's revised $48,900 but up 1.5% year over year – the most significant annual gain so far in 2025. Incentives hit 7.3% of ATP, or $3,553, marking the highest average incentive spend of the year and topping July 2024 levels.

Source: WardsAuto

Cadillac launches "curated by Cadillac" customization service

Cadillac is launching a new customization service called "Curated by Cadillac" that will allow clients to customize their vehicles. The service offers a wide breadth of options: over 160 exterior colors and an expanded selection of interior colors and materials. The 2026 CT5-V Blackwing will be the first vehicle offered through the new customization service, and it will be offered to a minimal number of clients. Clients will work directly with a dealer representative and concierge to design their ideal vehicle. The vehicles will be hand-built and hand-painted by skilled artisans."

Source: CBT News

Plano police take down corvette and camaro theft ring

Law enforcement in Plano, Texas have arrested five suspects accused of stealing 29 high-value vehicles. Among the vehicles stolen are several example of the Chevy Camaro and Chevy Corvette, with Chevy's performance models making up the majority of the vehicles stolen. The thefts reportedly occurred between the months of March and April, with vehicles taken from apartment and gym parking lots in over a dozen cities. Police estimate the total combined worth of the vehicles stolen at more than $1 million.

According to a recent report from NBC DFW, Plano police say that the suspects carefully planned the thefts, scouting out locations to identify where targeted cars would be parked and left unattended, ensuring they could return to steal the vehicle at the most opportune time.

Surveillance footage captured in March shows two suspects stealing a Chevy Camaro SS from a Plano parking lot. Once stolen, the cars were often used for posts on social media. Police state that the suspects posted content to Instagram showing the stolen vehicles doing donuts in intersections and participating in street takeovers.

The group then allegedly sold the stolen vehicles for around $5,000 each, making roughly $150,000 in just two months. Investigators also discovered that suspects were renting storage units to hide some of the cars. Police managed to capture some of the suspects at one of these storage facilities, leading to the recovery of several of the stolen vehicles. Police believe that further individuals may be involved in the recent Camaro and Corvette thefts. Detectives say the suspects targeted these models using vulnerabilities in "hotel" or "key" programming systems, which made the vehicles easier to steal.

Source: GM Authority

Chevy camaro rumored to return as electric crossover

The Chevy Camaro nameplate was retired (again) following the end of the 2024 model year, leaving fans with nothing but questions over when the Camaro might return, and the form-factor it could take. Now, a new report is adding fuel to the fire over speculation that General Motors may relaunch the Chevy Camaro as an all-electric crossover for the 2027 model year. The aim is reportedly to take the fight directly to the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

According to a recent report from MotorTrend, Chevrolet is preparing to reintroduce Camaro as a fastback SUV powered exclusively by batteries, reflecting a broader shift away from coupes and towards utility models, even in the performance segment.

The new crossover will reportedly ride on GM's proprietary all-electric platform, blessing it with a high degree of flexibility in terms of configurations, battery capacity, and performance levels. Entry trims (potentially LT or RS) are expected to feature a single rear-mounted motor producing between 241 and 365 horsepower, paired with an 85-kWh battery pack. A mid-tier all-wheel-drive model could adopt the Blazer EV's dual-motor setup, delivering around 300 horsepower and 355 pound-feet of torque. Charging speeds are estimated at speeds up to 150 kW for lower-capacity batteries and 190 kW for the high-capacity packs.

For enthusiasts, Chevrolet is also reportedly planning a Chevy Camaro EV SS variant with a dual-motor AWD system producing roughly 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, mirroring the Blazer EV SS, along with larger Brembo brakes, sport-tuned adaptive suspension, and enhanced steering. At the top end, a ZL1 version could use the three-motor configuration from the Hummer EV to dole out upwards of 1,000 horsepower.

As GM Authority reported way back in January, GM internal product planners are aiming to ensure the new Camaro remains "affordable and attainable." GM Authority sources also indicate that while a seventh-generation Camaro coupe was previously on the table, it failed to meet key sales and profitability benchmarks, and the proposal "blown apart" by management. Even so, the idea of some kind of new Chevy Camaro remains in play behind closed doors.

The decision to pivot toward an SUV echoes similar moves by competitors, particularly Ford. As it turns out, the Mustang Mach-E has outsold the gasoline-powered Mustang, with GM President Mark Reuss himself pointing to this exact sales trend in discussing the next-gen Camaro. Reuss has also stated that a new Camaro will need to retain the nameplate's core attributes of style, performance, and fun.

Source: GM Authority

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.