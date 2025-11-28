ARTICLE
28 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED: A Client's Journey With Medical Malpractice (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

In this CPD-Accredited presentation from our Risky Business 2025 Conference, Dr. Laura MacGregor, author and advocate, and Richard Halpern, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers...
Richard Halpern
In this CPD-Accredited presentation from our Risky Business 2025 Conference, Dr. Laura MacGregor, author and advocate, and Richard Halpern, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, provide a powerful exploration of the client experience in medical malpractice cases.

Drawing from Laura's personal journey as a caregiver and her acclaimed writing on medical error, alongside Richard's extensive expertise in birth injury and medical negligence litigation, this session offers a unique blend of personal insight and professional expertise.

Together, they shed light on the emotional and legal complexities faced by clients navigating medical malpractice claims.

Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited Substantive Content.

