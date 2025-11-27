ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Medical Malpractice: Effective Advocacy (Video)

Bethany Nicholson, Associate at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her expertise on effective advocacy in medical malpractice cases in this session from Risky Business 2025.
Bethany Nicholson, Associate at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her expertise on effective advocacy in  medical malpractice cases in this session from  Risky Business 2025.

With a strong background in health sciences and a commitment to patient safety, Bethany provides practical strategies for navigating complex medical issues, advocating for clients, and ensuring accountability within the healthcare system.

This session is an essential resource for legal professionals seeking to enhance their advocacy skills in medical negligence cases.

