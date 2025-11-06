What Not To Do When You're Served With A Lawsuit

Last month we walked through the importance of taking the right first steps after being served with a Statement of Claim. But just as important are avoiding the wrong moves – the panicked reactions that can take a bad situation and make it much worse.

Here are ten classic mistakes people make, and why you'll want to steer clear of them.

Pretend It Never Happened

Hiding papers in a desk drawer won't make them disappear. In fact, ignoring a claim can result in a default judgment – meaning the court may rule against you without hearing your side. Cleaning up that mess later is costly at best, and may be impossible.

Call the Plaintiff to "Work It Out"

It feels natural to pick up the phone and explain yourself. But remember: anything you say might be used in court. While some conversations could conceivably attract some form of privilege (a topic for another day), assume that even casual comments can be twisted into admissions. Save conversations for your lawyer.

Vent on Social Media

"I can't believe my neighbour is suing me!" makes a catchy Facebook post – and also a neat little exhibit for opposing counsel. Posts about your case can be screenshotted in seconds and handed to a judge. Once it's online, you can't take it back. Twitter or "X" is not your diary, and the courtroom is not impressed with the number of likes or reposts you get.

Miss the Deadline

In Manitoba, you generally have 20 days to respond if served here, 40 if served elsewhere in Canada or the U.S., and 60 if outside North America. Letting that deadline slip gives the plaintiff the green light to win by default.

Destroy Evidence

Deleting emails, shredding receipts, or "accidentally" overwriting files after a lawsuit lands on your desk is called spoliation. Courts can punish this severely, potentially assuming the missing evidence was extremely damaging to your case.

Send a Heated Reply to the Plaintiff

Getting sued stings. The urge to type out a long, sharp reply to the plaintiff can be overwhelming. Resist it. Firing off an angry email may feel cathartic, but it hands the other side free quotes and undermines your credibility. Every word you put in writing can show up later in court. That late-night rant you typed in frustration might look very different when it's read back by a judge, stripped of tone and context. Opposing counsel loves nothing more than a self-incriminating quote they didn't even have to dig for.

File a DIY Defence Without Guidance

Court forms are public, but they're not paint-by-numbers. A rushed, incomplete, or inaccurate Statement of Defence can box you into positions that weaken your case later. Once it's filed, it's part of the record and may be difficult to amend.

Assume It Will All Just Settle

It's true: most cases resolve outside of trial. But assuming settlement is guaranteed can make you complacent. The strongest settlements usually come from showing you're prepared to go the distance if needed.

Delay Calling a Lawyer

Every day counts. Even if you're confident the case is minor, one consult can flag issues you didn't know existed – like jurisdiction, limitation defences, or insurance coverage you hadn't considered.

Confuse Google With Legal Advice

Blogs like this one are meant to point you in the right direction, not replace personalized legal advice. Use online resources as a starting point, then check your specific situation with a qualified lawyer.

Final Word

The worst mistakes after being served usually come from knee-jerk reactions: ignoring the claim, oversharing, or overreacting. The best approach is one that is calm, deliberate, and informed.

Avoid these ten pitfalls, and you'll give yourself – and your lawyer – the best chance of navigating the lawsuit on solid footing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.