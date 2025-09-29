Navigating Life After A Spinal Cord Injury: Causes, Costs, And Legal Pathways

Experiencing a spinal cord injury (SCI) is life-changing. Beyond the immediate medical challenges, many individuals and families face overwhelming financial and emotional burdens. At Soloway Wright, Michael Wade and our Personal Injury team understand these challenges and are here to provide unwavering support.

In partnership with organizations like Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO), we aim to help individuals with a SCI understand the pathways available to secure the resources they need—today and for the future.

The Causes of Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injuries most often result from sudden, traumatic events. According to published data, two leading causes account for nearly 60% of all SCIs:

Motor vehicle accidents – Collisions remain the single largest cause of SCI.

Falls – Particularly from heights or among older adults, falls are a major contributor.

Other causes include sports injuries, workplace accidents, acts of violence, and complications during medical treatment or surgery. Regardless of the cause, the consequences are often profound and long-lasting, impacting not only mobility but also independence, employment, and quality of life.

The Cost of Spinal Cord Injury

The financial toll of a SCI can be staggering. One Canadian study estimated the lifetime economic burden at:

$1.5 million for incomplete paraplegia

$3 million for complete tetraplegia

These figures cover only the essentials—medical care, rehabilitation, and adaptive supports. They do not include the costs of helping individuals thrive, such as travel, sports participation, or retraining for new career opportunities.

The Rick Hansen Spinal Cord Injury Registry (2019) highlights another reality: employment and household income levels significantly decline within five years of injury. For families already facing financial strain, this creates an even greater challenge.

While government funding and support programs can help, they rarely cover all expenses. That's why many individuals explore another pathway: litigation.

The Litigation Pathway to Financial Recovery

When a spinal cord injury results from a car accident, fall, workplace accident, or medical/surgical complication, pursuing a personal injury claim may provide vital financial relief.

At Soloway Wright, we guide our clients through this process with care and clarity. Litigation can be lengthy—often 3 to 5 years—which makes choosing the right legal partner essential. Your lawyer should be someone you trust, who understands the complexities of SCI, and who will stand by you and your family at every stage.

As a personal injury lawyer, Mike and our team believe in meeting clients where they are—literally. We meet with you or your loved ones in person, at no cost, to talk about your situation and whether litigation is the right path forward. These free, no-obligation conversations are the first step in building a plan for recovery.

How We and SCIO Can Help

Soloway Wright Personal Injury – Our team brings decades of experience representing clients with catastrophic injuries, including spinal cord injuries. We fight for timely resolution and ensure you receive all the benefits and compensation you're entitled to. Learn more about our Personal Injury practice.

– Our team brings decades of experience representing clients with catastrophic injuries, including spinal cord injuries. We fight for timely resolution and ensure you receive all the benefits and compensation you're entitled to. Learn more about our Personal Injury practice. Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) – SCIO offers peer support, advocacy, and resources to help individuals navigate life with SCI, including financial recovery pathways.

Final Takeaway

If you or a loved one has sustained a spinal cord injury, know this: you are not alone. The costs may be high, but there are pathways—both legal and community-based—that can help secure your future.

At Soloway Wright, we offer unwavering support for individuals and families navigating these challenges. If you're ready to talk about your situation, reach out to me for a free, confidential consultation.

