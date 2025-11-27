Birth Injury Lawsuits: A Parent's Guide

In this book, the BILA lawyers walk you through the process from retaining a BILA lawyer right up until post-trial (should your case go to trial), outlining what to expect, so you remain informed and aware

This consumer education guide is written by Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance of Canada (BILA) lawyers to help you understand your rights and your child's rights when injury is caused by medical negligence.

The Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance (BILA) was formed in 2016 by a group of lawyers from across Canada with considerable experience in birth injury cases to promote the effective representation of children and families affected by avoidable injuries occurring at or around the time of birth.

The founding members of BILA practice law in every province and territory in Canada, with the exception of Quebec. The Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation. Its goals are to educate and collaborate to ensure that children suffering from birth trauma get capable and informed lawyers. BILA seeks to facilitate access to justice for these children.

