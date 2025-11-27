ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Birth Injury Lawsuits: A Parent's Guide

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
In this book, the BILA lawyers walk you through the process from retaining a BILA lawyer right up until post-trial (should your case go to trial), outlining what to expect, so you remain informed and aware
This consumer education guide is written by Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance of Canada (BILA) lawyers to help you understand your rights and your child's rights when injury is caused by medical negligence.

The Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance (BILA) was formed in 2016 by a group of lawyers from across Canada with considerable experience in birth injury cases to promote the effective representation of children and families affected by avoidable injuries occurring at or around the time of birth.

The founding members of BILA practice law in every province and territory in Canada, with the exception of Quebec. The Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation. Its goals are to educate and collaborate to ensure that children suffering from birth trauma get capable and informed lawyers. BILA seeks to facilitate access to justice for these children.

In this book, the BILA lawyers walk you through the process from retaining a BILA lawyer right up until post-trial (should your case go to trial), outlining what to expect, so you remain informed and aware. This guide also covers the essential things you need to know and consider if you think your child may have been injured by poor medical care at and around birth.

