CPD ACCREDITED: Defence Lawyer Collaboration (Video)

Jan Marin, Senior Associate at Gluckstein Lawyers, and Risa Kirshblum, Partner at Lenczner Slaght LLP, explore the importance of collaboration between plaintiff and defence lawyers...
Jan Marin, Senior Associate at Gluckstein Lawyers, and Risa Kirshblum, Partner at Lenczner Slaght LLP, explore the importance of collaboration between plaintiff and defence lawyers in  medical malpractice cases in this CPD-Accredited talk from our  2025 Risky Business Conference.

With Jan's extensive experience in birth injury litigation and Risa's expertise in defending physicians in civil and regulatory matters, this session provides valuable insights into fostering effective communication and cooperation to achieve fair and timely resolutions.

Their combined perspectives offer a comprehensive look at how collaboration can improve outcomes for all parties involved.

