7 October 2024

Episode 081: Fertility Negligence: Reasons, Devastating Impact On Families, And How To Prevent It With Jan Marin (Podcast)

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jan Marin to today's episode to discuss Fertility Negligence claims. This medical area lacks regulation due to its recent prevalence in the last decade when many families began considering Fertility Clinics' assistance in having children. Jan discusses the many risks involved in this area, sharing many valuable examples of families dramatically affected by mistakes committed by Fertility Clinics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

