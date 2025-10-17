Slip And Fall Accidents: More Common Than You Think

Slip and fall accidents can happen to anyone at any time. Have you ever nearly slipped on a wet or oily floor that wasn't properly cleaned or marked? Have you walked through a poorly lit area and struggled to spot potential hazards?

Thankfully, most of the time, these incidents are just a scare, but sometimes they can become serious, causing significant injuries.

What is a "slip and fall"?

A "slip and fall" is an accident where someone gets hurt by falling due to a hazardous condition on someone else's property. It can happen on the street, in a store, or in a public or private building; anywhere safety measures have not been properly taken.

Common causes

Some of the most frequent causes of slip and fall accidents are:

Wet or slippery floors

Broken or uneven pavement

Defective stairs

Poorly lit areas

Objects obstructing walkways

Accumulated snow or ice that hasn't been cleared

Liability

In BC, homeowners and business owners are responsible for keeping their premises safe.

If an accident happens on a public sidewalk and the municipality is not liable because it followed its maintenance policies, responsibility usually falls on the person who allowed the hazardous condition. For example, if a business has not cleared snow from its entrance, or if a property owner has not repaired a dangerous floor, it is their responsibility.

In short, there is always someone responsible for maintaining the place where the accident occurred.

Want to know what to do after a slip and fall?

Understanding what a slip and fall is and how liability works in BC is just the first step.

The most important thing is knowing what to do after the accident. That's why we've prepared a free guide on slips and falls in BC, with a step-by-step breakdown so you know how to act in every situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.