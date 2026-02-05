Beyond The Injury: Understanding The Financial And Legal Road After A Spinal Cord Injury

Featuring Ashley Bennett, Personal Injury Lawyer at Soloway Wright

A spinal cord injury (SCI) reshapes life in an instant. While the physical impact is often immediately visible, the financial, emotional, and logistical challenges tend to unfold more quietly — and over many years.

For individuals and families living with SCI, navigating long-term care, income changes, and future planning can feel overwhelming. At Soloway Wright, Ashley Bennett and our Personal Injury team work alongside community organizations like Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) to help individuals understand their options and advocate for stability and dignity after injury.

How Spinal Cord Injuries Commonly Occur

Most spinal cord injuries are the result of unexpected and traumatic events. Research consistently shows that the majority of SCIs arise from:

Motor vehicle accidents , including collisions involving cars, motorcycles, pedestrians, or cyclists

, including collisions involving cars, motorcycles, pedestrians, or cyclists Falls, particularly from heights or involving older adults

Other causes include workplace accidents, sports injuries, violence, and complications arising from medical procedures. Regardless of how an SCI occurs, the consequences are often permanent and far-reaching, affecting independence, employment, and family life.

The Long-Term Financial Reality of SCI

Living with a spinal cord injury comes with ongoing and often escalating costs. Canadian estimates place the lifetime cost of SCI between $1.5 million and $3 million, depending on the severity of the injury.

These figures typically account for essentials such as medical treatment, rehabilitation, and basic mobility supports — but they rarely capture the full picture. Many individuals face additional expenses related to:

Attendant and personal care

Home and vehicle modifications

Adaptive technology

Therapy and mental health support

Education or retraining

Reduced or lost earning capacity

Studies also show that household income often declines significantly in the years following an SCI, compounding the strain on families already navigating major life changes.

Government benefits and community programs play a critical role, but they frequently fall short of covering long-term needs. This reality leads some individuals to explore whether legal compensation may be part of their financial recovery plan.

When Legal Action May Be an Option

If a spinal cord injury was caused by negligence — such as a car accident, unsafe property conditions, a workplace incident, or medical error — a personal injury claim may provide access to compensation that reflects the true cost of lifelong care.

Ashley Bennett's practice focuses on personal injury, insurance law, and medical malpractice. She works closely with clients to explain what the legal process involves, what evidence is helpful, and whether pursuing a claim makes sense for their situation.

Litigation is not a quick fix. Many cases take three to five years to resolve, and every case is different. That's why choosing the right legal partner matters. You should feel heard, respected, and supported — not pressured.

Importantly, seeking legal advice does not mean committing to a lawsuit. Many people begin with a free consultation simply to understand their rights, timelines, and options.

What to Expect if You Seek Legal Guidance

For those considering a legal claim, it helps to know a few key things upfront:

There are strict deadlines to start a claim, so early advice is important

to start a claim, so early advice is important Documentation matters , including medical records, expenses, and care plans

, including medical records, expenses, and care plans Most personal injury cases are contingency-based , meaning there are no upfront legal fees

, meaning there are no upfront legal fees You remain in control throughout the process

Keeping a journal, saving receipts, and asking care providers for written summaries can be invaluable if you decide to move forward later.

Working Together: Legal Support and Community Resources

Financial recovery after a spinal cord injury is rarely achieved through a single pathway. It often requires a combination of legal advocacy, government benefits, and strong community support.

Soloway Wright Personal Injury Team – Our lawyers have extensive experience representing individuals with catastrophic injuries. We focus on securing compensation that reflects both current needs and future realities.

– Our lawyers have extensive experience representing individuals with catastrophic injuries. We focus on securing compensation that reflects both current needs and future realities. SCIO – SCIO provides peer support, education, and advocacy to help individuals and families navigate life with SCI.

A Final Word

A SCI changes many things — but it doesn't erase your right to stability, support, and a secure future.

If you or a loved one is living with SCI and wondering whether legal compensation could help bridge financial gaps, speaking with a lawyer early can make a meaningful difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.