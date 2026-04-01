Canada Announces New Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Sector Task Force

On March 18, 2026, the federal Minister of Health announced the creation of the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Sector Task Force, a joint initiative led by Health Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The Task Force will include members from various stakeholder groups, including pharmaceutical representatives and biotechnology firms. According to the announcement, the "Task Force will explore innovative, made-in-Canada solutions that enhance competitiveness, and long-term growth to support reliable and sustainable access to pharmaceutical products in Canada" and will build on Health Canada's "Red Tape Review" seeking to reduce unnecessary regulatory burden by modernizing regulatory frameworks.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.