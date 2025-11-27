Control And Economic Reality In Cross-Border Dividend Disputes

Counter is a Toronto-based law firm that specializes in resolving tax controversies across Canada. Canada's leading privately-owned companies and high-net-worth individuals trust us to deliver superior outcomes and clarity along the way. Our leading tax litigators use our tax dispute systems for better results. Our framework boosts our lawyers' expertise, making our service offer unique. Although the framework's purpose is to increase competency and clarity, it results in efficiency gains too. Managing complexity and risk is essential to achieve exceptional results when dealing with a tax dispute. Together, our people and expert systems amplify our teams' and clients' capabilities, leading to more effective collaboration and better results.

Article Insights

Peter Aprile’s articles from Counter Tax Litigators are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Property industries

The Husky Energy appeal highlights how alignment across structure, operations, and cross-border reporting influences interpretive outcomes.

Key Takeaways

Inconsistent cross-border descriptions created tension between the structure's design and its economic reality.

Risk and benefit flowed to different entities across jurisdictions, shaping the withholding outcome.

By the appeal stage, the decisive factor became how clearly the competing case theories aligned the documented structure with its economic operation and cross-border reporting.

The Situation

Ahead of a special dividend, Husky's Barbados shareholders transferred a block of Husky shares to related Luxembourg companies under a securities lending agreement. The Luxembourg entities received the dividend, and the structure relied on the 5% Canada–Luxembourg treaty rate. On paper, the arrangement aligned with standard lending mechanics. In practice, the Luxembourg entities were fully hedged, provided no collateral, and passed the dividend value back to Barbados. The Federal Court of Appeal concluded that the Luxembourg companies were not the beneficial owners, and the higher Canadian withholding rate applied.

What Made the Difference

The Court compared the structure's documented design with its real operation across jurisdictions. Full hedging, the absence of collateral, and the flow-through of dividend value showed where control and benefit rested. Differences in how the arrangement was described in Canada, Luxembourg, and Barbados contributed to a fragmented picture. Once the dispute reached the appeal stage, the interpretation often turned on how clearly the case theory aligned the documented structure with its economic operation and cross-border reporting. The economic pattern carried more weight than the labels in the agreements.

The Signal for Business Leaders

Inconsistencies across documents, operations, and cross-border reporting often expand audit scrutiny and widen the range of potential withholding outcomes. During the dispute, competing case theories shape how the arrangement's economic reality is understood. The court chooses the case theory that fits the facts and makes the most sense of how the arrangement actually operated, and that most closely reflects control of value.

Case Reference: Husky Energy Inc. v. HMK, 2025 FCA 176

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.