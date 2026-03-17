How US Tariffs Are Reshaping Canadian Business Strategy: Insights From Our CTV Your Morning Interview (Video)

US tariffs are creating significant ripple effects for Canadian businesses, prompting companies to reassess profitability, supply chains, and cross‑border legal strategies. In a recent CTV Your Morning segment, Watson Goepel LLP's Celso Boscariol and Miles Alperstein outline how evolving trade policies are reshaping the regulatory and economic landscape — and why staying informed is now a strategic necessity.

Recent discussions on CTV Your Morning featuring Watson Goepel LLP experts Celso Boscariol and Miles Alperstein highlight how shifting US tariffs are creating significant ripple effects for Canadian companies. As trade policies evolve, businesses are facing new legal considerations, tighter profitability margins, and a need to reassess cross‑border strategies.

From supply chain adjustments to navigating complex international agreements, the impact of American tariffs extends far beyond import costs — it's influencing long‑term planning, competitiveness, and the legal frameworks that guide Canadian‑U.S. commerce.

For Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders, understanding these changes isn't optional; it's essential to staying resilient in a rapidly shifting trade environment.

To watch the full interview and hear the discussion in detail, click on the video below.

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