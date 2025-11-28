ARTICLE
28 November 2025

Maximizing Damages In Medical Malpractice Cases (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In this presentation from our Risky Business 2025 Conference, Pinta Maguire, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her expertise on maximizing...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Pinta Maguire
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Pinta Maguire’s articles from Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries
Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel

In this presentation from our  Risky Business 2025 Conference, Pinta Maguire, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her expertise on maximizing damages in medical malpractice cases.

Drawing from her extensive experience in complex  medical negligence litigation, Pinta provides actionable strategies and insights to help legal professionals advocate effectively for their clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pinta Maguire
Pinta Maguire
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More