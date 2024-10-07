self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jan Marin to today's episode to discuss Fertility Negligence claims. This medical area lacks regulation due to its recent prevalence in the last decade when many families began considering Fertility Clinics' assistance in having children. Jan discusses the many risks involved in this area, sharing many valuable examples of families dramatically affected by mistakes committed by Fertility Clinics.

