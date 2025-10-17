Electric Scooter Accidents: Hidden Risks On Ontario Streets

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are popping up in cities across Ontario.

They are promoted as a fun, eco-friendly way to get around, but as their popularity grows, so do the number of accidents and injuries linked to them.

Common causes of e-scooter accidents

Riders losing balance due to poor road conditions

Collisions with cars or cyclists (often caused by failure to see the scooter)

Pedestrians tripping over parked scooters

Pedestrians struck by e-scooters

Mechanical failures such as brake problems

Types of injuries

E-scooter accidents can result in serious injuries, including:

Head injuries (especially if no helmet is worn)

Broken wrists, arms, and legs

Road rash and lacerations

Spinal injuries

Who is responsible?

Liability depends on the circumstances:

If a car hits a scooter rider, the driver may be responsible

If a poorly maintained road caused the crash, a municipality may share blame

If the e-scooter itself malfunctions, the rental company or manufacturer may be liable

Insurance complications

Often, the automatic accident benefits coverage available to car drivers is not available to e-scooter riders. This can leave injured people with large medical bills and lost wages unless they pursue legal action against a responsible party.

However, an experienced personal injury lawyer may be able to assess the situation and find potential grounds of entitlement to coverage based on the unique circumstances of each case.

Why you should act quickly

E-scooter accidents can have lasting effects, especially if they involve head trauma or mobility issues. Legal claims often have strict deadlines, and evidence such as witnesses' names or photos of the accident scene can disappear quickly.

If you or someone you care about has been injured in an e-scooter accident, don't assume you are stuck with the financial burden. Speaking with a personal injury lawyer can help you understand your rights and whether compensation may be available.

