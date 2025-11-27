CPD ACCREDITED: Scientific Causation And Birth Asphyxia Cases (Video)

self

Richard Halpern, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, delves into the complexities of scientific causation in birth asphyxia cases in this CPD-Accredited presentation from the Risky Business 2025 Conference.

Covering critical topics such as autism, genetics, placental pathology, and the role of intrapartum developments, Richard provides invaluable insights for legal professionals navigating these challenging cases.

With over 30 years of experience and a focus on birth injury litigation, Richard offers a detailed and expert perspective on proving causation in medical malpractice claims.

Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited Substantive Content.

