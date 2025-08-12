Enforcing A Judgment In Ontario Small Claims Court: What You Need To Know (And How I Can Help)

Winning your case in Small Claims Court is a big victory but it's not always the end of the road.

Many people are surprised to learn that getting a judgment doesn't guarantee payment. In fact, enforcing that judgment can be just as challenging as winning the case itself.

As a licensed paralegal with experience in both obtaining and enforcing judgments, I help clients turn court orders into actual results. Here's a breakdown of the main enforcement methods available in Ontario and how I can help you navigate them.

Start with a Demand Letter

Before jumping into formal enforcement, it's often wise to send a written request for payment. This letter should:

Reference the court judgment

Set a clear deadline for payment

Include payment instructions

Sometimes, this simple step is enough. If not, it's time to escalate.

Judgment Debtor Examination

If you're unsure about the debtor's financial situation, you can request a Judgment Debtor Examination. This court-ordered process requires the debtor to:

Appear in court

Disclose income, assets, and liabilities

Answer questions under oath

This information is crucial for choosing the most effective enforcement method. I can help you file the necessary forms and represent you at the examination.

Garnishment of Wages or Bank Accounts

If the debtor has a job or bank account, you may be able to garnish their wages or funds. This involves:

Filing a Notice of Garnishment

Serving it on the debtor and their employer or bank

Receiving payments directly from the garnishee

Garnishment can be highly effective, but it must be done correctly. I ensure all steps are followed to maximize your chances of recovery.

Writ of Seizure and Sale

If the debtor owns property, you can file a Writ of Seizure and Sale with the court. This allows the sheriff to:

Seize and sell personal property (e.g., vehicles, equipment)

Register the writ against land, which can block sales or refinancing

This method is more complex, but it can be powerful especially if the debtor owns real estate. I can help you assess whether this is a viable option and handle the paperwork.

Writ of Delivery or Possession

If your judgment involves the return of specific property (not money), a Writ of Delivery can compel the debtor to return it. This is often used in cases involving leased or loaned items.

Why Work with a Paralegal?

Enforcing a judgment can be time-consuming, technical, and frustrating. As a paralegal, I offer:

Affordable legal services

In-depth knowledge of enforcement procedures

Hands-on support from start to finish

Whether you're just starting enforcement or have hit a roadblock, I can help you move forward with confidence.

Let's Talk

If you've won a judgment but haven't been paid, don't wait. The sooner you act, the better your chances of recovery. Contact me today for a consultation and let's turn your judgment into results.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.